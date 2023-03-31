Skip to main content
2023 Honda HR-V LX Specs & Features

More about the 2023 HR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,650
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 MPG
Combined MPG28 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower158 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length179.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Height63.4 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity55.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Curb weight3,159 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Nordic Forest Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/60R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
