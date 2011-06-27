Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,907
|$31,641
|$35,403
|Clean
|$26,979
|$30,597
|$34,236
|Average
|$25,122
|$28,511
|$31,901
|Rough
|$23,265
|$26,424
|$29,566
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,505
|$33,452
|$37,429
|Clean
|$28,524
|$32,349
|$36,195
|Average
|$26,560
|$30,143
|$33,727
|Rough
|$24,597
|$27,937
|$31,258
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,809
|$35,074
|$38,369
|Clean
|$30,751
|$33,917
|$37,104
|Average
|$28,634
|$31,604
|$34,574
|Rough
|$26,518
|$29,291
|$32,044
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,502
|$39,927
|$43,390
|Clean
|$35,287
|$38,610
|$41,959
|Average
|$32,858
|$35,977
|$39,098
|Rough
|$30,430
|$33,344
|$36,237
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,233
|$36,482
|$39,763
|Clean
|$32,128
|$35,279
|$38,452
|Average
|$29,916
|$32,873
|$35,829
|Rough
|$27,705
|$30,467
|$33,207
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,385
|$41,890
|$45,433
|Clean
|$37,108
|$40,509
|$43,935
|Average
|$34,554
|$37,746
|$40,938
|Rough
|$32,000
|$34,984
|$37,942