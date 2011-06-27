Used 2016 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Expensive SUV but worth it
We returned to GMC Yukon after having an Expedition as our last vehicle. The Yukon is better in all material aspects. Seats more comfortable, engine power better, noise control excellent, and we don't seem to have any of the small malfunctions experienced with our Ford: sensor lights, wrong tire pressure readings, small leaks, slow power windows, and best of all, no glare from the inside chrome! We are old school....we want an SUV that's more like a truck and less like a car, so we don't like the smaller models, and do not feel as safe in them. This is an exceptional vehicle and fits our needs and has great quality in its manufacturing. The only thing I don't care for is second row bucket seats, would have preferred the bench version. . UPDATE 2018. This vehicle saved my husband's life. He was stopped on the interstate in traffic and was hit at high speed from behind by another full sized SUV. Although heavily damaged, not totalled and has been restored and repaired.
The SUV to have if you need the space.
I have owned many Tahoes and Yukons The 2016 Denali is awesome. It looks great and the Corvette engine with the 8-speed is a great combo. GM cars are now so technologically advanced. This is the vehicle to have if you travel a lot with people/kids. WiFi is awesome and OnStar is a must for me. It is expensive, but blows away the competition. I've owned several Land Cruisers, and I you couldn't run fast enough to give me one of those over the GMC!
Very nice drive with some issues.
I love the feeling I get driving this, great looking SUV. I have owned it 6 months and I would buy it again. My issues are minor quality concerns mostly. The underside of the hood on the front edge had a paint drop from the factory that could be felt when I opened the hood. All the body panels (fenders and doors mostly) needed to be adjusted so the body lines matched and the gaps looked equal. Rear bumper Fascia needed to be replaced because the gap to the tailgate wasn't even. The interior quality seems to match my Toyota but it's more comfortable to drive the Yukon. Apple CarPlay is a great feature and find myself using Siri for navigation more then factory installed one. Seats are very comfortable and controls are easy to adjust on the dash. One entertainment feature I wish the car had was a HDMI port for the TV.
THe People mover
I had only a few minor repairs car runs smooth and for a car its size it surprisingly fast with great acceleration. Did not drink excessive gas due to cylinder deactivation system. The car sucks up whatever you want to put init.
Recommendations
I love my 2016 Yukon GMC XL so much and I have only driven the Yukon XL for the last 15 years and I drove the Suburban 7 years before that. I get a new GMC Yukon XL every year or two max. I wouldn't change anything on my Yukon except the USB Port; they need to stay hot when the car is turned off to allow your cellphone or other smart items to charge while out of the car. I would like to see them add the cup size adjuster to the Yukon and also allow the car to show the speed limit on the screen so that you know how fast or slow you should be driving when you enter a street, road or the highway. Maybe even be able to set restrictions that vibrates or dings when you go over the restricted amount. For example: I would want to know when I'm driving 5 miles or more over that speed limit.
