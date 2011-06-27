Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,994
|$20,178
|$23,022
|Clean
|$16,280
|$19,338
|$22,064
|Average
|$14,852
|$17,657
|$20,146
|Rough
|$13,425
|$15,977
|$18,229
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,271
|$23,794
|$26,942
|Clean
|$19,419
|$22,804
|$25,820
|Average
|$17,716
|$20,822
|$23,576
|Rough
|$16,013
|$18,840
|$21,332
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,429
|$25,079
|$28,342
|Clean
|$20,529
|$24,035
|$27,162
|Average
|$18,728
|$21,946
|$24,801
|Rough
|$16,928
|$19,857
|$22,441
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,146
|$20,332
|$23,179
|Clean
|$16,426
|$19,486
|$22,214
|Average
|$14,985
|$17,792
|$20,283
|Rough
|$13,545
|$16,099
|$18,353
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,820
|$21,048
|$23,931
|Clean
|$17,072
|$20,171
|$22,934
|Average
|$15,574
|$18,418
|$20,941
|Rough
|$14,077
|$16,665
|$18,948
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,106
|$21,472
|$24,478
|Clean
|$17,345
|$20,578
|$23,459
|Average
|$15,824
|$18,790
|$21,420
|Rough
|$14,303
|$17,001
|$19,381