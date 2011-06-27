  1. Home
2016 GMC Terrain Value

Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,820$16,059$18,311
Clean$13,438$15,608$17,786
Average$12,675$14,705$16,734
Rough$11,913$13,802$15,683
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,709$17,013$19,330
Clean$14,304$16,535$18,775
Average$13,492$15,579$17,666
Rough$12,680$14,622$16,556
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,053$13,028$15,013
Clean$10,748$12,662$14,582
Average$10,138$11,929$13,720
Rough$9,528$11,197$12,859
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,417$14,548$16,691
Clean$12,074$14,139$16,212
Average$11,389$13,321$15,254
Rough$10,703$12,504$14,296
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,917$14,971$17,038
Clean$12,560$14,550$16,549
Average$11,847$13,709$15,571
Rough$11,134$12,867$14,593
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,209$18,695$21,195
Clean$15,762$18,170$20,587
Average$14,867$17,119$19,370
Rough$13,973$16,068$18,154
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,065$15,257$17,462
Clean$12,705$14,828$16,961
Average$11,984$13,970$15,959
Rough$11,262$13,113$14,956
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,012$16,312$18,627
Clean$13,625$15,854$18,092
Average$12,852$14,937$17,023
Rough$12,079$14,020$15,954
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,235$19,854$22,489
Clean$16,759$19,296$21,844
Average$15,808$18,180$20,553
Rough$14,857$17,064$19,262
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,662 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,662 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,748 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,662 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Terrain.
The value of a used 2016 GMC Terrain ranges from $9,528 to $15,013, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.