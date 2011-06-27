Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$16,059
|$18,311
|Clean
|$13,438
|$15,608
|$17,786
|Average
|$12,675
|$14,705
|$16,734
|Rough
|$11,913
|$13,802
|$15,683
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,709
|$17,013
|$19,330
|Clean
|$14,304
|$16,535
|$18,775
|Average
|$13,492
|$15,579
|$17,666
|Rough
|$12,680
|$14,622
|$16,556
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,053
|$13,028
|$15,013
|Clean
|$10,748
|$12,662
|$14,582
|Average
|$10,138
|$11,929
|$13,720
|Rough
|$9,528
|$11,197
|$12,859
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,417
|$14,548
|$16,691
|Clean
|$12,074
|$14,139
|$16,212
|Average
|$11,389
|$13,321
|$15,254
|Rough
|$10,703
|$12,504
|$14,296
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,917
|$14,971
|$17,038
|Clean
|$12,560
|$14,550
|$16,549
|Average
|$11,847
|$13,709
|$15,571
|Rough
|$11,134
|$12,867
|$14,593
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,209
|$18,695
|$21,195
|Clean
|$15,762
|$18,170
|$20,587
|Average
|$14,867
|$17,119
|$19,370
|Rough
|$13,973
|$16,068
|$18,154
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,065
|$15,257
|$17,462
|Clean
|$12,705
|$14,828
|$16,961
|Average
|$11,984
|$13,970
|$15,959
|Rough
|$11,262
|$13,113
|$14,956
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,012
|$16,312
|$18,627
|Clean
|$13,625
|$15,854
|$18,092
|Average
|$12,852
|$14,937
|$17,023
|Rough
|$12,079
|$14,020
|$15,954
Estimated values
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,235
|$19,854
|$22,489
|Clean
|$16,759
|$19,296
|$21,844
|Average
|$15,808
|$18,180
|$20,553
|Rough
|$14,857
|$17,064
|$19,262