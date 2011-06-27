Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

Truck I have Always Wanted Deer Slayer , 03/15/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I came to the dealership to see a ZR2 S-10, next to it was this Bright yellow, 2003, GMC Sonoma ZR2. I FEEL IN LOVE WITH IT. I always wanted this truck, this style, this color. Since I bought it I have done some off- roading and some highway driving and have been pleased with it on both ideas. I look forward to driving my truck everyday and find myself, more times then not, when i park it and walk away, turning around and looking at it thinking, WOW! Report Abuse

Still doing it! Elwood Noble , 01/16/2018 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Still a good truck and again, though we paid a pretty penny for it and have had the normal repairs that come from an aging truck we have found that it has performed very well and aged very gracefully. I have read all negatives here and elsewhere but very few have talked about the core of this truck, its perseverance and continuation! Our Sonoma has served not only myself and my wife but our daughter who is in the military who took the truck not only from California to Washington D.C to North Carolina to Europe and then back to California and all in all it did and is doing a very great job! I am not saying that it is perfect, doors do not completely seal, certain electrical issues have arisen, gas mileage stink, tends to burn up brakes quicker than other vehicles we own but dealing with that stuff, which is very small in incident, the truck has held its own! Yet in my book, between a 1, lowest, to a 10, the greatest, I give it a solid 7 so know that this is a very good score for a truck that is now 15 years old and over a 100k miles! Go GMC! American made all the way (only one plant in Canada!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

Terrible Attempt at a Truck Bruce , 10/20/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for 2 years now and I absolutely hate it. A friend had one and I thought that it looked good, so I bought it without testing it at all. What a dumb move. It gets terrible fuel economy. Has absolutely no power, terrible, no passing power at all, no bottom end. Have to put it into 4X4 low to get any power. That is where it is actually good. In the mud it is great, cause it is so light. The 4X4 low will crawl along at 200 rpm. However, the interior is way too small, and I sit so that my hip is bent and bothers me amazingly on long trips. But, it is in the shop as we speak having the transfer case replaced (50063 km).

I like my truck. Jeff , 04/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like my truck. Haven't had any major problems in 40,000 miles. The driver's seat is comfortable for long trips, but the back seat will only hold adults for short trips. The radio is good for stock. This is a good truck. It always starts easily, even in cold weather, but I'm not sure I can afford the gas.