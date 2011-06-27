Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,621
|$3,961
|$4,694
|Clean
|$2,367
|$3,575
|$4,234
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,804
|$3,313
|Rough
|$1,353
|$2,033
|$2,392
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$2,981
|$3,477
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,691
|$3,136
|Average
|$1,473
|$2,110
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,530
|$1,772
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,368
|$4,042
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,040
|$3,645
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,384
|$2,852
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,728
|$2,060
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,839
|$4,502
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,465
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,718
|$3,177
|Rough
|$1,356
|$1,970
|$2,294
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,279
|$3,372
|$3,971
|Clean
|$2,059
|$3,044
|$3,581
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,387
|$2,802
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,731
|$2,023
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,719
|$4,002
|$4,703
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,612
|$4,242
|Average
|$1,930
|$2,833
|$3,319
|Rough
|$1,404
|$2,054
|$2,397
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$2,819
|$3,301
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,545
|$2,978
|Average
|$1,376
|$1,996
|$2,330
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,447
|$1,682
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$3,442
|$4,154
|Clean
|$1,933
|$3,107
|$3,747
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,437
|$2,932
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,766
|$2,117
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$3,186
|$3,853
|Clean
|$1,776
|$2,876
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,255
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,635
|$1,963