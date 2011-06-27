Used 2000 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews
My Envoy/ Improved Jimmy
I got my envoy back in 2006 for a good price of 4,790 with 119,000 miles on it. Its been very great and only had one problem with the audio controls which is getting fixed next month. The style is ok its kind of old S10 look. But the interior is amazing. Comfortable seats and wood and chrome trim makes it look nice. The ride is amazing except off-road it rock just a little. Gas mileage could a little better as well.Overall Its been a great vehicle to us.
GMC Jimmy Envoy 2000
Exellent vehicle, handles well, quiet smooth ride. This is my third Jimmy, previously owned a 95. The 2000 has come a long way compared to the 95.
2000 Envoy
Beautiful interior /exterior, all the little extra's on this model made it seem almost too good to be true. Unfortunately performance hasn't been that great. When I bought the vehicle I thought it only needed a front end alignment and was given $30 by dealership to fix, I bought it out of state). I found later it really needed upper & lower ball joints, idler arm and front end alignment (cost over $1000). After having it under 5 weeks the transmission went out... very disappointing. Doors also should lock when in motion, but don't. Temperature control needs improvement - doesn't seem to reach temperature setting inside vehicle.
2000 GMC Envoy
The 2000 GMC Envoy has good quality throughout and a very comfortable ride. It drives more like a car than a truck. I have not had any reliability issues in the five years and over 100,000 miles that I haev owned it.
Love my SUV
We found an Envoy that had been traded back to the dealer because it was too small for the original owner. They bought a Suburban. It had only 6500 miles on it. We scored. We love it, using it mainly for skiing. It has been a real find.
