Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews
A great vehicle, when it's not falling apart...
There are some things that I really appreciate about this vehicle and others that are extremely frustrating/disappointing. After the warranty was up it's been problem after problem with many parts of the vehicle. Dash/gauge failure, HVAC failure front and rear, the air suspension in the rear has failed multiple times, rack/pinion broke, power steering cooler rusted out, passenger interior door panel has come off twice, the CD player has jammed, exterior paneling on the back hatch broken. However, the engine has always performed beautifully for me. There's a lot of power to it and plenty of "oomph" to it. It cruises very comfortably, shifts smoothly and handles well. It's heavier weight (7-passenger trim), low center of gravity and 4WD make it extremely adept at getting around on snowy roads, which has been a huge positive as I live in an area with a lot of lake-effect snow every winter. It's reliably started easy 100% of the time as a daily driver. No repairs needed on the engine/transmission itself, only steering. It's tough to hate on a vehicle that has been quite reliable in it's essential components and getting where you need to go but all the "comfort" aspects of the vehicle seem to be extremely cheap. Probably not a lot of resale value on it for this reason, but if you can snag one for a few grand it's definitely a good vehicle for a teen or an everyday get from point A to point B in wintery conditions.
Money pit
Bought this one brand new back in 2004. Cost me $35,000 and now I'm lucky if I get 2 grand for it. 800$ for rear ac repair. I need another door switch and will be another 250+ and also it needs to be programmed! So that's another 50$. Oil gauge is out of whack. Replaced motor mounts thermostat alternator and other things I can't recall at the moment but paid about 1300$. The latch to the glove compartment fell off, and now I need another engine! (I'm pissed!) got no choice but to buy it. I have to much invested in it. And I'm sure after that the freaking transmission will go out on it. I don't recommend this suv. Very poorly made. Engine has only 150k. To soon for new engine!
Envoy XL Review
I love driving my Envoy XL. It handles easily and even with the base 6 cylinder engine has more then enough horsepower for driving around the city. It has performed extremely well in trips to the coast and through the mountains. The only complaint so far has to be a terrible odor that comes from the air vents. It is extremely noticable in the summer time, and seems to be caused by mold build-up. My GM dealer has cleaned it out several times, but hasn't found the cure for it yet. Otherwise a strong and family- friendly vehicle with enough room in the 3rd row seats for my 2 boys to stretch out in and actually be comfortable.
P r o b l e m s ! ! !
I Have A 2004 SLT GMC , It Has Been Nothing But Trouble ! It Has Had The Water Pump , Heater Cord , and Diamond Cluster Repaired ! And Just Recently I've had to take it back to the shop for 3rd Time Because it wouldn't come out of park . I Love GMC's . But If i Had to go buy ANOTHER one today , i definitely WOULD NOT buy another one . ! This GMC HAs Gave Me The Worst Problems I've Ever Had With ANY Of my Cars .! Someone Please Tell Me What To Do .
Good
Have fun because you will with this fantastic car
