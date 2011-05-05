Used 1995 Geo Tracker for Sale Near Me
I bought this little guy new off the lot. I thought it was so cute that I fell in love with it. Now, 16 years later, I have to say that I am more than just impressed with it's looks. I have never had to do any repairs. All it has ever needed is gas, oil, brake pads and air filters. Oh, and tires - because I have run the wheels off of it. I replaced the soft top twice. For the past 10 years, I have considered putting on a hard top but always thought that the car was too old to put that much money into it. Then, considering I have never even replaced a fan belt, finally decided the car is not going to break anytime soon so decided to go ahead. I think I'll keep it forever!