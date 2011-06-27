Estimated values
1995 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,403
|$1,513
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,250
|$1,353
|Average
|$782
|$945
|$1,032
|Rough
|$528
|$639
|$712
Estimated values
1995 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,287
|$1,392
|Clean
|$943
|$1,147
|$1,245
|Average
|$712
|$867
|$950
|Rough
|$481
|$586
|$655
Estimated values
1995 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$1,483
|$1,509
|Clean
|$1,248
|$1,322
|$1,349
|Average
|$942
|$999
|$1,029
|Rough
|$637
|$676
|$710
Estimated values
1995 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$1,546
|$1,602
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,378
|$1,432
|Average
|$945
|$1,041
|$1,093
|Rough
|$639
|$704
|$754
Estimated values
1995 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$1,589
|$1,612
|Clean
|$1,345
|$1,416
|$1,441
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,070
|$1,100
|Rough
|$686
|$724
|$758