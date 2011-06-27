Used 1995 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever georgianna , 05/05/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this little guy new off the lot. I thought it was so cute that I fell in love with it. Now, 16 years later, I have to say that I am more than just impressed with it's looks. I have never had to do any repairs. All it has ever needed is gas, oil, brake pads and air filters. Oh, and tires - because I have run the wheels off of it. I replaced the soft top twice. For the past 10 years, I have considered putting on a hard top but always thought that the car was too old to put that much money into it. Then, considering I have never even replaced a fan belt, finally decided the car is not going to break anytime soon so decided to go ahead. I think I'll keep it forever! Report Abuse

Very Good Auto steev , 02/05/2002 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my tracker used in 1998 and have not spend a penny on repair. Although small, it is a very reliabile and gets me around in the snow. I wish this year had on the fly 4WD.

Rust-A-Bout david augenstene , 11/01/2015 2dr SUV 4WD 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this in 2009 and didn't expect to keep it more than 2 years. I kept it 5 until it rusted out underneath. One of the most fun cars I ever owned. The only repair problems I had with it were due to rust. I'm parting it out to keep for spares and looking for another. It had only 82000 on it. (Everybody is taking these rusted out Trackers and running them off road on farms and as super ATVs.) If you are buying one have it put up on a lift and look over the whole underside very carefully. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best vehicle for the money, ever Chris , 09/17/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My friends always ask me if I still have The Tracker. You better believe I do! I bought this in 1994 with about 30 miles on it and have just recently passed 336,000. I am not good with vehicle maintenance and upkeep, so the fact that this is still running is a miracle. Only major work done is a new transmission (after about 250,000). I still have it, and wouldn't give it up for anything.