Used 1995 Geo Tracker Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.
Length142.5 in.
Curb weight2246 lbs.
Height64.3 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Dark Grape Metallic
