2023 Genesis G70 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 G70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 MPG
Combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower252 hp @ 6,200 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,118 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Curb weight3,556 lbs.
Maximum payload1,118 lbs.
Gross weight4,674 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Savile Silver
  • Alta White
  • Uyuni White
  • Makalu Gray
  • Vik Black
  • Verbier White
  • Havana Red
  • Siberian Ice
  • Hallasan Green
  • Mallorca Blue
  • Tasman Blue
  • Capri Blue
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P255/35R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
2.0T Sport Prestige +$4,200
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Tray +$150
First Aid Kit +$45
All Season Fitted Liners +$195
Illuminated Door Scuff Plates +$395
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$140
Bumper Applique +$85
Wheel Locks +$85
