2021 Genesis G70

What’s new

  • The G70 is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty, fun-to-drive character
  • Some first-rate upscale design touches
  • Excellent warranty coverage
  • Lots of features and tech for the price
  • Cramped back seat
  • Infotainment screen comes from a Hyundai
  • Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
  • Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
2021 Genesis G70 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Genesis G70 Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/22/2020

What is the G70?

The Genesis G70 proves you don't have to pay luxury prices to get a luxury experience. Essentially an upscale version of the superb Kia Stinger, the G70 is a compact sedan that brings a surprising amount of playfulness to the stuffy Genesis lineup. The G70 is available with rear- or all-wheel drive and a choice between two powerful engines. The base turbocharged four-cylinder should provide adequate acceleration for most buyers, but the real star in the lineup is the turbocharged V6. With 365 horsepower on tap, the V6 allows the G70's sport-sedan roots to shine through.

The Genesis G70 isn't just a brawny bruiser. It also features a richly detailed cabin that might surprise shoppers new to this nascent Korean luxury brand. Higher-tier models are equipped with quilted leather seats and more convenience and safety equipment than rivals at the same price point. And that really gets to the G70's competitive advantage: price. The G70 is value-oriented, so you get more features and performance for the money than you would with any of its rivals. The only downside is that the G70 shares some parts with Hyundai and Kia vehicles. As long as you can overlook this slight knock to exclusivity, you'll be wowed by the Genesis G70's enviable combo of performance, luxury and comfort.

Edmunds says

The Genesis G70 offers the same level of convenience and performance features as other luxury sedans, but for thousands of dollars less. The luxury class is light on true bargains, but the G70 fits the bill.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
3.3T, 2.0T Sport M/T, 2.0T

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Genesis G70.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2.0T 4dr Sedan features & specs
    2.0T 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$36,000
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
    3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$48,200
    MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
    3.3T 4dr Sedan features & specs
    3.3T 4dr Sedan
    3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$46,200
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
    2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
    2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$38,600
    MPG 18 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower255 hp @ 6200 rpm
    See all 2021 Genesis G70 features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Genesis G70 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 G70 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Genesis G70 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G70 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G70 has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G70.

    What's new in the 2021 Genesis G70?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Genesis G70:

    Is the Genesis G70 reliable?

    To determine whether the Genesis G70 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G70. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G70's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Genesis G70 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Genesis G70 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 G70 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Genesis G70?

    What are the different models of Genesis G70?

    If you're interested in the Genesis G70, the next question is, which G70 model is right for you? G70 variants include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

    More about the 2021 Genesis G70

    2021 Genesis G70 Overview

    The 2021 Genesis G70 is offered in the following submodels: G70 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Genesis G70?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Genesis G70 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 G70.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Genesis G70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 G70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Genesis G70?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

