2021 Genesis G70
What’s new
- The G70 is essentially unchanged
- Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sporty, fun-to-drive character
- Some first-rate upscale design touches
- Excellent warranty coverage
- Lots of features and tech for the price
- Cramped back seat
- Infotainment screen comes from a Hyundai
- Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
- Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
What is the G70?
The Genesis G70 proves you don't have to pay luxury prices to get a luxury experience. Essentially an upscale version of the superb Kia Stinger, the G70 is a compact sedan that brings a surprising amount of playfulness to the stuffy Genesis lineup. The G70 is available with rear- or all-wheel drive and a choice between two powerful engines. The base turbocharged four-cylinder should provide adequate acceleration for most buyers, but the real star in the lineup is the turbocharged V6. With 365 horsepower on tap, the V6 allows the G70's sport-sedan roots to shine through.
The Genesis G70 isn't just a brawny bruiser. It also features a richly detailed cabin that might surprise shoppers new to this nascent Korean luxury brand. Higher-tier models are equipped with quilted leather seats and more convenience and safety equipment than rivals at the same price point. And that really gets to the G70's competitive advantage: price. The G70 is value-oriented, so you get more features and performance for the money than you would with any of its rivals. The only downside is that the G70 shares some parts with Hyundai and Kia vehicles. As long as you can overlook this slight knock to exclusivity, you'll be wowed by the Genesis G70's enviable combo of performance, luxury and comfort.
Edmunds says
The Genesis G70 offers the same level of convenience and performance features as other luxury sedans, but for thousands of dollars less. The luxury class is light on true bargains, but the G70 fits the bill.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Genesis G70.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2.0T 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,000
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6200 rpm
|3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$48,200
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,200
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$38,600
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Genesis G70 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Genesis G70?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Genesis G70:
Is the Genesis G70 reliable?
Is the 2021 Genesis G70 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Genesis G70?
The least-expensive 2021 Genesis G70 is the 2021 Genesis G70 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,000.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,000
- 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,200
- 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,200
- 2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $38,600
- 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,000
What are the different models of Genesis G70?
More about the 2021 Genesis G70
2021 Genesis G70 Overview
The 2021 Genesis G70 is offered in the following submodels: G70 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T M/T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Genesis G70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Genesis G70 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 G70.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Genesis G70?
Related 2021 Genesis G70 info
