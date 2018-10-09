2019 Genesis G70
- The 2019 G70 is an all-new car
- Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
- Sporty, fun-to-drive character
- Some excellent upscale design touches
- Excellent warranty coverage
- Lots of features and tech for the price
- Cramped back seat
- Infotainment screen out of a Hyundai
- Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
- Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Genesis is a new brand with a limited product portfolio, but so far we've been impressed. The big G90 sedan offers an exceptional level of luxury for less money than competitors, while the midsize G80 delivers an impressive blend of power, performance and refinement. Now comes the smallest sedan of the lineup, the all-new 2019 Genesis G70.
From a driving perspective, the G70 shines. Particularly when equipped with its optional turbocharged V6, the G70 provides lively and entertaining performance. This performance doesn't come at the expense of comfort either. The ride quality is compliant, and the cabin is quiet at highways speeds. This balanced approach is exactly what sedans such as the BMW 3 Series have done so well all these years.
There are some downsides. Genesis did a lot of work to make the interior look luxurious. There is quilted leather everywhere, lots of soft-touch surfaces, and a high level of attention to detail. But the Genesis can't hide all of its parent company's roots: The infotainment screen is pure Hyundai, and some of the plastics definitely don't live up to expectations. Also, this is a compact luxury sport sedan in the classic sense. We appreciate the car's relatively tidy dimensions, but the trade-off is a very tight back seat.
The redesigned BMW 3 Series is packed with the latest technology and some other new tricks. You might also want to consider the well-rounded Audi A4 or the luxurious Mercedes C-Class. In general, though, you won't get as many features or as much engine for the money you'd spend on the Genesis. If you're looking for is an engaging entry-level luxury car (that also happens to have a best-in-class warranty), the 2019 Genesis G70 is worth checking out.
2019 Genesis G70 models
Genesis offers the 2019 G70 in a somewhat confusing array of trim levels that can be further enhanced with a few select option packages. The two main entry points are the G70 2.0T, which has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), and the G70 3.3T with its turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp and 376 lb-ft).
The base car is the 2.0T Advanced. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch wheels, a hands-free trunklid opener, proximity entry with push-button start, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, dual-zone climate control, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Infotainment is handled by an 8-inch touchscreen system, three USB ports (two front, one rear), satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Active safety features and driver aids include forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The G70 2.0T Advance with AWD also gets a heated steering wheel and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential as standard.
Next up is the 2.0T Elite. It adds LED headlights, a navigation system, parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system, and leather upholstery. On top of these features, you can also get the 2.0T Prestige (AWD only) that adds a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view parking camera, heated rear seats and upgraded quilted leather upholstery.
The 2.0T Dynamic has all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, performance tires and a mechanical limited-slip differential on RWD cars. Accentuating these features is the 2.0T Sport, which is like the Dynamic but with unique 19-inch wheels, copper and black trim accents, and unique upholstery quilting.
The 2.0T Sport M/T trim is your only way to get a manual transmission. It starts with the 2.0T Advanced trim's features, then replaces the eight-speed automatic with a six-speed manual and the electric parking brake with a manual one. It also comes with 19-inch wheels, the limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, a sport exhaust system good for 3 extra hp, and some of the features from the Elite (LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable steering wheel and Lexicon stereo).
Starting off the V6-equipped range is the 3.3T Advanced. Somewhat confusingly, though, it comes standard with most of the features of the 2.0T Elite. It also has Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, and 19-inch wheels with performance tires. Opting for AWD switches to 18-inch wheels and adds a heated steering wheel.
The other 3.3T trims (Elite, Prestige and Sport) follow the 2.0T progression, though there are a few minor differences with feature availability. Notably, the 3.3T Sport has an adaptive suspension.
At launch, two limited-edition models are available. The 3.3T Design starts with the Prestige trim, then adds exclusive forest green paint and cream leather upholstery with unique quilting, a premium cabin air filter, and special 19-inch alloy wheels. The 3.3T Dynamic builds on the 3.3T Sport with upgraded performance tires, upgraded brake pads, special suspension tuning and upgraded engine cooling.
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.5
Steering9.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids6.5
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
I have purchased German sedans in the past, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. All have been performance versions. 435 M package, E500, S7. A recent test drive of the Genesis G70 left no doubt that this vehicle was superior to it's competitors. Most significant categories that are world class are, engine/transmission performance, features and amenities, and value. Genesis came in over $200 less per month on a lease than a BMW 435 fully equipped. Even if you fully equip a comparable Mercedes, BMW, or Audi you still don't get all the features found in the Genesis. The car is FUN to drive. Mileage on the highway is 29mpg at a steady 80MPH. Laying into the turbo around town drops mpg down to 18. Overall, impressive for a turbo 3.3 liter 6 cylinder. Performance mode is also entertaining, seat boosters tighten, dash turns red, shift points get more aggressive. Launch control is also included for some hooliganism. Diamond pattern stitching on seating is stylish. What might be a shortcoming to some people is tight back seat and a small trunk. Since rear seats fold down an I am driving mostly by myself this is not a concern for me. Genesis has made me overcome my addiction to German engineering. PS Forgot to mention concierge service and zero cost maintenance. Booyah!
I have been driving a BMW 128i Manual for the last 9 years, a really fun little car. I needed a little more convenience since I am dropping my kids at school every day and wanted more power and some modern features without compromising on the driving dynamics I loved with my BMW. Since the beginning that the G70 (and the Stinger) were announced, I read everything about it and wanted to verify if it was as good as the hype from the reviews. Spoiler alert: it IS. The G70's handling is actually better than my beloved 128i's, the power and the delivery of the 3.3t engine is great and at the same time, the car is plush and all the features are very well designed. It is still a driver's car. Special mention for the gorgeous light grey interior with the Prestige trim, it is stunning and the cabin feels like a special place to spend time during my commute. The Lexicon sound system is brilliant. As others mentioned, the main downside is the rear legroom: there is no question it is tight (but useable). The main negative, in my opinion, is the buying experience since the Genesis network is not ready for prime time and not used to the needs of luxury car buyers. I could not find my exact configuration in my area and the local dealers did not try to help me, I ended up purchasing one out of state and have it shipped from accross the country. **** Update after a year of ownership (9,000 miles): Still very happy, the car is still a joy to drive. materials are holding up well (I have the light grey interior, which is almost white, no jean's discoloration on seats and the soft nappy leather does not crease so far). THe only issue is a creaking noise in the steering column (sounds like a damaged clockspring) that the dealer does not seem to be able to fix (took the car twice). Not a big deal but nagging.
I recently purchased the G70 2.0T Advanced after evaluating a broad range of vehicles (2017 350 IS, 2018 A4, 2018 BMW, Honda, Mazda 6). For my price point of mid/upper 30's, the data (reviews, spec comparisons (hp/torque, safety features, more back seat leg room than IS 350, BMW 430i)), JD Powers, etc), cockpit ergonomics, expected cost of ownership, perks (valet servicing, 5yr/60, Genesis app, Alexa), and the AMAZING driving experience, the G70 became the clear winner. I look forward to the expressway every morning!
So I've driven my fair share of cars. I personally owned a Genesis coupe 2.0T, then a G37 , then a mini cooper S. before purchase this i drove 330i, Kia stinger, and MB C300, and honestly not one of them made feel the way i feel about this car. The handling, the 0-06, and my favorite thing, random people telling you how amazing it looks. while the kia stinger is similar to this, the Freebies you get from Genesis are unmatched. 3 years valet service, 3 years connect service(remote start from your phone) and best warranty in car industry.
2019 Genesis G70 First Drive
I'm here at Club Motorsports in New Hampshire to drive the all-new 2019 Genesis g70 this small sporty luxury car is meant to take on the likes of the BMW 3-series the Audi a4 and the mercedes-benz c-class Genesis is really aiming high with this so we have to answer the question have they done enough to compete with the Germans this car also shares a lot of its DNA with the kia stinger which is a car that we at Edmunds really like so the other question we have to answer today is is the g70 better than a kia but right behind me is a racetrack you know what's gonna happen next you may notice that my face looks a little funny right now and that's because I am on a race track in a twin turbocharged 365 horsepower v6 all-wheel-drive the all-wheel-drive system in this car normally sends 40% of the power to the front wheels and 60% to the rear it's capable of sending up to 90% to the rear wheels which means that if you step on it with the traction control turn totally off you can't drift this car at v6 makes good power we like this twin turbocharged motor in other Genesis products that we've seen it we like it in the kia stinger and it certainly works here as well [Music] yes yes I love a good straightaway oh the brakes are strong if you opt for the sport models you get these fat Brembo brakes and there's also a special dynamic package that's going to be available at launch that includes uprated pads this car handles really well I mean there's definitely some noticeable body roll here but I expect that from a luxury car and while I'm sure that detracts from its peak performance potential means it's just going to be more comfortable on the road this isn't a car that it's gonna beat you up when you're driving around you're actually going to be able to enjoy it really I'm I'm impressed with the way that it corners the turn in is so sharp there's a ton of grip from these summer tires and there's not really a tendency to understeer here that's one of the things I'm pretty impressed with whoof that all-wheel drive system just absolutely puts the power down so quickly paddle shifts from the automatic gearbox are very quick I usually really like it it's a rev-matching 8-speed automatic and it executes the shifts so quickly it's really sharp this car isn't a track monster this car isn't about wringing every last second out of your lap time as that body roll can attest to but it's a lot of fun to drive out here well it was a lot of fun but you know you're probably not gonna drive this car on the track a whole bunch so maybe we should find out what it's like on a real Road and talk about what this car be like to live with the most obvious way that Genesis differentiated the g70 from the kia stinger is with the exterior design you'd see this front end of course is entirely different and along the sides you get these long flowing lines and some muscular bulges to give it a different look a less obvious difference when you're just standing next to the car is that its wheelbase is actually three inches shorter than the Kia Stingers wheelbase now this is paid off in a few ways the car is a little bit more athletic the shorter wheelbase helps it rotate more like a sports car and it's also saved some weight we don't have official numbers yet though so I can't tell you exactly how much weight but Genesis says it's pretty significant there are some downsides to losing that length though the rear seat of the G 70 is really only suitable for children or small adults it's pretty tight back there and around the back this is a traditional sedan instead of a hatchback so there's a little less usable space in the trunk when I first saw pictures of the interior of the g70 I was a little trepidatious the center console really looked a lot like what we had seen in the stinger and I was worried that it wouldn't differentiate itself enough now they have sort of rearranged some of the controls a little bit and they've reskin stuff with some nicer materials one big difference in the center console between the kia stinger and this particular car is this right here the manual shifter - like the stinger there are two basic power trains available you have a 252 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder and you have a 365 horsepower twin turbocharged v6 both of these you can get with either all-wheel drive or just rear-wheel drive now if you opt for the v6 you get a limited slip differential in the back whether you get all-wheel drive or just rear-wheel drive which is really neat it gives the car a lot of character when you're driving it and it sets it apart from some of the other all-wheel drive luxury cars that are just you know really more focused on the extra traction if you offer the manual you get the limited slip differential in the back you get Brembo brakes that are also standard on the v6 you don't get the top trim level options you don't get leather seats you don't get the quilted leather I've got cooled seats in here but I'm just sitting on the leatherette they figure that if you want the manual transmission you're more interested in driving dynamics and less interested in all the features this car has all of the technology you'd expect from a luxury car you get adaptive cruise control standard except in a manual you get all of the active safety features you expect like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert you get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android auto and apple carplay and as you move up through the trim levels you also get things like a surround view camera you can get a wireless charging pad for your cell phone they talked about the engines on track they're pretty strong that six-cylinder pulls pretty well and especially when you're driving it on the street it feels more than ample the 4-cylinder I mean its 250 horsepower it's not quite as punchy obviously with the manual transmission it it matches pretty well I think especially as you're moving through the gears the second and third gear pull feel pretty good feels punchy as you get going but you do run out of gas Pat higher speed with the 4-cylinder it's definitely got a little bit more trouble trying to accelerate for a pass at freeway speeds at the highest trim level you do get adaptive suspension which has selectable modes the ride with adaptive suspension is really nice the standard suspension is a little stiff I mean it's definitely tending towards the sporty end of the spectrum but it handles bumps well it definitely takes the edges off of bigger impacts and it avoids any sort of bounciness it feels settled it feels pretty good we don't have final pricing yet but they have given us some estimates the genesis is going to start at about $35,000 for that you'll get the 8-speed automatic transmission and the 2-liter turbocharged engine as you start going up through the trims you're gonna get into the 50s I think that for a v6 in a higher trim level you're going to be looking at around $50,000 so the pricing is actually pretty competitive you're getting a lot of features you're getting a lot of good stuff in this car for a pretty reasonable price and I think that's why you would choose this car you know the Germans are good cars none of them are bad they're all engaging to drive and they're all they're all sporty and fun but I actually do think that the Genesis has its own personality it does something a little different and it lets you have some fun and it lets you be comfortable and it gives you all of the features that you're looking for in a package that stands out a little bit from its competitors we had some fun today but what have we learned we started off with two questions first has Genesis differentiated the g70 enough from the kia stinger I gotta say yes there's definitely some similarities when you get into it but in terms of the driving dynamics in terms of the the feel of the car on the road and in terms of just some of the luxury upgrades that you get like that really lovely quilted leather I think they've done enough to make this the kind of vehicle that you would consider entirely separately from the Stinger especially if you don't need the extra trunk space or you don't need a large backseat you're just gonna have more fun in the g70 but how does the g70 stack up to its German competitors well something like the Audi a4 is gonna have a lot more pretty technology in it the fancy screens and gizmos that that give you some wow factor there well something like the mercedes-benz c-class that's got an interior design that just has a lot of that mercedes class to it this car doesn't quite have the same wow factor on those fronts as its rivals from Germany but it's got its own character and it's a character that I really like I think that the driving dynamics of this car the way that it feels on the road the way it communicates what it's doing those are gonna be some of the reasons that people will buy this car it doesn't hurt that it has a lot of equipment for a reasonable price and it comes with a hundred thousand mile warranty those are pretty compelling bonuses well I really enjoyed my time with the g70 today and I think it's a contender in this class but we can't give you our official verdict just yet that's gonna have to wait until we can get a g70 into our office and ring it out on our test track and really do a full rating and review so stay tuned to Edmunds we'll have more about the g70 just as soon as we can get our hands on it if you like this video make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and check us out on Instagram Twitter and Facebook
Edmunds Staff Writer Will Kaufman travels to New England to drive the all-new 2019 Genesis G70 on track and on the road. Genesis is aiming high with this sporty compact sedan, taking on the likes of the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Can the G70 take on the Germans, or is this quick compact doomed to be an also-ran? Watch our First Drive video to find out.
|2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,900
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,900
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6200 rpm
|3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,750
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,250
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite G70 safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Alerts the driver to potential obstacles, including pedestrians, and applies the brakes to avoid a collision if the driver takes no action.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Illuminates warning lamps in the car's mirrors if another vehicle is in the car's blind spot, and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause an accident.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Warns the driver of approaching cross traffic when the car is reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G70 vs. the competition
Genesis G70 vs. Genesis G80
The Genesis G80 is a midsize luxury sedan, one step up from the G70 in terms of interior space, luxury equipment and power. Engines range from a 311-horsepower V6 to a 420-horsepower V8, and the driving experience is refined. Like the G70, the G80 offers a great warranty and a price that undercuts competitors.
Genesis G70 vs. Infiniti Q50
The Q50 is a sporty luxury sedan that's a joy to drive, but it's definitely showing its age. A turbo four-cylinder and a turbo V6 are available, but both make less power than the G70 unless you opt for the top-tier Red Sport 400 — which, appropriately, makes 400 horsepower. The Q50's interior design and infotainment features are definitely behind the curve.
Genesis G70 vs. Audi A4
The Audi A4 has been the go-to choice for tech lovers in the compact luxury segment, with Audi's excellent infotainment system and features such as Virtual Cockpit that add a lot of flair. It's also roomy and good to drive, although it doesn't deliver the same thrills as the G70 3.3T. (The more powerful S4, however, is another matter.) One definite advantage of the Audi is the bigger rear seat.
Is the Genesis G70 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Genesis G70?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Genesis G70:
- The 2019 G70 is an all-new car
- Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Genesis G70 reliable?
Is the 2019 Genesis G70 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Genesis G70?
The least-expensive 2019 Genesis G70 is the 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,900
- 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,900
- 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,750
- 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,250
- 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,750
- 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,750
- 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,900
- 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,250
- 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,750
What are the different models of Genesis G70?
The 2019 Genesis G70 is an all-new compact luxury sport sedan with a fun-to-drive character for a bargain price. Genesis is a new face in the luxury car game, but we've been largely impressed with the brand's other vehicles for offering a lot of value for money. The G70 is no exception, with a capable 2.0T entry-level trim and exciting 3.3T model.
The basic G70 2.0T is powered by a 252-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drive system with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential is an optional upgrade. The 2.0T comes in Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic and Sport trim levels.
Even the basic Advanced trim packs the 2019 G70 with quite a bit of standard equipment. You get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suite of active safety features and driver aids, power driver and passengers seats, and more. Moving up through the trims gives you luxury extras such as heated and ventilated leather seats with unique quilting, a 15-speaker Lexicon stereo, 360-degree camera, and heated rear seats. There are also sporty upgrades such as larger wheels with summer tires, and a limited-slip differential for rear-wheel-drive cars.
A manual-transmission option is available on the 2.0T Sport M/T. This trim comes with RWD, the differential, upgraded brakes, and an upgraded sport exhaust good for 3 extra horsepower. Of course you also get a six-speed manual transmission and a manual parking brake in place of the electronic brake on other models.
All Genesis G70 3.3T trims come with an excellent 365-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 under the hood. They also come with an eight-speed automatic and either RWD or AWD, but all rear-wheel-drive 3.3T models receive the limited-slip differential as standard equipment.
The 3.3T models follow the same progression of Advanced, Elite, Prestige and Sport trim levels, but they come with more standard equipment. Heated and ventilated leather seats, the upgraded stereo, full LED headlights, and 19-inch wheels are all standard on the 3.3T Advanced. This trim is a great value for money, offering a lot of features and tech for the same price as an entry-level BMW 3 Series.
If you're looking for a small, sporty entry-level luxury sedan that has a lot of personality as a driver's car, you should definitely check out the G70. Make sure to read Edmunds full review, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Genesis G70 near you.
2019 Genesis G70 Overview
The 2019 Genesis G70 is offered in the following submodels: G70 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Genesis G70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Genesis G70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 G70 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 G70.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Genesis G70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 G70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Genesis G70?
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,920. The average price paid for a new 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,086 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,086 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,834.
The average savings for the 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,965. The average price paid for a new 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,452 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,452 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,513.
The average savings for the 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,895. The average price paid for a new 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,544 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,544 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,351.
The average savings for the 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 16% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Genesis G70s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Genesis G70 for sale near. There are currently 20 new 2019 G70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,170 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Genesis G70. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,823 on a used or CPO 2019 G70 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Genesis G70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Genesis G70 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,866.
Find a new Genesis for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,544.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Genesis G70?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Genesis lease specials
