2019 Genesis G70

What’s new

  • The 2019 G70 is an all-new car
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty, fun-to-drive character
  • Some excellent upscale design touches
  • Excellent warranty coverage
  • Lots of features and tech for the price
  • Cramped back seat
  • Infotainment screen out of a Hyundai
  • Some cabin materials are subpar for the class
  • Manual transmission isn't as engaging as it could be
Build & price

Which G70 does Edmunds recommend?

Get the 3.3T Advanced. It comes with the strong V6 engine plus a lot of standard features. The car is the most engaging to drive with rear-wheel drive, but the all-wheel-drive system only diminishes that personality slightly. Paying more for one of the top-level V6 trims is fine — the Prestige's quilted leather is very well executed, for instance — but you won't miss out on anything truly important.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Genesis is a new brand with a limited product portfolio, but so far we've been impressed. The big G90 sedan offers an exceptional level of luxury for less money than competitors, while the midsize G80 delivers an impressive blend of power, performance and refinement. Now comes the smallest sedan of the lineup, the all-new 2019 Genesis G70.

From a driving perspective, the G70 shines. Particularly when equipped with its optional turbocharged V6, the G70 provides lively and entertaining performance. This performance doesn't come at the expense of comfort either. The ride quality is compliant, and the cabin is quiet at highways speeds. This balanced approach is exactly what sedans such as the BMW 3 Series have done so well all these years.

There are some downsides. Genesis did a lot of work to make the interior look luxurious. There is quilted leather everywhere, lots of soft-touch surfaces, and a high level of attention to detail. But the Genesis can't hide all of its parent company's roots: The infotainment screen is pure Hyundai, and some of the plastics definitely don't live up to expectations. Also, this is a compact luxury sport sedan in the classic sense. We appreciate the car's relatively tidy dimensions, but the trade-off is a very tight back seat.

The redesigned BMW 3 Series is packed with the latest technology and some other new tricks. You might also want to consider the well-rounded Audi A4 or the luxurious Mercedes C-Class. In general, though, you won't get as many features or as much engine for the money you'd spend on the Genesis. If you're looking for is an engaging entry-level luxury car (that also happens to have a best-in-class warranty), the 2019 Genesis G70 is worth checking out.

2019 Genesis G70 models

Genesis offers the 2019 G70 in a somewhat confusing array of trim levels that can be further enhanced with a few select option packages. The two main entry points are the G70 2.0T, which has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), and the G70 3.3T with its turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp and 376 lb-ft).

The base car is the 2.0T Advanced. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch wheels, a hands-free trunklid opener, proximity entry with push-button start, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, dual-zone climate control, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Infotainment is handled by an 8-inch touchscreen system, three USB ports (two front, one rear), satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Active safety features and driver aids include forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The G70 2.0T Advance with AWD also gets a heated steering wheel and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential as standard.

Next up is the 2.0T Elite. It adds LED headlights, a navigation system, parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system, and leather upholstery. On top of these features, you can also get the 2.0T Prestige (AWD only) that adds a head-up display, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view parking camera, heated rear seats and upgraded quilted leather upholstery.

The 2.0T Dynamic has all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, performance tires and a mechanical limited-slip differential on RWD cars. Accentuating these features is the 2.0T Sport, which is like the Dynamic but with unique 19-inch wheels, copper and black trim accents, and unique upholstery quilting.

The 2.0T Sport M/T trim is your only way to get a manual transmission. It starts with the 2.0T Advanced trim's features, then replaces the eight-speed automatic with a six-speed manual and the electric parking brake with a manual one. It also comes with 19-inch wheels, the limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, a sport exhaust system good for 3 extra hp, and some of the features from the Elite (LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable steering wheel and Lexicon stereo).

Starting off the V6-equipped range is the 3.3T Advanced. Somewhat confusingly, though, it comes standard with most of the features of the 2.0T Elite. It also has Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, and 19-inch wheels with performance tires. Opting for AWD switches to 18-inch wheels and adds a heated steering wheel.

The other 3.3T trims (Elite, Prestige and Sport) follow the 2.0T progression, though there are a few minor differences with feature availability. Notably, the 3.3T Sport has an adaptive suspension.

At launch, two limited-edition models are available. The 3.3T Design starts with the Prestige trim, then adds exclusive forest green paint and cream leather upholstery with unique quilting, a premium cabin air filter, and special 19-inch alloy wheels. The 3.3T Dynamic builds on the 3.3T Sport with upgraded performance tires, upgraded brake pads, special suspension tuning and upgraded engine cooling.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Genesis G70 Dynamic (turbo 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology6.5

Driving

9.0
The G70 is a properly enjoyable compact sedan. Its potent V6 and strong brakes let it keep up with class leaders, and it delivers the engaging driving feel of sport sedans of the past. Body roll control isn't entirely buttoned down, but that contributes to the car's lively handling. It's a lot of fun for the price.

Acceleration

9.0
The strong engine effortlessly keeps the pace around town and builds power in a way that makes it feel worth wringing out on a back road. The G70 is pretty muted in Comfort mode unless you floor it; it's more eager to respond in Sport. Its 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range is competitive with all but the highest-tier engines from rivals.

Braking

8.5
The natural pedal feel is biased more toward performance than comfort. The brakes grab harder as you slow and can be very sensitive to small pedal inputs. Its 107-foot 60-0 mph braking run is astounding and likely due to Dynamic trim's upgraded tires (plus larger brakes). The smaller brakes on lower-spec G70s are more forgiving but a little mushier.

Steering

9.0
The steering has a reassuring on-center feel and the weight builds naturally. It's a bit on the heavy side even in Comfort, but it suits the car's overall character. There's also actual steering feel — at almost any speed and driving style, you get a sense of what's happening with the front end.

Handling

8.0
This lively car grips well and rolls progressively. The rear starts to feel light before it breaks traction, so it's more playful than angry. When the rear slides, it's easy to bring it back in line. The biggest weakness is in weight transitions: The body is somewhat floppy in the middle of the transition.

Drivability

8.0
The car has enough torque that it doesn't have to downshift constantly, but in Normal mode it can be a bit too reluctant to downshift. In Sport it's reluctant to upshift and it keeps revs high — remember to switch out of Sport on the freeway or else fuel economy will suffer. The paddles are quite responsive.

Comfort

8.0
The seats deliver the all-day comfort we expect from Genesis, and the suspension does an excellent job of absorbing sharp bumps despite riding on the sporty/stiff side. The cabin is noisier than those of its luxury competitors. The Genesis is a quiet cruiser on smooth roads, but road noise on rough pavement can be intrusive.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are sufficiently adjustable and nicely padded, with enough adjustable bolstering for spirited driving (although not quite enough on the track). These seats walk the sport/luxury line really well.

Ride comfort

7.5
Its ride is definitely on the sporty side: firm and communicative. But it's well-tuned. It does an excellent job of taking sharp edges off bumps yet feels stable on slab freeway stretches.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Around town, the G70 lags competitors a bit in terms of traffic isolation. On smooth freeways, there's minimal wind noise. But on any sort of textured or rough surface, noise from the road and the tires gets intrusive.

Climate control

8.0
The seat heating and cooling systems are excellent, and cabin temperature is managed admirably. It's all straightforward to use with clearly marked buttons and a hard key to enter the menu if you so wish. One oddity is that the temperature is hidden unless you enter the menu or alter the temp.

Interior

7.5
Overall, the G70 has a well-crafted interior with pleasant materials and touch points. It's logically laid out, and the somewhat simple tech lends itself to usability. However, it's not the easiest to get into or out of. The back seat is tight, with stingy toe boxes under the front seats.

Ease of use

8.0
Other than the lane keeping button, the controls in the cabin are easy to find and straightforward to use, which is one advantage of the less ultra-luxe Hyundai tech. It's got all of Hyundai's mainstream ease of use baked in.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The G70's seats are relatively low and the sills wide. The ease of getting in and out of the front surpasses any sports car, but the low seats will be a hassle for those of limited mobility. Rear entry is tougher due to a sloping roof. And if you're behind a tall driver or passenger, there's very limited space between the cushion and front seatback.

Driving position

8.5
There's a pretty generous range of adjustments, from seat height to steering wheel telescope, and the car's hard points don't get in the way. It's a great car to sit low in, adding to the sporty feel. The low front glass can encroach on those who sit close to the wheel or high.

Roominess

7.0
The front offers ample leg-, headroom and elbow room at the expense of rear comfort. The back seat is tight, especially if taller drivers or passengers are up front. It's basically just adequate for adults — you'll fit, but you'll feel how small the space is.

Visibility

7.0
The G70's relatively low front glass doesn't lend a particularly open feel. But the driver will have a clear view of the road, and none of the pillars are so thick they create serious blind spots. The long, curving hood, however, makes the front end hard to judge. Humps at the wheel arches help with placing the front end, at least.

Quality

8.0
Build quality is impressive, especially on our top-tier tester. Almost every touch point has been thoughtfully handled — exposed hard plastics or switchgear have pleasant textures. A few areas, such as the cupholder surround, are tacky (cheaply mirror-chromed hollow plastic). Overall the G70 makes a solid luxury impression and feels very solidly put together.

Utility

7.0
The G70 isn't particularly practical for a sedan, although the cabin offers a decent number of spots to store and organize small items. The trunk has a generous opening, but at 10.5 cubic feet it's small even for the class and just tall enough for a shopping bag to stand upright. Bulkier car seats might impinge on front-seat space.

Small-item storage

7.5
For a relatively small car, the G70 has a decent array of storage including a charging tray/phone cubby and a handful of spots to store small items.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk is deep and relatively wide but short, height-wise — a suitcase will occupy all the vertical space (though the trunk will swallow more than one). Bulkier suitcases may not even fit. The opening is accommodating and the liftover height modest. You're definitely better off with duffel bags for a weekend getaway.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The child seat anchors are in plastic sleeves that allow for easier access, but the covers are hinged and need to be pushed aside since they don't just pop out. Limited rear-seat room means bulky car seats impinge on the range of motion for the front seats.

Technology

6.5
If having the latest luxury tech is a priority, the G70 will be a letdown. It's packed with tech from Hyundai (Genesis' parent company) and it's all very straightforward and easy to use. It also has a very good stereo. However, the German brands offer much more impressive technology with more extensive features.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work with the ease you'd expect, and the connected app, while of limited utility, is straightforward enough.

Driver aids

6.5
The driver aids are Hyundai standard-issue. They work well enough, and they're impressive in a $25,000 car. But in the luxury class, they're merely adequate. The advantage they have is that they're standard on most trims and not costly extras.

Voice control

6.0
In a class where competitors are bringing voice assistants to the table, the standard Hyundai voice controls, while easy enough to use, are completely outclassed. Though you don't have to follow the rigid menu structure, the system doesn't support natural language and commands are relatively limited.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Genesis G70.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • warranty
  • driving experience
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • spaciousness
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • towing
  • off-roading
  • electrical system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • handling & steering
  • acceleration
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, BMW move over
NewGman,
3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have purchased German sedans in the past, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. All have been performance versions. 435 M package, E500, S7. A recent test drive of the Genesis G70 left no doubt that this vehicle was superior to it's competitors. Most significant categories that are world class are, engine/transmission performance, features and amenities, and value. Genesis came in over $200 less per month on a lease than a BMW 435 fully equipped. Even if you fully equip a comparable Mercedes, BMW, or Audi you still don't get all the features found in the Genesis. The car is FUN to drive. Mileage on the highway is 29mpg at a steady 80MPH. Laying into the turbo around town drops mpg down to 18. Overall, impressive for a turbo 3.3 liter 6 cylinder. Performance mode is also entertaining, seat boosters tighten, dash turns red, shift points get more aggressive. Launch control is also included for some hooliganism. Diamond pattern stitching on seating is stylish. What might be a shortcoming to some people is tight back seat and a small trunk. Since rear seats fold down an I am driving mostly by myself this is not a concern for me. Genesis has made me overcome my addiction to German engineering. PS Forgot to mention concierge service and zero cost maintenance. Booyah!

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic compromise between sport and luxury
Cedric,
3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have been driving a BMW 128i Manual for the last 9 years, a really fun little car. I needed a little more convenience since I am dropping my kids at school every day and wanted more power and some modern features without compromising on the driving dynamics I loved with my BMW. Since the beginning that the G70 (and the Stinger) were announced, I read everything about it and wanted to verify if it was as good as the hype from the reviews. Spoiler alert: it IS. The G70's handling is actually better than my beloved 128i's, the power and the delivery of the 3.3t engine is great and at the same time, the car is plush and all the features are very well designed. It is still a driver's car. Special mention for the gorgeous light grey interior with the Prestige trim, it is stunning and the cabin feels like a special place to spend time during my commute. The Lexicon sound system is brilliant. As others mentioned, the main downside is the rear legroom: there is no question it is tight (but useable). The main negative, in my opinion, is the buying experience since the Genesis network is not ready for prime time and not used to the needs of luxury car buyers. I could not find my exact configuration in my area and the local dealers did not try to help me, I ended up purchasing one out of state and have it shipped from accross the country. **** Update after a year of ownership (9,000 miles): Still very happy, the car is still a joy to drive. materials are holding up well (I have the light grey interior, which is almost white, no jean's discoloration on seats and the soft nappy leather does not crease so far). THe only issue is a creaking noise in the steering column (sounds like a damaged clockspring) that the dealer does not seem to be able to fix (took the car twice). Not a big deal but nagging.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome Driving Experience
David H,
2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I recently purchased the G70 2.0T Advanced after evaluating a broad range of vehicles (2017 350 IS, 2018 A4, 2018 BMW, Honda, Mazda 6). For my price point of mid/upper 30's, the data (reviews, spec comparisons (hp/torque, safety features, more back seat leg room than IS 350, BMW 430i)), JD Powers, etc), cockpit ergonomics, expected cost of ownership, perks (valet servicing, 5yr/60, Genesis app, Alexa), and the AMAZING driving experience, the G70 became the clear winner. I look forward to the expressway every morning!

5 out of 5 stars, Worth every dollar
PD,
3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

So I've driven my fair share of cars. I personally owned a Genesis coupe 2.0T, then a G37 , then a mini cooper S. before purchase this i drove 330i, Kia stinger, and MB C300, and honestly not one of them made feel the way i feel about this car. The handling, the 0-06, and my favorite thing, random people telling you how amazing it looks. while the kia stinger is similar to this, the Freebies you get from Genesis are unmatched. 3 years valet service, 3 years connect service(remote start from your phone) and best warranty in car industry.

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

2019 Genesis G70 video

2019 Genesis G70 First Drive

2019 Genesis G70 First Drive

I'm here at Club Motorsports in New Hampshire to drive the all-new 2019 Genesis g70 this small sporty luxury car is meant to take on the likes of the BMW 3-series the Audi a4 and the mercedes-benz c-class Genesis is really aiming high with this so we have to answer the question have they done enough to compete with the Germans this car also shares a lot of its DNA with the kia stinger which is a car that we at Edmunds really like so the other question we have to answer today is is the g70 better than a kia but right behind me is a racetrack you know what's gonna happen next you may notice that my face looks a little funny right now and that's because I am on a race track in a twin turbocharged 365 horsepower v6 all-wheel-drive the all-wheel-drive system in this car normally sends 40% of the power to the front wheels and 60% to the rear it's capable of sending up to 90% to the rear wheels which means that if you step on it with the traction control turn totally off you can't drift this car at v6 makes good power we like this twin turbocharged motor in other Genesis products that we've seen it we like it in the kia stinger and it certainly works here as well [Music] yes yes I love a good straightaway oh the brakes are strong if you opt for the sport models you get these fat Brembo brakes and there's also a special dynamic package that's going to be available at launch that includes uprated pads this car handles really well I mean there's definitely some noticeable body roll here but I expect that from a luxury car and while I'm sure that detracts from its peak performance potential means it's just going to be more comfortable on the road this isn't a car that it's gonna beat you up when you're driving around you're actually going to be able to enjoy it really I'm I'm impressed with the way that it corners the turn in is so sharp there's a ton of grip from these summer tires and there's not really a tendency to understeer here that's one of the things I'm pretty impressed with whoof that all-wheel drive system just absolutely puts the power down so quickly paddle shifts from the automatic gearbox are very quick I usually really like it it's a rev-matching 8-speed automatic and it executes the shifts so quickly it's really sharp this car isn't a track monster this car isn't about wringing every last second out of your lap time as that body roll can attest to but it's a lot of fun to drive out here well it was a lot of fun but you know you're probably not gonna drive this car on the track a whole bunch so maybe we should find out what it's like on a real Road and talk about what this car be like to live with the most obvious way that Genesis differentiated the g70 from the kia stinger is with the exterior design you'd see this front end of course is entirely different and along the sides you get these long flowing lines and some muscular bulges to give it a different look a less obvious difference when you're just standing next to the car is that its wheelbase is actually three inches shorter than the Kia Stingers wheelbase now this is paid off in a few ways the car is a little bit more athletic the shorter wheelbase helps it rotate more like a sports car and it's also saved some weight we don't have official numbers yet though so I can't tell you exactly how much weight but Genesis says it's pretty significant there are some downsides to losing that length though the rear seat of the G 70 is really only suitable for children or small adults it's pretty tight back there and around the back this is a traditional sedan instead of a hatchback so there's a little less usable space in the trunk when I first saw pictures of the interior of the g70 I was a little trepidatious the center console really looked a lot like what we had seen in the stinger and I was worried that it wouldn't differentiate itself enough now they have sort of rearranged some of the controls a little bit and they've reskin stuff with some nicer materials one big difference in the center console between the kia stinger and this particular car is this right here the manual shifter - like the stinger there are two basic power trains available you have a 252 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder and you have a 365 horsepower twin turbocharged v6 both of these you can get with either all-wheel drive or just rear-wheel drive now if you opt for the v6 you get a limited slip differential in the back whether you get all-wheel drive or just rear-wheel drive which is really neat it gives the car a lot of character when you're driving it and it sets it apart from some of the other all-wheel drive luxury cars that are just you know really more focused on the extra traction if you offer the manual you get the limited slip differential in the back you get Brembo brakes that are also standard on the v6 you don't get the top trim level options you don't get leather seats you don't get the quilted leather I've got cooled seats in here but I'm just sitting on the leatherette they figure that if you want the manual transmission you're more interested in driving dynamics and less interested in all the features this car has all of the technology you'd expect from a luxury car you get adaptive cruise control standard except in a manual you get all of the active safety features you expect like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert you get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android auto and apple carplay and as you move up through the trim levels you also get things like a surround view camera you can get a wireless charging pad for your cell phone they talked about the engines on track they're pretty strong that six-cylinder pulls pretty well and especially when you're driving it on the street it feels more than ample the 4-cylinder I mean its 250 horsepower it's not quite as punchy obviously with the manual transmission it it matches pretty well I think especially as you're moving through the gears the second and third gear pull feel pretty good feels punchy as you get going but you do run out of gas Pat higher speed with the 4-cylinder it's definitely got a little bit more trouble trying to accelerate for a pass at freeway speeds at the highest trim level you do get adaptive suspension which has selectable modes the ride with adaptive suspension is really nice the standard suspension is a little stiff I mean it's definitely tending towards the sporty end of the spectrum but it handles bumps well it definitely takes the edges off of bigger impacts and it avoids any sort of bounciness it feels settled it feels pretty good we don't have final pricing yet but they have given us some estimates the genesis is going to start at about $35,000 for that you'll get the 8-speed automatic transmission and the 2-liter turbocharged engine as you start going up through the trims you're gonna get into the 50s I think that for a v6 in a higher trim level you're going to be looking at around $50,000 so the pricing is actually pretty competitive you're getting a lot of features you're getting a lot of good stuff in this car for a pretty reasonable price and I think that's why you would choose this car you know the Germans are good cars none of them are bad they're all engaging to drive and they're all they're all sporty and fun but I actually do think that the Genesis has its own personality it does something a little different and it lets you have some fun and it lets you be comfortable and it gives you all of the features that you're looking for in a package that stands out a little bit from its competitors we had some fun today but what have we learned we started off with two questions first has Genesis differentiated the g70 enough from the kia stinger I gotta say yes there's definitely some similarities when you get into it but in terms of the driving dynamics in terms of the the feel of the car on the road and in terms of just some of the luxury upgrades that you get like that really lovely quilted leather I think they've done enough to make this the kind of vehicle that you would consider entirely separately from the Stinger especially if you don't need the extra trunk space or you don't need a large backseat you're just gonna have more fun in the g70 but how does the g70 stack up to its German competitors well something like the Audi a4 is gonna have a lot more pretty technology in it the fancy screens and gizmos that that give you some wow factor there well something like the mercedes-benz c-class that's got an interior design that just has a lot of that mercedes class to it this car doesn't quite have the same wow factor on those fronts as its rivals from Germany but it's got its own character and it's a character that I really like I think that the driving dynamics of this car the way that it feels on the road the way it communicates what it's doing those are gonna be some of the reasons that people will buy this car it doesn't hurt that it has a lot of equipment for a reasonable price and it comes with a hundred thousand mile warranty those are pretty compelling bonuses well I really enjoyed my time with the g70 today and I think it's a contender in this class but we can't give you our official verdict just yet that's gonna have to wait until we can get a g70 into our office and ring it out on our test track and really do a full rating and review so stay tuned to Edmunds we'll have more about the g70 just as soon as we can get our hands on it if you like this video make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and check us out on Instagram Twitter and Facebook

Edmunds Staff Writer Will Kaufman travels to New England to drive the all-new 2019 Genesis G70 on track and on the road. Genesis is aiming high with this sporty compact sedan, taking on the likes of the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Can the G70 take on the Germans, or is this quick compact doomed to be an also-ran? Watch our First Drive video to find out.

Features & Specs

2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$34,900
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$36,900
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$43,750
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$50,250
MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Genesis G70 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite G70 safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Alerts the driver to potential obstacles, including pedestrians, and applies the brakes to avoid a collision if the driver takes no action.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Illuminates warning lamps in the car's mirrors if another vehicle is in the car's blind spot, and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause an accident.
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Warns the driver of approaching cross traffic when the car is reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Genesis G70 vs. the competition

Genesis G70 vs. Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 is a midsize luxury sedan, one step up from the G70 in terms of interior space, luxury equipment and power. Engines range from a 311-horsepower V6 to a 420-horsepower V8, and the driving experience is refined. Like the G70, the G80 offers a great warranty and a price that undercuts competitors.

Compare Genesis G70 & Genesis G80 features

Genesis G70 vs. Infiniti Q50

The Q50 is a sporty luxury sedan that's a joy to drive, but it's definitely showing its age. A turbo four-cylinder and a turbo V6 are available, but both make less power than the G70 unless you opt for the top-tier Red Sport 400 — which, appropriately, makes 400 horsepower. The Q50's interior design and infotainment features are definitely behind the curve.

Compare Genesis G70 & Infiniti Q50 features

Genesis G70 vs. Audi A4

The Audi A4 has been the go-to choice for tech lovers in the compact luxury segment, with Audi's excellent infotainment system and features such as Virtual Cockpit that add a lot of flair. It's also roomy and good to drive, although it doesn't deliver the same thrills as the G70 3.3T. (The more powerful S4, however, is another matter.) One definite advantage of the Audi is the bigger rear seat.

Compare Genesis G70 & Audi A4 features

Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 Genesis G70 Dynamic RWD

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 9th, 2019

The G70 is a bold statement from Genesis, a small sports sedan that captures some of the magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat, limited utility, subpar mileage, and Hyundai technology keep the G70 from attaining greatness, but they don't detract from the fun, especially with our test car's turbocharged V6 engine. We took the rear-wheel-drive 2019 Genesis G70 Dynamic to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2019 Genesis G70 Dynamic RWD Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $50,245
Date of test: 4/8/19
Location: Los Angeles
Odometer: 7,972
Powertrain: 3.3L V6 Turbo | 8-Speed Automatic | RWD
Horsepower: 365 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 376 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm

2019 G70 Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 1.9 sec
0-45 mph 3.1 sec
0-60 mph 4.6 sec
0-75 mph 6.5 sec
Quarter-mile 12.8 sec @ 109.4 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 4.4 sec

"The G70 makes acceleration runs a cinch thanks to its launch control, which you can access in sport mode with traction control completely turned off. Mash the left, floor the right and 'launch ready' will be displayed in the gauge cluster. Release the brake and 'launch active' is displayed. The G70 leaves the line with zero wheel spin and little drama. Just nice, solid thrust. The shifts from the eight-speed automatic are quick and smooth, yet still slightly on the sporty side. Engine sounds decent, nothing evocative. This 3.3-liter feels sharper than what the Kia Stinger has under the hood. Impressive."

2019 G70 Braking

Braking Test
Result
30-0 mph
27 ft
60-0 mph
107 ft

"A little squirrely on the brakes to start, but distances looked pretty decent. The second run improved greatly, with much more stability and confidence. The brake pedal delivers better feel than the wooden pedal in the Kia stinger when at max braking effort. The effort feels pretty spot on, not too heavy or light. The ABS sound is also relatively isolated, unlike a lot of Audis, but there's still enough audible feedback let you know what’s going on."

2019 G70 Handling

Handling Test
Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter
0.97 g

"Feels lively under throttle and highly responsive to changes in input. Sport mode allows you to coax the rear end to be light, but will cut throttle once you actually break rear tire traction. The adaptive suspension, even in sport mode, still allows for a decent amount of body roll, so this doesn’t feel like an overly stiff sport sedan. The punchy engine is really what makes this thing feel playful. The suspension lacks some fine tuning, lacks progression as you're playing along the limit, but once you're over the limit it feels more controllable (if that makes any sense). There's an abruptness to its response in that small critical window. The steering feels a bit too heavy in sport. Lateral seat bolsters (if turned to active in Sport) deflate everytime you opt out of sport mode, regardless of your previous settings. That’s kind of a pain. Decent front-rear balance and accurate steering precision. Around the handling loop, this thing feels lively and engaging and not afraid to let you drive it into the wall if you lack the experience to save it. The rear end feels easily coaxed on corner exit, maybe a little too easy. There’s a good amount of grip and the brakes offer much more feedback and feel than those in the related Kia Stinger."

2019 Genesis G70 Dynamic RWD Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline
Engine Configuration: V6
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.3
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged
Indicated Redline: 7,000
Actual Redline (rev limit): 7,000
Fuel Type: 91 octane
Transmission Type: Automatic
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel mounted
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: Yes

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 3,837
Weight L/F (lbs): 1,022
Weight L/R (lbs): 895
Weight R/F (lbs): 1,018
Weight R/R (lbs): 902
Weight distribution, front (%): 53.2
GVWR (lbs): 4,850

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed
Brake Pistons - Front: 4
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Fixed
Brake Pistons - Rear: 2
Parking Brake: Button

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 36
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 36
Tire Make: Michelin
Tire Model: Pilot Sport 4 S
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical
Tire Type: Regular
Tire Season: Summer
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 225/40 ZR19 93Y
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 255/35 ZR19 96Y
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus Inflator
Tire Treadwear Rating: 300
Tire Temperature Rating: A
Tire Traction Rating: AA

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2019 Genesis G70 First Drive

Personality Makes the G70 Stand Out From the Crowd

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorJuly 16th, 2018

On my second lap of the excellent Club Motorsports track in New Hampshire, I discovered the previous driver had turned the traction control off. Surprising no one — except, in the moment, me — a 365-horsepower 2019 Genesis G70 will drift.

What would have been surprising just a few years ago is the idea of the Hyundai Motor Co. producing a small, sporty luxury sedan that's not only competent on a racetrack, but downright fun. Hyundai's Genesis brand is charting its own course and taking the Korean automaker in surprising new directions. In this case, that means taking aim at the German Big Three: Audi and the A4, BMW and the 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz and the C-Class. Does Genesis have a contender on its hands, or is the G70 destined to be another also-ran in a competitive segment?

The Kia Connection

The 2019 Genesis G70 shares much of its DNA with the Kia Stinger. You'll find the same engine options (a 252-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 365-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6) paired, for the most part, with an eight-speed automatic feeding power either to the rear wheels or to an all-wheel-drive system. Hop in the cabin, and Stinger fans will note a familiar-looking center console topped by a very, very familiar 8-inch infotainment screen.

Look closer, though, and the G70 starts to set itself apart. For starters: It's a sedan and not a hatchback. Then there's the fact that the G70's wheelbase is about 3 inches shorter than the Kia Stinger's, a difference that Genesis representatives say helps contribute to a lower weight. In the middle of the G70's rear axle (on most versions of the car) lives a traditional mechanical limited-slip differential rather than the electronically controlled unit found on the Stinger.

Then there's the stuff that's harder to see, such as adjustments and calibrations, tweaks to the suspension, transmission and steering. All the wizardry that separates a well-conceived car from a well-executed car.

Also: quilted leather. Lots of quilted leather.

Emphasis on the Compact

The compact G70's shorter length means it has less trunk space and less rear-seat room than the midsize Stinger. The back seat is quite tight — there's less rear leg- and headroom than the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series or Mercedes C-Class. In practice, it's a space best reserved for children or small adults.

Since we're starting with the bad news, here's the rest: The technology isn't fully competitive with luxury compacts. While the G70 has everything you expect from a luxury car, from standard active safety features and driver aids to a head-up display and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the look and feel of everything is distinctly Hyundai. That means it all works and it's easy to use, but it lacks the visual appeal baked into the German brands.

A True Competitor

In terms of comfort, quiet and materials quality, the G70 checks all the luxury boxes. The seats support a full day of driving comfort, and the quilted leather found on mid- and high-level trims looks and feels great. Around the cabin you'll find more leather and soft-touch materials alongside real aluminum trim and knurling on the plastic knobs. Genesis keeps getting better at this part of the equation, and the G70 benefits with an interior that looks and feels like it belongs in a luxury vehicle.

Even better, though, is the way it drives, especially if you opt for the V6. Power delivery is strong and both the all- and rear-wheel-drive versions put the power down quickly and with authority. The transmission is quick on its toes, executing shifts smoothly and immediately and holding gears when you want it to. It also responds rapidly to inputs from the wheel-mounted paddle shifters, making them rewarding to use.

Turn-in, especially on the available summer tires, is sharp, and the steering provides actual feedback from the road. The brake pedal is also communicative, and the Brembo brakes that come on all V6 models and AWD four-cylinder models are impressively capable. Even at the end of my fifth run down Club Motorsports' front straight, dragging the car down from 120 mph to make Turn One, I didn't notice appreciable fade.

Body roll is apparent during rapid weight transitions, but once you're in a turn the suspension loads up and the vehicle stabilizes. Much to my relief, the chassis is communicative once the suspension is loaded. Because between that, the steering feel and the responsive throttle, my surprise oversteer experiment was easy to recover from — and made me want to do it again.

Manual Labor (of Love)

Owing to the G70's driver's car intentions, it's available with a six-speed manual transmission. It only comes with the four-cylinder, but opting for the manual means you get a rear-wheel-drive car with Brembo brakes, a sport exhaust, some weight-reduction measures, and, of course, the limited-slip differential.

Here's the bad news: The automatic is quicker and more satisfying. That's not to say the manual is bad, though. The clutch pedal is light but has a clear uptake point, and the shifter provides solid, positive engagement points. But the throws are a bit long, and travel is somewhat vague. There's also a moment right after you engage the clutch where power delivery lags. The overall sensation is just not as sharp as the units you'll find (with increasing rarity) in the German competitors.

Priced to Move

The G70 should start around $35,000 for a basic four-cylinder car, and for about $50,000 you should be able to get into a top-trim V6. That's a compelling price for a luxury compact that includes a powerful engine with performance upgrades, all the technology features (including adaptive suspension), and the fancy quilted premium leather interior. It doesn't hurt that you get a 100,000-mile warranty along with three years of free maintenance and valet service for appointments.

While a final verdict has to wait until we've run the G70 through our full testing process, a day on a racetrack and the road left me impressed. There are some weaknesses, like the tight back seat and how it falls short of the Germans in the appearance of its entertainment screen. But the 2019 Genesis G70 feels lively and eager, and it's engaging to put down a road. The quality, features, warranty, and price make it an intriguing compact luxury car to begin with, but the character makes it a contender in this class.

Is the Genesis G70 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 G70 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Genesis G70 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G70 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G70 has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G70. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Genesis G70?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Genesis G70:

  • The 2019 G70 is an all-new car
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Genesis G70 reliable?

To determine whether the Genesis G70 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G70. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G70's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Genesis G70 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Genesis G70 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 G70 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 G70 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Genesis G70?

The least-expensive 2019 Genesis G70 is the 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,900
  • 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,900
  • 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,750
  • 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,250
  • 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,750
  • 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,750
  • 2.0T Sport M/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,900
  • 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,250
  • 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,750
Learn more

What are the different models of Genesis G70?

If you're interested in the Genesis G70, the next question is, which G70 model is right for you? G70 variants include 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of G70 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

The 2019 Genesis G70 is an all-new compact luxury sport sedan with a fun-to-drive character for a bargain price. Genesis is a new face in the luxury car game, but we've been largely impressed with the brand's other vehicles for offering a lot of value for money. The G70 is no exception, with a capable 2.0T entry-level trim and exciting 3.3T model.

The basic G70 2.0T is powered by a 252-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drive system with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential is an optional upgrade. The 2.0T comes in Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic and Sport trim levels.

Even the basic Advanced trim packs the 2019 G70 with quite a bit of standard equipment. You get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suite of active safety features and driver aids, power driver and passengers seats, and more. Moving up through the trims gives you luxury extras such as heated and ventilated leather seats with unique quilting, a 15-speaker Lexicon stereo, 360-degree camera, and heated rear seats. There are also sporty upgrades such as larger wheels with summer tires, and a limited-slip differential for rear-wheel-drive cars.

A manual-transmission option is available on the 2.0T Sport M/T. This trim comes with RWD, the differential, upgraded brakes, and an upgraded sport exhaust good for 3 extra horsepower. Of course you also get a six-speed manual transmission and a manual parking brake in place of the electronic brake on other models.

All Genesis G70 3.3T trims come with an excellent 365-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 under the hood. They also come with an eight-speed automatic and either RWD or AWD, but all rear-wheel-drive 3.3T models receive the limited-slip differential as standard equipment.

The 3.3T models follow the same progression of Advanced, Elite, Prestige and Sport trim levels, but they come with more standard equipment. Heated and ventilated leather seats, the upgraded stereo, full LED headlights, and 19-inch wheels are all standard on the 3.3T Advanced. This trim is a great value for money, offering a lot of features and tech for the same price as an entry-level BMW 3 Series.

If you're looking for a small, sporty entry-level luxury sedan that has a lot of personality as a driver's car, you should definitely check out the G70. Make sure to read Edmunds full review, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Genesis G70 near you.

