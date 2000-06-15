Used 1995 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

Well lets see I have had this van for over a year now and other then the minor stuff that my cousin damaged i would say this van is great everyone complains about electrical I am a chevy man and this is the only ford I like so far and its going on a road trip from Florida to New York and back needs new paint but previous owner used it for delivery he did the heads on it I did work for the van but only thing is its a pain to do any thing to the speed sensor and the plugs to do them take off the wiper shroud trust me its easy that way also killer is shifts hard into 1st gotta figure it out but does not slip well past 280000 miles but speedo is broken sad for the others who complain.

