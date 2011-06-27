Estimated values
1995 Ford Windstar GL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,108
|$1,423
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,302
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$818
Estimated values
1995 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,134
|$1,423
|Clean
|$509
|$1,034
|$1,302
|Average
|$410
|$832
|$1,060
|Rough
|$311
|$631
|$818
Estimated values
1995 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,127
|$1,423
|Clean
|$492
|$1,027
|$1,302
|Average
|$396
|$827
|$1,060
|Rough
|$300
|$627
|$818
Estimated values
1995 Ford Windstar GL 3dr Minivan (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,108
|$1,423
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,302
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$818