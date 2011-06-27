  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Windstar LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity144 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3800 lbs.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
