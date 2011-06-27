  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1991 Ford Tempo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes for the 1991 Tempo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Tempo.

5(20%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(30%)
1(10%)
3.2
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car
tempo/topaz,06/04/2003
an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com
Great car for the price
john,09/24/2005
I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth.
Thank God they are no longer built!
Claude Moore,09/18/2002
Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?
Worst car ever.
ford hater,01/06/2003
Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Ford Tempo
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Ford Tempo Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD, LX 4dr Sedan, GL 2dr Coupe, GLS 2dr Coupe, L 2dr Coupe, GLS 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

