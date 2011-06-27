1991 Ford Tempo Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No significant changes for the 1991 Tempo.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
tempo/topaz,06/04/2003
an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com
john,09/24/2005
I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth.
Claude Moore,09/18/2002
Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?
ford hater,01/06/2003
Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
