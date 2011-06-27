  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1991 Ford Tempo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Tempo GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Currant Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
