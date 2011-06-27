  1. Home
1994 Ford Tempo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

CFC-free air conditioning refrigerant and redesigned seatbelts are the only changes this year. The Tempo is retired after this model year in favor of the new Contour.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Tempo.

5(20%)
4(25%)
3(22%)
2(29%)
1(4%)
3.3
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wanting to trade it
Medic,09/07/2008
I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.
my tempo sucks
Pudge,04/14/2003
THe first thing ford should have done is put a 4-speed automatic in the car. The car sucks on the highway and it sucks for passing people. Interior is ugly and uncomfortable. extierior is a cheap ripp off of the mustang (front end) Not the best car in my book.
My Tempo is money saver
really nice car,06/17/2008
Hey, I got 94 Tempo and it's a great car. I dont see why people dont like it. Great on gas. Believe it or not but I get 37 to 42 mpg with my coupe. As long as you treat it nice it will treat you nice!
Avoid
Dave,12/09/2006
This car is trouble. I've replaced 4 tie rod ends within a year and a half and three ball joints within the last three months. It had a run-in with a hit-and-run driver and I had to replace the grille and headlight area. This car was designed by a moron: it took an hour to replace the grille (compared with 10 minutes for my 92 Buick Skylark). Inside it's OK. Fuel: I got about 26 mpg when the tires were aligned and the ball joints and tie rods were OK and it wasn't burning through mass air flow sensors. Don't save the money or the gas. Also, the driver's side seatbelt stopped moving on its track and had to be replaced. In short, don't get this car.
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Ford Tempo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
Used 1994 Ford Tempo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford Tempo

Used 1994 Ford Tempo Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, and GL 2dr Coupe.

