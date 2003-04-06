Used 1991 Ford Tempo for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tempo Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Tempo searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1991 Ford Tempo

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Tempo

Read recent reviews for the Ford Tempo
Overall Consumer Rating
3.210 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (30%)
  • 1
    (10%)
great car
tempo/topaz,06/04/2003
an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Tempo
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to