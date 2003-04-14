  1. Home
1994 Ford Tempo

1994 Ford Tempo
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,825
Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

CFC-free air conditioning refrigerant and redesigned seatbelts are the only changes this year. The Tempo is retired after this model year in favor of the new Contour.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Tempo.

5 star reviews: 20%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 22%
2 star reviews: 29%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 24 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • brakes
  • lights
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • interior
  • road noise
  • oil
  • dashboard
  • doors
  • appearance
  • warranty
  • acceleration
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

2.125 out of 5 stars, Wanting to trade it
Medic,

I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.

1.875 out of 5 stars, my tempo sucks
Pudge,

THe first thing ford should have done is put a 4-speed automatic in the car. The car sucks on the highway and it sucks for passing people. Interior is ugly and uncomfortable. extierior is a cheap ripp off of the mustang (front end) Not the best car in my book.

3.625 out of 5 stars, My Tempo is money saver
really nice car,

Hey, I got 94 Tempo and it's a great car. I dont see why people dont like it. Great on gas. Believe it or not but I get 37 to 42 mpg with my coupe. As long as you treat it nice it will treat you nice!

2.5 out of 5 stars, Avoid
Dave,

This car is trouble. I've replaced 4 tie rod ends within a year and a half and three ball joints within the last three months. It had a run-in with a hit-and-run driver and I had to replace the grille and headlight area. This car was designed by a moron: it took an hour to replace the grille (compared with 10 minutes for my 92 Buick Skylark). Inside it's OK. Fuel: I got about 26 mpg when the tires were aligned and the ball joints and tie rods were OK and it wasn't burning through mass air flow sensors. Don't save the money or the gas. Also, the driver's side seatbelt stopped moving on its track and had to be replaced. In short, don't get this car.

Features & Specs

GL 2dr Coupe features & specs
GL 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Ford Tempo a good car?

    Used 1994 Ford Tempo Overview

    The Used 1994 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, and GL 2dr Coupe.

