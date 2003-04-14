Used 1994 Ford Tempo
Most helpful consumer reviews
I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.
THe first thing ford should have done is put a 4-speed automatic in the car. The car sucks on the highway and it sucks for passing people. Interior is ugly and uncomfortable. extierior is a cheap ripp off of the mustang (front end) Not the best car in my book.
Hey, I got 94 Tempo and it's a great car. I dont see why people dont like it. Great on gas. Believe it or not but I get 37 to 42 mpg with my coupe. As long as you treat it nice it will treat you nice!
This car is trouble. I've replaced 4 tie rod ends within a year and a half and three ball joints within the last three months. It had a run-in with a hit-and-run driver and I had to replace the grille and headlight area. This car was designed by a moron: it took an hour to replace the grille (compared with 10 minutes for my 92 Buick Skylark). Inside it's OK. Fuel: I got about 26 mpg when the tires were aligned and the ball joints and tie rods were OK and it wasn't burning through mass air flow sensors. Don't save the money or the gas. Also, the driver's side seatbelt stopped moving on its track and had to be replaced. In short, don't get this car.
|GL 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|96 hp @ 4200 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1994 Ford Tempo is the 1994 Ford Tempo GL 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1994 Ford Tempo Overview
The Used 1994 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, and GL 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1994 Ford Tempo?
Edmunds users rate the 1994 Tempo 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
