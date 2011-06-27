Estimated values
1991 Ford Tempo GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,345
|$1,747
|Clean
|$520
|$1,188
|$1,545
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,142
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$739
