  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1993 Ford Tempo
  5. Review
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

GLS trim is dropped. GL and LX Tempos have removable cupholders and a leather-wrapped shift knob. A driver airbag is optional on both models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Tempo.

5(46%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(15%)
1(4%)
3.9
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car ford made
james bungarden,10/13/2015
GL 2dr Coupe
I bought this tempo new. took it to California when it had 188000 miles on it. round trip was 4000 miles. 35 mpg. wanted to trade for new 2013 fusion dealer said he give me 150 dollors for it I still have it now has 203050 miles will go anywhere I want. if the fusion lasts as long the tempo i'll be happy.
Good car
Serega,10/04/2004
I got this car a year ago, and so far here's what I think: It may not have an outstanding exterior/interior, the ride and handling is average, and the limit of 80 mph is definitely not too much. However, I didn't have any major problems with it, only usual maintenance. I particularly like 126ft*lb at only 2000-3000Rpm (4cyl) - you can outrun most of the cars if you wish when you start at traffic light. So my impression is: Ford Tempo is a good car to for beginners. Reliability strongly depends on the way the car was maintained.
Love my Tempos
rokey,06/14/2012
I bought a 1993 2 yrs ago...the engine had blown on my van ... got the car for $600.00 it has 57,000 miles on the engine (verified by a couple of mechanics)...the whole car is immaculate ... came to visit my sis a few thousand miles away & am staying a lil longer than anticipated so decided to check craigslist for a car and found another 1993 Tempo for $400.00 in September '12 and I kid you not, same story, immaculate...God was lookin out for me! anyhow, both cars are, well unbelievable inside & out.....no engine knocks, don't use oil, bodies are in good shape...economical on gas ...I highly recommend this car! Mine are automatic transmission
It is a good first car
Jess,10/12/2008
I got this car for myself for by birthday two years ago for $500, it had over 144k miles on it, now it has 156k. The top gloss paint has since worn off and I have spent over $1500 on it to fix all the problems like the brake lines, starter, battery, e-brake cable, and exhaust system twice. The window in the back no longer works, and one of the power locks doesn't work. The liner in the trunk is no longer attached, there is a lot of rust. But it is good on gas and gets me where I need to be, although at 55 mph it gets the shakes, not good in the winter, it gets stuck a lot. But it has been Nice while I've had it.
See all 26 reviews of the 1993 Ford Tempo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Tempo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Tempo

Used 1993 Ford Tempo Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include GL 2dr Coupe, GL 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

