I got this car for myself for by birthday two years ago for $500, it had over 144k miles on it, now it has 156k. The top gloss paint has since worn off and I have spent over $1500 on it to fix all the problems like the brake lines, starter, battery, e-brake cable, and exhaust system twice. The window in the back no longer works, and one of the power locks doesn't work. The liner in the trunk is no longer attached, there is a lot of rust. But it is good on gas and gets me where I need to be, although at 55 mph it gets the shakes, not good in the winter, it gets stuck a lot. But it has been Nice while I've had it.

