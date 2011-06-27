Used 1991 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews
great car
an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com
Great car for the price
I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth.
Thank God they are no longer built!
Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?
Worst car ever.
Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.
My opinion
Car runs fine, but the transmission went out at 165000 then I replaced it now still runs fine. but trying to sell it now do to lack of space ware I live.
Sponsored cars related to the Tempo
Related Used 1991 Ford Tempo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner