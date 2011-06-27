  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Tempo
  4. Used 1991 Ford Tempo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Tempo
5(20%)4(30%)3(10%)2(30%)1(10%)
3.2
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Tempos for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,825
Used Tempo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great car

tempo/topaz, 06/04/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com

Report Abuse

Great car for the price

john, 09/24/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth.

Report Abuse

Thank God they are no longer built!

Claude Moore, 09/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right?

Report Abuse

Worst car ever.

ford hater, 01/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else.

Report Abuse

My opinion

Scott02, 07/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car runs fine, but the transmission went out at 165000 then I replaced it now still runs fine. but trying to sell it now do to lack of space ware I live.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tempos for sale

Related Used 1991 Ford Tempo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles