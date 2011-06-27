Used 1991 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews

great car tempo/topaz , 06/04/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful an awesome car, check them out on tempotopaz.com Report Abuse

Great car for the price john , 09/24/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had the car for about 7 months now, and haven't had any problems with it. Everything works great. The motor, transmission, radio, a/c, no electrical problems. It doesn't even burn much oil for such an old car. I go at least 500 miles without having to add a quart. The only problem I have with it is the lack of power. It is the slowest thing I've ever driven. Other than that it's been extremely reliable and smooth. Report Abuse

Thank God they are no longer built! Claude Moore , 09/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Rrom the get-go, the Ford Tempo was an American car company's attempt to take sales away from Honda, Toyota and Nissan, but not having good engineering or high quality/dependability in it's product. Even now in late 2002 US car companies are still playing "catchup" with Honda and Toyota in virtually all their products at Ford, Gm and Chrysler- -when will we ever get it right? Report Abuse

Worst car ever. ford hater , 01/06/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Something has went wrong with this car every month that I've had it. Then when you try to fix something it is hard to get at and you end up breaking something else. Report Abuse