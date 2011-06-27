1992 Ford Tempo Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
V6 power becomes available but the four-wheel drive option departs. Rear stabilizer bars are added to V6 models and sequential-port fuel injection appears on all Tempos. The GLS model receives fog lamps, alloy wheels and 15-inch tires.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,11/13/2010
I have owned this car for years, and I seriously cannot fault it for it's service despite my constant abuse. The one item that has been troublesome is the 3-speed automatic transmission, but I love the car so much despite it that I am planning to swap it out for a manual trans as soon as I can. I love the car so much that I just bought a '91 Tempo GLS 4cyl/5-speed to drive until I can swap a manual into the LX. I've taken about 20 cross- country trips in the LX, it never let me down. Despite the 3-speed/V6 combo, it gets respectable MPG as well. It currently has just under 200K on it.
Walkthelin3,08/28/2008
I bought this car from a friend in November for 250 dollars. It was in pretty good condition and had 132,000 miles it is now August and I have 160,000 miles. Within that time I've replaced the starter, radiator, hubs and water pump. I've over heated the engine and beat on it. The thing still runs great just like it did the day I got it. It's a very reliable car and even though it's not as powerfull as I'd hoped it would be I instantly fell in love with it and still love it.
jonshan,08/12/2014
1st Tempo & She Is Awesome, Bought This Tempo As A 2nd Car To My Mercedes Benz S 420 & I Love The Tempo Its Reliable, Cost Efficient & Built like A Tank, 1 Of The Major Factors In Buying This Tempo Was That I Owned Her Sister, 1991 Mercury Topaz & I Rolled This Topaz Down A Mountain God Knows How Many Rolls To The Bottom But I Can Tell You There Was A lot Of Extensions Added To The Tow Trucks Winch To Get her Back Up On The Road & There Was Very Minimal Damage To That Topaz, Reset The Fuel Switch & She Started Right Up & Drove Her Around For 6+ Months Like That & Then She Got T-Boned On The (L) Side At about 80MPH & Was Still Able To Drive & no Injury To Me Either Time, Invincible Safe Cars.
spalding,10/25/2008
I bought my Tempo as a work car from a friend of my dad's. I had planned on getting a new one but the plant a worked at shut down. I didn't change the oil for 1500 miles. The electric door locks don't work but the manuals still do. After realizing I was going to have to keep it I changed the brakes calipers and drums. Charged the air conditioner and flushed the coolant system. Changed the oil and flushed the engine the old fashioned way with kerosene.The front driver's side was then hit at a light and I bought a new single fender and bumper from a junk yard. The fender doesn't match but who cares. The thing wont die! Very well built and dependable car. Great mileage.
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Related Used 1992 Ford Tempo info
