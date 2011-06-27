1990 Ford Tempo Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear shoulder belts become standard on the 1990 Tempo.
Consumer reviews
Explorer4x4,04/08/2007
I have had my 1989 Tempo AWD for a single year now. It has never had a problem. And I know the previous owners well, and they have never had any major problems either. It has always started for me, and its very reliable. I would go to say its the most reliable model made in the 1980's. I left it for eleven months. It sat untouched for that time. I went back to it, turned the key, started right away. Thats quality. Excellent first car and general daily driver. Fuel economy is average, reliability outstanding, durability outstanding, styling is good - average, power is slightly below average and quality is too great for words.
Larry B.,11/06/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan
I bought one new in 1990 because it was cheap. Paint problems, interior problems, over-heating problem and several other nuisance items all in the first six months. Once went with my wife to pick it up at the dealership, cranked it and it sounded great. I was using the power control to adjust the mirrors and to my wife said "I think that they have it right now", just before the mirror on the passenger door fell out of its housing. After a year, I traded it in on a Geo Prizm that never gave us a problem.
AMPMagic,04/12/2002
I owned this car as my first and second car. First off it was a very nice car for the 300 I payed for it. But it was always needing to be fixed, but it was never anything major. It also leaked fluids too much. Good for a first car or if your not making enough to afford a real car. Side Note: Fluid leaks are normal for this car. get used to checking fluids and buy a PIG mat to throw under engine when you park it.
Jevik,04/28/2004
had this car for a year and not a problem.. starts up no prob in the cold.. fun to drive.. good gas mileage.. a good reliable car.. and cheap on insurance
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
