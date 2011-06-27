  1. Home
1990 Ford Tempo Review

1990 Highlights

1990 Highlights

Rear shoulder belts become standard on the 1990 Tempo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Most Reliable Car Out of the '80s
Explorer4x4,04/08/2007
I have had my 1989 Tempo AWD for a single year now. It has never had a problem. And I know the previous owners well, and they have never had any major problems either. It has always started for me, and its very reliable. I would go to say its the most reliable model made in the 1980's. I left it for eleven months. It sat untouched for that time. I went back to it, turned the key, started right away. Thats quality. Excellent first car and general daily driver. Fuel economy is average, reliability outstanding, durability outstanding, styling is good - average, power is slightly below average and quality is too great for words.
Worst New Car ever!
Larry B.,11/06/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan
I bought one new in 1990 because it was cheap. Paint problems, interior problems, over-heating problem and several other nuisance items all in the first six months. Once went with my wife to pick it up at the dealership, cranked it and it sounded great. I was using the power control to adjust the mirrors and to my wife said "I think that they have it right now", just before the mirror on the passenger door fell out of its housing. After a year, I traded it in on a Geo Prizm that never gave us a problem.
Buy this and learn mechanics!
AMPMagic,04/12/2002
I owned this car as my first and second car. First off it was a very nice car for the 300 I payed for it. But it was always needing to be fixed, but it was never anything major. It also leaked fluids too much. Good for a first car or if your not making enough to afford a real car. Side Note: Fluid leaks are normal for this car. get used to checking fluids and buy a PIG mat to throw under engine when you park it.
good buy
Jevik,04/28/2004
had this car for a year and not a problem.. starts up no prob in the cold.. fun to drive.. good gas mileage.. a good reliable car.. and cheap on insurance
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Ford Tempo Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Tempo is offered in the following submodels: Tempo Sedan, Tempo Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD, GL 2dr Coupe, GLS 4dr Sedan, GLS 2dr Coupe, GL 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

