Used 1990 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
A great car to own
I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!!
Taurus : A Great Car That Falls Apart
The '86-'91 Ford Taurus starts life as a great car. It has a good ride, seats 6, looks good inside and out, and is relatively comfortable. It is also really fun to drive for an affordable family sedan. For the first 5 years you will love it. However, after 5 years you will start to hate it. Things start to make noise, alternators die every 4 years, and other things go wrong. My advise would be to buy a Taurus with VERY low mileage. As long as it isn't worn out, the '86-'91 Ford Taurus is a great car. Just watch out for the higher mileage vehicles.
Bad Year for Taurus
I bought this vehicle used with 22,000 miles on it. At first it was a pleasure to drive. The first two years I put 250 miles a day driving to and from work. Not long after I bought it I was replacing parts. A new radiator. A new air conditioning compressor. A new muffler. And brakes -- never could get them fixed properly. Electrical problems left and right. Several wheel boots that froze with winter ice and snow -- that was a bummer. I understand that this was a very bad year to buy a Taurus.
The almost car of my dreams
This is one of the most interesing car i have ever owned. When I first bought my Taurus it was fun, reliable, clean and all over nice. But six mouths later that all changed. I ended up spending close to $2000 to get my car fixed. And ever since then my car has went down hill. I love my car but i think it is time for us to part.
It's a Ford
Reliable if you take care of it. That car was awesome, bought used in '97. Nothing went wrong until few months ago. Great reliable car up until I left the lights on. Twice. Had to replace battery and alternator. Didn't fix problem, then I needed a map sensor, whatever that is. Still died on me. Then a completely different problem that same month; ignition module. Didnt help nor did a tune up. My fault, didn't change oil on time, drove on empty, never got transmission fluid flushed, etc. Great reliable car while it lasted. Only buy with low mileage.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1990 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner