  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1990 Ford Taurus
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Taurus
5(28%)4(33%)3(22%)2(17%)1(0%)
3.7
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale
List Price Estimate
$756 - $1,849
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A great car to own

Andrewb77, 06/23/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!!

Report Abuse

Taurus : A Great Car That Falls Apart

Ford Guy, 06/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The '86-'91 Ford Taurus starts life as a great car. It has a good ride, seats 6, looks good inside and out, and is relatively comfortable. It is also really fun to drive for an affordable family sedan. For the first 5 years you will love it. However, after 5 years you will start to hate it. Things start to make noise, alternators die every 4 years, and other things go wrong. My advise would be to buy a Taurus with VERY low mileage. As long as it isn't worn out, the '86-'91 Ford Taurus is a great car. Just watch out for the higher mileage vehicles.

Report Abuse

Bad Year for Taurus

BeltwayBurnout, 12/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle used with 22,000 miles on it. At first it was a pleasure to drive. The first two years I put 250 miles a day driving to and from work. Not long after I bought it I was replacing parts. A new radiator. A new air conditioning compressor. A new muffler. And brakes -- never could get them fixed properly. Electrical problems left and right. Several wheel boots that froze with winter ice and snow -- that was a bummer. I understand that this was a very bad year to buy a Taurus.

Report Abuse

The almost car of my dreams

Chris v., 07/06/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is one of the most interesing car i have ever owned. When I first bought my Taurus it was fun, reliable, clean and all over nice. But six mouths later that all changed. I ended up spending close to $2000 to get my car fixed. And ever since then my car has went down hill. I love my car but i think it is time for us to part.

Report Abuse

It's a Ford

loves my ford , 01/15/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Reliable if you take care of it. That car was awesome, bought used in '97. Nothing went wrong until few months ago. Great reliable car up until I left the lights on. Twice. Had to replace battery and alternator. Didn't fix problem, then I needed a map sensor, whatever that is. Still died on me. Then a completely different problem that same month; ignition module. Didnt help nor did a tune up. My fault, didn't change oil on time, drove on empty, never got transmission fluid flushed, etc. Great reliable car while it lasted. Only buy with low mileage.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tauruses for sale

Related Used 1990 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles