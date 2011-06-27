Used 1990 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

A great car to own Andrewb77 , 06/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!! Report Abuse

Taurus : A Great Car That Falls Apart Ford Guy , 06/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The '86-'91 Ford Taurus starts life as a great car. It has a good ride, seats 6, looks good inside and out, and is relatively comfortable. It is also really fun to drive for an affordable family sedan. For the first 5 years you will love it. However, after 5 years you will start to hate it. Things start to make noise, alternators die every 4 years, and other things go wrong. My advise would be to buy a Taurus with VERY low mileage. As long as it isn't worn out, the '86-'91 Ford Taurus is a great car. Just watch out for the higher mileage vehicles.

Bad Year for Taurus BeltwayBurnout , 12/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used with 22,000 miles on it. At first it was a pleasure to drive. The first two years I put 250 miles a day driving to and from work. Not long after I bought it I was replacing parts. A new radiator. A new air conditioning compressor. A new muffler. And brakes -- never could get them fixed properly. Electrical problems left and right. Several wheel boots that froze with winter ice and snow -- that was a bummer. I understand that this was a very bad year to buy a Taurus.

The almost car of my dreams Chris v. , 07/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one of the most interesing car i have ever owned. When I first bought my Taurus it was fun, reliable, clean and all over nice. But six mouths later that all changed. I ended up spending close to $2000 to get my car fixed. And ever since then my car has went down hill. I love my car but i think it is time for us to part.