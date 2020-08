Used 1990 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey

1997 Ford Taurus GL Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic Odometer is 18766 miles below market average! 3.0L EFI V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 20/28 City/Highway MPG Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Taurus GL, 4D Sedan, 3.0L EFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic, Light Graphite Cloth. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FALP52U9VA320768

Stock: P4547B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020