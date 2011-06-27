Used 2009 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews

awesome car Troy d marriott , 09/18/2017 SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought my flex in 2009 new. I have traveled all over the United States with it for work. It has never been wrecked. It has 335,600 miles on it. The only things I have done to it besides regular upkeep is a new fuel pump and water pump. I still drive it. I'm thinking it will go another 300,000 miles .. best ford I have ever driven. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very dissapointed Chris , 08/07/2015 Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Where do I start, mmmmmm. All 4 wheel bearings went bad before 90,0000. Sunroof was designed to let water in, I think. Well it had to be as bad as it leaks. Fans don't work so car overheated. Stereo would not work from steering wheel controls. Gas gauge goes from 3/4 full to empty in a second and then the car died, TWICE. The good news about that is that it only happens when it is 20 below or colder, so it has that going for it. Seriously. I have worked in the car industry for twenty years and I have owned many cars and this truly is the most disappointing car we have ever owned. I wanted to support Ford after they refused the bailout money. Unfortunately I will be going back to a Honda or Toyota. In my experience, these companies have given me the best value for my money. Simple as that! Back to sarcasm: All 4 wheel bearings out before 90k, really? Ford knew they were bad during testing, they had to know. So I assume they treated it as a profit center and said the heck with the buyer. Well, two can play that game, so the Heck with Ford! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2009 Flex Brake problems bassguy , 02/17/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I was happy with the ride and feel until I hit 20K, and noticed a momentary grinding when I applied the brakes. Sometimes a gaslike smell was noticed after breaking. Quite a bit of black dust seemed to accumulate on the two rear wheels. At 25K a periodic squeal was noticed but the Ford dealer inspected and said the brakes were "good". At 29.5K the brakes made a grinding sound and were visably scored (rear left). My Ford Dealer said that "it wasn't a Ford problem because he didn't have a service bulletin that dealt with this problem!". Rather than have him repair with duplicate Ford parts, I took the car to a Goodrich dealer for new rear rotors and new upgraded pads.

No Support From Ford swaldron , 07/06/2013 21 of 23 people found this review helpful We purchased this new in 2009 and overall have been please with the vehicle. However, I had to rate build quality and reliability low here due to the following: at about 30K (warranty) it needed a new front hub & bearing; at 44K it then needed a right rear caliper ($500). We were very disappointed that the dealer would not contact Ford about what they could do about the caliper (I currently also have 2 GM vehicles with well over 100K miles on them with original hubs and calipers!). The dealer had the nerve to tell me that he had a concern about using aftermarket calipers... I just looked at him and said "really, right now I have to pay $500 to fix a Ford OEM caliper!" Going back to GM!