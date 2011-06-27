Estimated values
2009 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,579
|$6,287
|$7,319
|Clean
|$4,309
|$5,907
|$6,866
|Average
|$3,770
|$5,149
|$5,959
|Rough
|$3,231
|$4,390
|$5,053
Estimated values
2009 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,809
|$6,526
|$7,564
|Clean
|$4,526
|$6,132
|$7,096
|Average
|$3,960
|$5,344
|$6,159
|Rough
|$3,393
|$4,557
|$5,222
Estimated values
2009 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,781
|$6,599
|$7,696
|Clean
|$4,499
|$6,200
|$7,220
|Average
|$3,936
|$5,404
|$6,267
|Rough
|$3,373
|$4,608
|$5,313
Estimated values
2009 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,163
|$5,775
|$6,749
|Clean
|$3,918
|$5,426
|$6,331
|Average
|$3,428
|$4,729
|$5,495
|Rough
|$2,937
|$4,032
|$4,659
Estimated values
2009 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,656
|$5,136
|$6,030
|Clean
|$3,441
|$4,826
|$5,656
|Average
|$3,010
|$4,206
|$4,910
|Rough
|$2,580
|$3,586
|$4,163