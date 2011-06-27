Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,529
|$3,937
|$4,708
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,554
|$4,246
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,787
|$3,323
|Rough
|$1,305
|$2,021
|$2,399
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,511
|$3,711
|$4,367
|Clean
|$2,268
|$3,350
|$3,939
|Average
|$1,782
|$2,627
|$3,082
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,904
|$2,225
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$4,067
|$4,854
|Clean
|$2,375
|$3,671
|$4,378
|Average
|$1,866
|$2,879
|$3,426
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,087
|$2,473
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,387
|$3,798
|$4,569
|Clean
|$2,156
|$3,428
|$4,121
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,688
|$3,225
|Rough
|$1,232
|$1,949
|$2,328
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,677
|$4,005
|$4,732
|Clean
|$2,418
|$3,615
|$4,267
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,835
|$3,339
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,055
|$2,411
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,549
|$5,431
|Clean
|$2,649
|$4,106
|$4,899
|Average
|$2,081
|$3,220
|$3,833
|Rough
|$1,514
|$2,334
|$2,768
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,522
|$3,800
|$4,500
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,430
|$4,058
|Average
|$1,790
|$2,690
|$3,176
|Rough
|$1,302
|$1,950
|$2,293
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,355
|$3,996
|Clean
|$1,973
|$3,029
|$3,604
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,375
|$2,820
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,722
|$2,036