  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Energi
  4. Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2014 Ford C-Max Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • decent electric-only range
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • refined handling and ride dynamics
  • quick acceleration
  • abundant features list
  • elevated driving position.
  • Considerably more expensive than regular C-Max
  • lacks useful cargo space for its size
  • MyFord Touch interface can be finicky to use.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Ford C-Max Energi for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$10,000 - $12,998
Used C-Max Energi for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid wagon provides a very desirable mix of fuel economy, electric-only range, utility and refinement. Depending on your priorities, though, competitors might work out better.

Vehicle overview

Plug-in hybrids occupy a sliver of a market niche between standard hybrid cars and full electric vehicles. With their larger-capacity battery packs, plug-ins typically allow you to drive somewhere between 10 and 40 miles (depending on which one you get) purely on electric power before switching over to normal hybrid operation. Within this tiny segment, the five-passenger 2014 Ford C-Max Energi wagon has plenty of good points in its favor and only a few against it.

As with the C-Max Hybrid, the Energi employs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. The Energi, however, has a larger lithium-ion battery pack, and that allows owners to drive up to 19 miles (and at speeds up to 85 mph) solely on electric power. For many people, this could be enough to run errands or commute to work without ever switching over to gas. And fully recharging the Ford C-Max Energi on a 240-volt system takes just a few hours.

On longer drives, the C-Max Energi switches over to standard hybrid mode using both gas and electric power. In our testing of a 2013 model, we had little difficulty eking out 40 mpg in this mode. Ford says it has made a few tweaks to the 2014 C-Max Energi to boost fuel economy, though its recently adjusted EPA combined rating is identical to last year's car at 38 mpg combined.

Beyond its meager appetite for fuel, the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi has much more to recommend it. The handsome cabin is tightly constructed, boasts high-quality materials and offers ample passenger space. There are also plenty of available high-tech conveniences available including automated parallel parking assist and a power liftgate that's operated by swinging your foot under the rear bumper. Notably, the Energi also drives like a more expensive European car, with a comfortable ride, quiet cabin and responsive steering.

Still, we have to ding the C-Max Energi in a few areas. Price is one: This plug-in version of the C-Max runs nearly $5,000 more than a comparably equipped standard C-Max Hybrid. Then, there's its cargo capacity. The regular C-Max will never win a trophy for hauling capabilities, and the Energi fares even worse due to its larger and awkwardly placed battery pack. Lastly, the available MyFord Touch electronic interface can be frustrating and distracting to use. We suggest trying it out at the dealership before opting for this feature.

If you're shopping for a plug-in hybrid car, there are a few main rivals to consider: 2014 Chevy Volt, Ford Fusion Energi, 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid and the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In. Each has its own main draw. The Volt offers the best electric-only range; the Accord and Fusion are arguably the most normal-looking and -driving cars in this group, and the Prius provides the most cargo space and the best fuel economy in hybrid mode. Although it doesn't have any huge advantages over these competitors, the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is nonetheless an excellent, green-themed runabout for small families who want a hybrid car with plug-in capability.

2014 Ford C-Max Energi models

The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid wagon available in a single SEL trim level. The non-plug-in Ford C-Max Hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the Energi includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors, foglamps, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar). Electronic features include the Sync voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the MyFord Touch interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Premium Audio and Navigation package adds a navigation system and a nine-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. To this you can add the Hands-Free Technology package, which includes a rearview camera and an enhanced power liftgate that allows you to open it simply by swiping your foot under the bumper. The Parking Technology package (requires the previous two packages) includes front parking sensors and an automatic parallel parking system.

A panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option.

2014 Highlights

Apart from minor tweaks to the transmission and body aerodynamics to improve fuel efficiency, the Ford C-Max Energi continues essentially unchanged for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine generating 141 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with an electric motor fed by a 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce an estimated 188 hp sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The battery pack is considerably larger than the one in the standard C-Max Hybrid, which allows the Energi to travel up to 19 miles purely on electric power. Using a 240-volt charging station, fully recharging the pack only takes about 2.5 hours.

In Edmunds testing, a C-Max Energi accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is a quick time for a hybrid, plug-in or not, and a slightly quicker result than the C-Max Hybrid.

Once the C-Max Energi's pure-electric range is used up, it operates like the standard C-Max Hybrid. The official EPA fuel economy estimate stands at 38 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are 911 Assist, which automatically calls for emergency services via a Sync-paired smartphone, and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are standard, and front parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit longer than average in its segment. In government crash tests, the C-Max Energi received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The standard C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap frontal-offset, side crash and roof strength tests, as well as a "Good" rating for its seat/head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the IIHS's small overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

Like other recent Fords, the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi feels like a more expensive European car in the way it drives. While that ride isn't exactly cushy, there's a substantial feel to the way the C-Max goes down the road. The cabin is also notably quiet, especially compared to the Prius, and the communicative steering is another strong point. The Energi is stable through turns, though its big battery pack makes it a bit less nimble compared to the regular C-Max. Interestingly, braking at low speeds feels far more natural in the C-Max Energi than it does in the standard C-Max hybrid, as the plug-in avoids the grabby pedal action that's common with the energy-recovering braking systems in hybrids.

The C-Max's plug-in system is worthy of praise as well. Besides the genuinely useful electric-only range and impressive fuel economy, the Energi's big battery pack extends the hatchback's range to more than 500 miles. Or, if it's spirited acceleration you want, the C-Max happily obliges. Acceleration is strong for a hybrid hatchback/wagon, and even highway passing isn't the weak-kneed chore normally associated with hybrids.

Interior

The C-Max's cabin will feel familiar if you have been in the current Escape or Focus, and that's a good thing. All of these cars have top-notch materials, solid construction and an eye-catching, if slightly over-designed, dash and instrument panel. The dash in particular is a massive expanse, so wide a large dog could take a nap on it. The seats are comfortable, with supportive bolstering that makes the C-Max feel sportier than expected, and the elevated driving position provides a nice view of the road ahead.

The C-Max unfortunately also shares its finicky infotainment system with its siblings, making even basic radio functions complicated. The optional MyFord Touch interface remains an imperfect and often counterintuitive means of controlling the car's many functions, including audio, climate controls and navigation. But there's an upside: The combination of MyFord Touch and the Sync voice control system allows for hands-free operation and customization possibilities once you spend some time dialing in the system. Make sure to explore the system thoroughly during your test-drive.

A more significant downside is the C-Max's cargo capacity. The space needed for the Energi's battery pack beneath the floor of the cargo area reduces the capacity of the rear compartment, which is already fairly narrow. As a result, there are just 19.2 cubic feet available behind the rear seats -- more than the Volt, but less than the Prius.

Lowering the seats opens up 42.8 cubic feet, which is more than 20 cubic feet shy of a Prius V or a typical small crossover SUV. Worse, the load floor isn't flat when the seats are folded, as the battery pack creates a high shelf behind the rear seats that sits about a foot higher than the load floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi.

5(70%)
4(10%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Energi, What a Techno Marvel: Welcome to 2020
miboje,10/15/2014
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is our first hybrid car. I wish we hadn't waited so long. The car just makes perfect sense, and what a way to say "screw Big Oil!" We've only had the car about two weeks, and we are already very impressed. Ford did a great job with it. My fiancee drives it to work everyday, about 42 miles round trip. Our terrain is rural back roads, open highway and a bit hilly--great for mild hypermiling. He gets to work in all EV mode and regens a couple miles, and a few miles back toward home before entering hybrid mode. If he could plug in at work, we would rarely ever have to get gas. As it is, I expect we will need to get gas once a month. Wow.. This seems crazy! Very happy overall! Update - It's now been two years since we have owned the car. Issues to date are: turned down rear rotor, turned down front rotors, alignment (not covered under warranty), replace charger cable, replace steering component, replace charge port light, ongoing noise coming from brake at slow speed- unsolved. A recall has been issued on a door part. Ford will contact us to do replacement of component once parts are available. We are still very happy with the car @32,000 miles. No reduced battery capacity detected at this time. UPDATE - It's now been nearly 3 years that we've owned the car. We still love it. We've not had any more problems with the car, outside of the modem replacement that still does not connect. Otherwise it has been great, very dependable. We are still running the original tires at about 48,000 miles. Switching out the LLR with winter treads helps a lot, but those tires reduce MPG greatly. Funny story to share; When we first got this car, my eldest daughter made fun of it. It was "gay" she said. She's 20 now and a bit more mature. So my daughter wrecked her Ford Fiesta earlier this year (obviously not funny). She then borrowed her boyfriend's dad's car to get back and forth to work. Several weeks later the transmission went out in that car, so who does she call? Me and my husband, because we have two vehicles and need only one since I work from home. She asks to borrow a car, and at the time my husband needed the truck to bring home firewood from work, so I told her she had to use the car for a while. She drives 31 miles one way, so our turbo diesel truck would be costly for her. Anyhow, she ended up finally seeing the light and fell in love with the car. Now she is a proud owner too! Got a good deal on a '14 CPO a few weeks ago. She could not be happier with the car. Oh, and we are still able to get 28 miles of range in warm temps with no climate controls on. So we've had the car over 4 years now, and it's still a great car. Our all electric range is about 22 in warmer temps. We did have to have a front end alignment over the summer...there was also one done when the car was about a year old or so. Another issue since I reported to you last time...we recently we removed our tires to put on the snow tires, and noticed the rear tires were cupped to the inside. There are 67,000 miles on the car and we have an extended warranty in place, thankfully. My husband thinks it is a problem with bushings. Hope it is nothing major. Oh, and occasionally the yellow wrench comes on, but then it goes off. We took it to the garage and there are nothing comes up on the diagnostics. Only one regret about this car...wish we would have bought it as a CPO...we would have saved thousands. We discovered Dave Ramsey earlier this year and so we are paying it off early. Do yourself a favor and do not buy a brand new car. Get yourself a nice, low mileage CPO with a clean Carfax for cash, ok? About the cupping issue with the tires...we are now at 75,000 miles on those tires, and it seems to be an issue with how those tires wear. We will get one more season out of them, but we won't replace them with the OEMs. No major problems since I checked in last. We changed the windshield wipers. There is some odd wear going on at the hatch. It has worn off the paint on the left side, about the middle area. We are supposed to take it to the dealer to have them look at it. Otherwise nothing new to report. I'm so glad we bought an efficient car. Get a nice used one!
Fun to drive with fantastic mileage
cheryl2229,01/13/2015
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've had my new 2014 CMax Energi for 1 month and I'm loving it. I haven't been to the gas station yet. I'm averaging 102 MPG with a +/- 20 mile daily commute and 2 100 mile trips over Christmas. The few days I've used the heat do make me wonder how much efficiency will drop with a/c use come summer. It has so much power and handling ability, you will forget you are being green! UPDATE 7/14/2016 - 17 months in I'm averaging 124MPG overall @ 17,500 miles, including two 1,200 mile road trips on gas. Other than the climate control, I still love this car. I don't like the auto-climate. It doesn't drain right and smells musty some times and even sprays a mist out of the vents occasionally. Ford couldn't find anything wrong when I brought it in. Jan 2018 ...Ford did eventually fix the climate control issues under warranty and get it working correctly. Last summer the range on a full charge declined 25-30 percent. Florida is a harsh environment for batteries with the garage temperature solidly in the nineties for much of the summer. The battery capacity has degraded. When the car was new I got a range of 30 miles without running a/c or heat. It's down to 20-22. In researching this I've learned several things.... I should have programmed the car to charge overnight, when temperatures were at the coolest...... And very few electric car manufacturers warranty the battery against degradation. Ford will only replace the battery under warranty if it doesn't charge at all. Initially, the car rarely used gas on my typical day. I now usually have the motor kick on for the last few miles of my commute. 4+ years into driving my CMax Energi I still enjoy the car very much. 5+ years.... still loving my CMax Energi!
An SUV Lover's Hybrid-Plugin
redcmax,07/01/2015
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I. Love. It. Bought 1 yr ago. Waited to post review 'til had driven through MA winter & had a yrs cost data. Total cost for year: $0.06/mile (SUV = $0.19/mile). Overall mpg = 97 mpg (SUV = 18 mpg). Costs $0.96/night to charge, using reg 110V plug in garage. For full yr, spent $283 on 8 tanks of gas + 365 days x $0.96/night electricity = $633. Went 10,321 miles. Maintenance was once at 10K miles, cost $0. Did amazingly well in winter w stock tires; heavy weight + low center of gravity help a lot. Only garaged on the 2-feet-of-snow days. ADMISSION: I learned how to drive a hybrid and am as diligent as possible about it. Feels weird at 1st but now normal. Makes big diff!
Diesel to Electric
John K,07/31/2015
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Love this car! I looked at other Hybrids (foreign and domestic), but when I drove this.... it was the one. Drives great, very quiet, smooth, roomy, and lots of head room. I have had it for almost 6 months and rarely buy gas. We installed a 220 charger about a month after the purchase and very glad I did. Charging time went from about 6 hours to 2 hours. If you go on trips around 20 miles, you may never buy gas again. I wanted something comfortable on the highway. This fits the bill. We have a Lincoln MKT as well, and this seems just as quiet and comfortable but uses much less gas. Just went on a 500 mile road trip and averaged about 40 mpg. Around town I have got as much as 175 MPG on a tank of gas. I went from a sporty Diesel and wasn't sure if it would feel as great to drive. It may not be as sporty, but it is great to drive. I hope Ford keeps making this so I can buy another in 4 years. Maybe buy then they can increase the cargo space some, but with 2 people on a road trip, we can always use the back seat.
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Ford C-Max Energi

Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi Overview

The Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Energi Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL is priced between $10,000 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 44953 and68141 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford C-Max Energis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford C-Max Energi for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 C-Max Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 44953 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford C-Max Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford C-Max Energi for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,991.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford C-Max Energi for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,536.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford C-Max Energi?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford C-Max Energi lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles