Consumer Rating
(23)
2016 Ford C-Max Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • decent electric-only range
  • stylish and well-made interior
  • refined handling and ride dynamics
  • quick acceleration
  • elevated driving position.
  • Far more expensive than regular C-Max hybrid
  • lacks useful cargo space for its size
  • stiffer ride than some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Ford C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid provides a nice mix of fuel economy, electric-only range, utility and refinement. Depending on your priorities, though, there are competitors that might work out better.

Vehicle overview

While certainly not for everyone, plug-in hybrids can offer a lot of satisfaction for those who seek high efficiency and don't do long-distance daily commuting. The segment is small, but growing, and one of the key players so far has been Ford's C-Max Energi.

The tall hatchback's plug-in powertrain is paired with a battery big enough to provide up to 19 miles of silent electric travel before reverting to regular gasoline-electric hybrid operating mode. In that latter mode, the C-Max Energi's battery is recharged from excess engine power and braking energy. Recharging on the run lets the C-Max Energi's power management system regularly deliver short bursts of all-electric travel, which can stretch overall fuel economy to nearly 90 MPGe. Operating only in standard hybrid mode when the initial battery charge is depleted, the C-Max Energi delivers up to 38 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

Although the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi has a pure-electric range of only 19 miles, it takes just 2.5 hours to charge using a 240-volt power supply.

Beyond the useful plug-in functionality, the Energi stands out for its driving personality. Like its separately reviewed stablemate, the standard C-Max hybrid, it offers respectable acceleration, a solid and composed ride and remarkably responsive steering. It simply feels better from the driver seat than most other hybrids. There are a few downsides, including lower fuel efficiency in hybrid mode than the standard C-Max (plus a higher price) and reduced cargo space, but they're far from deal-breakers.

While plug-in hybrids still make up a tiny fraction of available vehicles, there are still a few competitors worth checking out. The 2016 Chevrolet Volt has been substantially updated and greatly exceeds the C-Max's all-electric range, though its sedanlike body style isn't nearly as versatile. The Toyota Prius Plug-In is a solid choice, while sedans such as the Ford Fusion Energi and the Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid give you a more traditional-looking body style. Whatever you put it up against, though, we think the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi is well worth considering.

2016 Ford C-Max Energi models

The 2016 Ford C-Max Energi is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid hatchback/wagon available in a single SEL trim level. The non-plug-in Ford C-Max Hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, foglights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Electronics features include the Sync 3 technology interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, an 8-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.

The C-Max Energi's options are bundled together in ascending packages: 301A, 302A and 303A. All add a navigation system and a nine-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. On top of that, 302A adds a rearview camera and a power liftgate that allows you to open it simply by swiping your foot under the bumper. The 303A package includes all of the above, plus front parking sensors and an automatic parallel parking system.

A panoramic fixed glass roof is a stand-alone option.

2016 Highlights

Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with improved voice recognition and an 8-inch touchscreen with fingertip swiping and pinch-to-touch capabilities. Otherwise, the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine powers the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi. It's paired with an electric motor fed by a 7.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they send a total of 188 hp to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The battery pack is considerably larger than the one in the standard C-Max Hybrid, which allows the Energi to travel up to 19 miles purely on electric power. With a 240-volt charging station, fully recharging the pack only takes about 2.5 hours. Charging from a standard 120-volt wall outlet extends that time to at least five hours.

In Edmunds testing, a C-Max Energi accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is a quick time for a hybrid, plug-in or otherwise, and a slightly quicker result than the C-Max Hybrid thanks to the plug-in's heavier use of its electric motor.

A 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds is pretty quick for a hybrid.

Once the C-Max Energi's pure electric range of approximately 19 miles is used up, it operates like the standard C-Max hybrid. Official EPA fuel efficiency ratings weren't available as this was written, but the 2016 C-Max Energi is expected to remain unchanged from the previous model year's combined fuel economy estimate of 38 mpg.

Safety

The 2016 Ford C-Max Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are 911 Assist, which when paired to your smartphone can automatically call for emergency services in the case of airbag deployment; and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for valets or teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are standard, and front parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit longer than average for its segment.

In government crash tests, the C-Max Energi received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The standard C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact crash and roof-strength tests, as well as a "Good" rating for its seat and head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2016 Ford C-Max Energi feels like a more expensive European car in the way it drives. The ride isn't exactly cushy but there's a substantially solid feel to the way the C-Max goes down the road. The cabin is also notably quiet, especially compared to the Prius, and the communicative steering is another strong point. The Energi is stable through turns, though the weight of the bigger battery pack makes the vehicle a bit less nimble compared to the regular C-Max.

The C-Max's plug-in system is worthy of praise as well. Besides the genuinely useful electric-only range, the Energi also boasts an overall driving range of more than 500 miles. Or, if it's spirited acceleration you want, the C-Max happily obliges. Acceleration is strong for a hybrid, and even highway passing isn't the painfully slow process normally associated with hybrids.

Interior

The C-Max Energi's cabin will feel familiar if you've driven a Focus or Escape, which is a very good thing since these cars all incorporate top-notch materials, solid construction and eye-catching design. The supportive, high-mounted driver seat gives you a slightly more commanding view of the road than you'll get in most wagons and hatchbacks.

While there isn't an abundance of legroom in the back, taller passengers will enjoy the vast amount of headroom afforded by the tall roof.

Ford has dumped its finicky Microsoft-based Sync with MyFord Touch interface in favor of the new Blackberry-based Sync 3 system, which features improved voice controls and menus and brings a lot of smartphone functionality to the 8-inch touchscreen.

A significant downside is the C-Max's cargo capacity. The space needed for the Energi's battery pack beneath the floor of the cargo area reduces the capacity of the rear compartment, which is also fairly narrow. As a result, there are just 19.2 cubic feet available behind the rear seats. That's more than in the Volt, but less than the Prius offers. Lowering the rear seats opens up 42.8 cubic feet, which still is more than 20 cubic feet shy of a Prius V or a typical small crossover SUV. Worse, the load floor isn't flat when the seats are folded, as the battery pack creates a high shelf behind the rear seats that sits about a foot higher than the load floor.

The trunk may look roomy, but the high cargo floor (concealing the battery pack underneath) cuts into usable space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi.

5(52%)
4(39%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.3
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great comfort, pickup compared to Prius
Leung,12/27/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car is a “Plug-in Hybrid”. The “Plug-In” part is a pure electric car. It needs to be “plugged-in” to an electric power source to charge its battery. This battery is used to power an electric motor to drive the car. Electric only vehicles are typically called “EVs” and I will use EV to refer to the car in electric-only mode. Separate from the EV, C-Max Energi is a “Hybrid” car. The Hybrid is a car with a normal gasoline engine, but also uses the engine to charge a battery, which powers an electric motor to either drive the car on its own or supplements the gasoline engine to drive the car. This improves gas mileage, especially in stop-and-go city driving. The battery for the EV part of the C-Max Energi is good for about 20 miles on a full charge and 550-mile range on a full tank/charge. Prior to getting this car, I had rented several Toyota Prius models and drove them for months. They have many plusses: first, they have been on the market for over 10 years so all the kinks have been worked out; next, they have 50+ MPG gas mileage and even higher in stop-and-go city driving. Also, there are probably 15 variations of Prius to choose from. And Toyotas have legendary reliability. So, why did I go for the C-Max, a Ford, an American car? The two minuses compared to the Prius are it has lower gas mileage - 45 MPG in my first two tanks of gas - and the reliability is unknown – the model has been available for about five years. Consumer reports has the C-Max 5-10% below the Prius in reliability. But, I felt the pluses where many. Listing them quickly: • It’s much quieter - insulation from road noise and a longer wheelbase and larger wheels means it rides smoother/quieter. • Better acceleration - while the engine is 2.0L vs. the Prius 1.8L, the C-Max is heavier cancelling out the larger engine advantage. But the C-Max combines electric and gas power when you want to accelerate, so getting on the highway quickly is no problem. • Roomier and higher - for such a small frame, its very roomy inside because it’s tall so getting in and out is easy. • Lower cost - because it’s an EV, there are a number of government incentives (below) that lower the cost. To sum up my view, the C-Max Energi has many plusses and only two minuses, which I can live with. And I’m buying American (paperwork with the car says it’s about 55% US, with the rest from Japan, Mexico and elsewhere) EVs qualify for up to a US$7,500 federal government tax credit and the C-Max Energi qualifies for a $4,007. It also qualifies for $1,500 rebate from California. These incentives make the car much less expensive and pushed me to get the plug-in hybrid instead of a normal hybrid. Combined with incentives from Ford, the price was very attractive and pushed me to get a C-Max Energi vs. the Prius. After being shown the numbers, there was no way I was not going to lease. Before I go into the numbers in the lease, let me describe the incentives (or discounts) from Ford that totaled $12,000: ⁃ $4000 tax credit for an EV. If I bought the car, I would be able to reduce my federal taxes by $4000. However, if I leased the car and Ford still owned it, Ford would take the tax credit and give me an immediate $4000 discount. ⁃ $4000 factory incentives - this was a $4000 standard discount that Ford had provided all year. ⁃ $2500 year-end incentives - combined with a few other programs, I get another $2500 off. ⁃ $1500 lease incentive - this one I don’t really understand. If I bought the car outright, I would get all of the above. If I leased the car, I would get $1500 more. The 2016 C-Max Energy had a sticker price of $34,000. Add to it about $2,000 of taxes and fees and subtract the $12,000 in incentives, right off the bat, the car is costing me $24,000. (34,000+2,000-12,000 = $24,000). $24,000 is the amount I am financing with lease. Then Ford took the $12,000 less the $2,000 tax and expense and used the remaining $10,000 as a down payment for the lease. So I had to put no money down. I drove off with the car, and except for paying for insurance, did not pay a dime. I looked at the monthly payments and the residual value, (the amount I would have to pay if I decided to keep the car at the end of the term for lease) for a lease of 24 months, 36 months and 48 months. It was clear that the 36- month lease was the lowest cost. The numbers are: ⁃ Price of the car: $24,000 ⁃ Deduct the end of three years’ residual value provided by Ford: $12,500 ⁃ My 36 payments, including interest: $12,000 ⁃ Tax on the payments: $1,000 So, I am paying $13,000 divided by 36 monthly payments (about $360 a month) and can give the car back to Ford at the end. If I want to keep the car, I pay Ford $12,500 plus tax of about $1,000 or $13,500. I have done the math and the interest rate I am paying 4.36% per year.
On my 2nd engi.
Al,08/30/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Got one in 13 as lease. I'm s up and getting my 2nd one. Had the hybrid first did not care for it but love the engi. First 1 1/2 years before needed gas. Now I drive more so avg around 180 mpe. And buy gas every 1200 miles or so for 10 gal. I drive at 80 plus 20 miles each way to work and home. Charge at home and work So get a fair amount of elec use. I est the elec cost @ 85. A gal equivalent for the electricity But the best part is not going to gas station often and just quiet elec is
Don't want my car/ Car is back after reprogramming
Joan,08/21/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We signed the papers to lease this car on Saturday, August 13, 2016. 62 miles on the odometer. After sitting in the lot learning how to operate the car, we were ready to go! But the car would not start. Nothing! No one knew what to do, but finally they got it going. The salesman said that they reset the code. Drove home ( with a Ford employee following in case of a breakdown) and got home with no problem. On Wednesday, August 17th the car would not start again. Now there were 122 miles on the odometer. I had the car towed to the nearest dealership and there she sits. The service manager called and said that the "electronic control module for hybrid" needs replacing. This part is on back order. Does this mean that there is a run on this part?? I no longer want this car. I bought this car to replace my 14 year old car, because I wanted a reliable car. Ha ha. I'd like to be able to keep in touch with Ray Brisbine of CA. He seems to have had the same experience and I'd like to know if his problems were resolved. We got the car back from dealer service after 2 weeks. The service manager told us that Ford engineers called him and said the car did not need a new control module, but rather the computer needed re-programming. So, Ford engineers talked the dealer tech people through a complete re-programming of my c-max energi. We've had it back for 4 days and it is running well. We hope that this is "the fix". The service manager said that they have gotten a recall for all c-max energi cars, probably for this reprogramming. We still have a minor problem: holding the lock sensor area for a second does not work to lock the doors. However, unlocking does work. Also, if I lock the doors with the power door locks while exiting, the car locks, but about 15 seconds later the horn beeps loudly until car is unlocked. We found the Ford dealership to be very helpful during this period, even giving us a lender car to keep for the duration of the repair.
C-Max Energi
Keith,08/30/2016
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Went from the Civic Hybrid to the C-Max and WOW what a difference, not just in the EV mode, but in every aspect. I loved the Civic, but so far the C-Max has outdone it in every way. Full EV to work and half way back and in the past 1.5 months I have used only half a tank. It has unexpected power and I would consider it to be somewhat of a luxury vehicle, since it came with every option, except auto park. Both my wife and I love it and it was a great choice, especially since the Prius has gone a bit overboard on its styling and who isn't sick of seeing a grey Prius everywhere. Cargo space is the only downfall.
See all 23 reviews of the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%

More about the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi

Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi Overview

The Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Energi Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi SEL is priced between $10,993 and$15,999 with odometer readings between 20691 and94206 miles.

Research Similar Vehicles