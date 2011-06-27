2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish interior is finished with high-quality materials
- Responsive handling for a hybrid
- Elevated driving position offers good forward visibility
- Hybrid fuel economy is near bottom of the pack
- Many of latest driver safety aids aren't available
- Less cargo space than true crossovers
Born from the size-sensitive European market, where even compacts must haul families and cargo, the Ford C-Max packs plenty of capability into its small size. It has a bit of a crossoverlike look to it, but it's more accurate to think of it as a compact wagon or hatchback that's big enough for large tasks yet small and easy to manage for around-town driving.
This generation C-Max has been around for a while, but there's still a lot to like, including refined ride and handling and a comfortable interior done up in high-quality materials. A 2.0-liter engine and electric motor combine to produce 188 horsepower and about 40 mpg in combined city and highway driving. You can also get a plug-in hybrid version with a larger battery called the C-Max Energi.
It's worth noting that the C-Max Hybrid's powertrain doesn't deliver fuel economy as high as the mpg figures from some newer rivals. The latest Prius returns up to 56 mpg, for example, and the Hyundai Ioniq tops out at 58 mpg. Kia's new Niro, which has a body design similar to the C-Max's, also bests it with a 50 mpg rating. For most buyers, though, the 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid should serve well as a versatile and reasonably efficient vehicle.
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid models
The 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid is a five-passenger wagon available in two trim levels. The SE is priced for the budget-minded, but it's still very functional. Titanium models feature luxury accoutrements. A plug-in hybrid version, the Ford C-Max Energi, is reviewed separately.
No matter which C-Max variant you buy, it'll come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined output is 188 horsepower. Power is then sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The SE model's list of standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 110-volt, household-style power outlet, Bluetooth, voice commands, a 4.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration (including Pandora internet radio), and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB interface and satellite radio.
Major options are now grouped into packages, starting with the SE Driver Assist package that bundles a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, and the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and an extra USB port. The SE Comfort package adds heated mirrors, leather seating upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and heated front seats. Alternately, go for the Cold Weather package for just the heated mirrors and heated front seats. A panoramic glass roof, keyless entry keypad and a navigation system are available as stand-alone options.
The Titanium model adds foglights, automatic wipers, the heated mirrors and seats, leather upholstery, the power-adjustable front passenger seat, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a premium Sony audio system with nine speakers and HD radio.
The Titanium Driver Assist package includes front parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, a blind-spot monitoring system and automated parallel parking. The panoramic glass roof, a keyless entry keypad and a voice-controlled navigation system are offered as stand-alone options as well.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Ford C-Max SEL Hybrid (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current C-Max has received some revisions centered around the infotainment system with the addition of Sync 3. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's C-Max Hybrid.
Our experts like the C-Max Hybrid models:
- Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers find and park into parallel parking spots. Drivers only need to engage the brake and shifter.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot when initiating a lane change.
- MyKey
- Lets owners manage vehicle safety settings for other drivers, such as maximum speed, radio volume limit and always-on traction control.
