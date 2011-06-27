I don’t know why the C-Max hasn’t been more popular in the US, because it is an excellent car. It is true that the mileage is not what it should be. I owned a 2013 C-Max which averaged about 33.5 mpg and I recently traded it in for a 2017 C-Max which is getting about 38 mpg. The car is extremely smooth to drive, is quiet, the interior is finished really well, the acceleration and handling is excellent and is overall it is an excellent car. I have to admit that I tow the car behind my RV and that is why I bought the new C-Max as I had all the towing equiment moved to my new car. The C-Max is one if the few cars that can be flat towed as an automatic. In conclusion, this is one awesome car with one minor flaw, it does not live up to Fords mileage numbers-no big deal. It is still five out of five stars. I would take the C-Max any day over a Prius. I guess that Ford is going to discontinue the C-Max. Well, it looks like they will lose my business in the future with that decision. 7/19/20: Older now, the car is still excellent. Since I want to tow an automatic car behind an RV and Ford no longer makes the C-Max, I will be looking at a Buick Encore GX-so long Ford.

