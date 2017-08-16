Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

Updating my CMax review, what a great car. Words can't explain the potential of this plug in Hybrid. To start I have 31,120 miles and have used 221 gallons of gas. Doing the math shows the mileage that is possible, it has achieved 140.27 mpg since new. My best tank of gas was 430 mpg and my worst tank was 32mpg. I went over a year without buying gas. I typically go around 30 miles on a charge. I have gone on a Sunday drive as far as 51 miles, while trying to see how far I could go. This 51 miles on a charge did take a lot of hyper mileing and slow speeds out on rural country roads. During the hot summer months in Oklahoma the battery still goes around 15+ miles on a charge. For anyone living in a small town or large city this is a car to consider. It is not at it's best on the freeways. Typically it gets around 40+ mpg on the open road. In city driving it's possible to never buy gas. Reading some test drives it seems that their purpose is to only focus on the low side of what the car can do. If you live less than 30 miles from your work and it does not include any high speed freeway driving you can go to and from work on one charge, this is a fact. I was so impressed with this car I purchased my wife a 2017 Fusion Energi. She has 11,300 miles and has used 62 gallons which is 182.26 mpg which is a 60/40 mix of driving on freeway and town. Her best tank so far was over 250 mpg and her worst was 34mpg. All I can say is this is a great car for anyone that wants to save on fuel and it does not take any trick driving to get great mileage. It will easily go 80 mph in all electric for a short distance, the trick is to not try to drive electric on the freeway save the battery for city driving by putting the car in EV later. I know of drivers that have gone over 11,000 miles on electric only. The ski is the limit if you really want to get a fun to drive little electric capable vehicle.

