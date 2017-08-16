Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

378 listings
C-Max Energi Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    27,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $11,999

    $2,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    46,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,600

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    22,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,600

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    19,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,398

    $2,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    34,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,495

    $2,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    25,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    $2,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    32,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $11,999

    $1,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    20,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    28,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,111

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    34,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,500

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    25,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,897

    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    34,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,896

    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    42,885 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,400

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    19,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,499

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    38,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,998

    $1,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in White
    certified

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    36,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    55,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,664

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    31,827 miles

    $13,190

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
4.620 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Great gas mileage
DennisW,08/16/2017
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Updating my CMax review, what a great car. Words can't explain the potential of this plug in Hybrid. To start I have 31,120 miles and have used 221 gallons of gas. Doing the math shows the mileage that is possible, it has achieved 140.27 mpg since new. My best tank of gas was 430 mpg and my worst tank was 32mpg. I went over a year without buying gas. I typically go around 30 miles on a charge. I have gone on a Sunday drive as far as 51 miles, while trying to see how far I could go. This 51 miles on a charge did take a lot of hyper mileing and slow speeds out on rural country roads. During the hot summer months in Oklahoma the battery still goes around 15+ miles on a charge. For anyone living in a small town or large city this is a car to consider. It is not at it's best on the freeways. Typically it gets around 40+ mpg on the open road. In city driving it's possible to never buy gas. Reading some test drives it seems that their purpose is to only focus on the low side of what the car can do. If you live less than 30 miles from your work and it does not include any high speed freeway driving you can go to and from work on one charge, this is a fact. I was so impressed with this car I purchased my wife a 2017 Fusion Energi. She has 11,300 miles and has used 62 gallons which is 182.26 mpg which is a 60/40 mix of driving on freeway and town. Her best tank so far was over 250 mpg and her worst was 34mpg. All I can say is this is a great car for anyone that wants to save on fuel and it does not take any trick driving to get great mileage. It will easily go 80 mph in all electric for a short distance, the trick is to not try to drive electric on the freeway save the battery for city driving by putting the car in EV later. I know of drivers that have gone over 11,000 miles on electric only. The ski is the limit if you really want to get a fun to drive little electric capable vehicle.
Report abuse
