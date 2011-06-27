Vehicle overview

Ford launched an ad campaign a few years ago hinged on a theme of "bold moves." Meant to project the automaker's new tolerance for risk and daring, the campaign underpinned the arrival of shake-up cars like the Flex, Fusion Hybrid and F-150 Raptor. Although the marketing bravado has since faded, Ford is still throwing the dice, this time with the 2013 Ford C-Max Energi.

The C-Max wagon has already been on sale in Europe, but the 2013 model year marks the debut for the C-Max stateside. But where European buyers get conventional turbocharged gasoline- and diesel-powered models, Americans get one of two hybrid models: the C-Max Hybrid and the C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid.

Like the C-Max Hybrid, the C-Max Energi uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, a combination good for 188 total horsepower. Compared to the C-Max Hybrid, though, the Energi has a larger lithium-ion pack that allows it to go farther and faster on electric power alone -- up to 19 miles at a top speed of 85 mph. Ford also promises a full recharge is possible in about 3 hours on a 240-volt outlet.

This engineering attribute allows it to achieve an EPA combined rating of 88 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent). For comparison, the Toyota Prius Plug-In rates 95 MPGe and the Chevrolet Volt earns 98 MPGe. One needs to know, however, that "e" estimate relates to when the Energi is running in full electric mode. After that, it gets almost the same mileage (38 mpg) as the regular C-Max.

No matter which C-Max you look at, you'll find top-quality materials and construction that is more premium midsize sedan than economy wagon. There are plenty of tech-oriented features available, too, including parallel-parking assist and a power liftgate that opens up when you swing your foot underneath the rear bumper. The Energi also drives like a more expensive European car, with a comfortable ride, quiet cabin and responsive steering.

There are some drawbacks to the 2013 Ford C-Max Energi, however. One is price. To get this plug-in capability, you'll have to pay about $7,000 more when new than the Hybrid. Meager cargo capacity might also be an issue. While its passenger space is about the same, the Prius V beats the C-Max handily for carrying the spoils of an Ikea haul. The much-maligned MyFord Touch is also present and will require some time in the driveway to set up properly. Make sure to test it out at the dealership.

If you can see past these faults (as well as the oddball styling), then the 2013 Ford C-Max Energi should make an excellent, green-oriented suburban runabout for small families. It's an alternative to compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V, wagons like the 2013 VW Jetta Sportwagen TDI or the minivan style of the Mazda 5. It also compares well to plug-ins like the 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In or Chevrolet Volt. The Energi may just be one of Ford's boldest gambles yet.