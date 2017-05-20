Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi
Pros & Cons
- High overall fuel economy
- Useful electric-only range
- elevated driving position
- Stylish and well-made interior
- Refined handling and ride dynamics
- Far more expensive than conventional C-Max hybrid
- Less useful cargo space than you expect
- Firmer ride than some rivals
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Plug-in hybrids offer extended-range electric-only motoring compared to run-of-the-mill conventional hybrids thanks to their gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains that include a larger battery pack. By plugging one in, a driver can replenish the car's� electric-only driving range, thereby giving him or her the ability to stretch a tank of gas a very long way. One of the most notable entries in this relatively new model segment is the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi.
We say most notable because this compact hybrid comes in the shape of a tall wagon, which gives it an added dose of everyday utility. The Ford C-Max Energi also bears the distinction of being one of the more satisfying plug-in hybrids from a driver's perspective.
What sets the C-Max Energi apart from the C-Max Hybrid, its traditional hybrid twin, is a larger battery pack that allows the vehicle to travel up to 19 miles on battery power alone. Once the initial electric charge is used up, the Energi reverts to familiar gasoline-electric hybrid operation. In this mode,the regenerative braking system recharges the battery sufficiently to deliver electric-only operation at parking lot speed while the 2.0-liter gasoline engine powers the vehicle at higher speed. In this latter mode, the C-Max Energi returns EPA fuel economy estimates of 39 mpg combined.
In terms of the driving experience, the C-Max Energi offers a number of advantages over most hybrids, including lively acceleration, responsive handling, a composed ride and spot-on steering feel. At the same time, the Energi’s larger, heavier battery imposes some liabilities compared to the C-Max Hybrid, including less cargo capacity, reduced overall fuel economy in conventional driving, and a higher price tag.
Though the plug-in hybrid segment is still in its toddler years, there are several alternatives to the Energi worth considering. The 2017 Chevrolet Volt has significantly more all-electric range, though its lower roofline loses practicality points when compared to the Ford C-Max. The new 2017 Toyota Prius Prime hatchback offers slightly better all-electric range than the C-Max Energi, as well as dramatically better fuel economy numbers in traditional hybrid mode. For those who’d prefer a traditional sedan design, the Ford Fusion Energi and Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid are also worth a look.
We think the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi's combination of performance, comfort, practicality and fuel economy make it a solid choice among plug-in hybrids.
Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag.
Also standard are daytime running lights and a rearview camera. Rear parking sensors are an option on SE models and are standard on the Titanium trim level. A feature called 911 Assist, which when paired to your smartphone can automatically call for emergency services in case of airbag deployment, and MyKey, which allows owners to set certain speed and stereo volume parameters for valets or teen drivers, are also standard.
In Edmunds brake testing, the C-Max Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a bit longer than average for its segment.
In government crash tests, the 2016 Ford C-Max Energi received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. We expect the functionally identical 2017 to perform the same. The closely related C-Max Hybrid received the best possible rating of Good in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate-overlap front-impact, side-crash and roof strength tests, as well as a Good rating for its seats and head restraints (whiplash protection). The C-Max Hybrid received the second-highest score of Acceptable in the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test.
Ford C-Max Energi models
The 2017 Ford C-Max Energi is a five-passenger, four-door wagon-style vehicle available in two trim levels: SE and Titanium. A non-plug-in version, the Ford C-Max Hybrid, is reviewed separately.
The SE model's list of standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, variable intermittent wipers, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a rearview camera, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration (including Pandora internet radio), and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB interface.
Major options are now grouped into new packages. The SE Driver Assist package bundles a power liftgate, reverse warning sensors to expedite parallel parking, and the new Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen. The SE Comfort Package adds heated outside mirrors with puddle lamps, leather upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and heated front seats. A Cold Weather package includes heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and cloth upholstery. Stand-alone options include a panoramic glass roof, keyless entry keypad and a voice-controlled navigation system.
The Titanium model adds foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated outside mirrors with puddle lamps, chrome exterior trim, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a 10-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats, push-button start, remote start, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, universal garage door opener, and a premium Sony audio system with nine speakers and HD radio.
The Titanium Driver Assist package includes front parking sensors, a hands-free power liftgate, a blind-spot monitoring system and automated parallel parking. The panoramic glass roof, keyless entry keypad and voice-controlled navigation system are offered as stand-alone options here as well.
Option packages for both trim levels include Cargo Management (a cargo net and a soft, foldable cargo organizer) and Interior Protection (all-weather floor mats and cargo protector).
Power for the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi comes from the combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor fed by a 7.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Together they send a total of 188 horsepower to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The battery pack has considerably more electrical capacity than the one in the standard C-Max Hybrid, and this allows the Energi to travel up to 19 miles on electric power alone. With a 240-volt charging station, fully recharging the battery takes only about 2.5 hours. Charging from a standard 120-volt wall outlet extends the time to at least five hours.
In Edmunds testing, a Ford C-Max Energi accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is a quick time for a hybrid, plug-in or otherwise. It’s also a slightly quicker result than the C-Max Hybrid thanks to the plug-in's sustained use of its electric motor.
Once the C-Max Energi's battery-powered electric range is exhausted, the vehicle operates like the standard C-Max hybrid. EPA fuel economy for the C-Max Energi checks in at 39 mpg combined in this regime.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Driving the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi is a more satisfying experience than many other hybrids thanks in part to the plug-in system, which delivers 19-mile electric-only driving range, which is practical for most short-range trips (not to mention an overall range of more than 500 miles between fill-ups). More important, the hybrid powertrain gives the C-Max Energi relatively strong acceleration, a quality that is useful while merging into traffic or while carrying a full load.
Although its larger battery pack makes the C-Max Energi feel somewhat less nimble than its traditional hybrid sibling, this vehicle still feels reassuringly composed on the road. Responsive steering adds to this feeling of confident handling. The suspension also delivers an overall pleasant, European-style ride quality that's compliant but never overly cushy.
Interior
Step inside the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi and you’ll find a handsome interior that's noteworthy for its high-quality materials, which lend an ambience of quiet composure to the driving experience.� Comfortable front seats offer a slightly higher driving position than most wagons and hatchbacks, and this design detail makes for an expansive view of the road ahead. Rear seats also offer surprisingly good head- and legroom.
Controls are well placed and easy to operate. The Sync 3 system offers improved voice controls, a revised menu structure and an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone-like swipe and pinch-to-zoom gestures, and it's a significant improvement over the old Sync with the MyFord Touch interface.
The interior features numerous storage cubbies, including the center console and bins beneath the floor in front of the rear seats. Otherwise, space is somewhat limited because of the large battery pack located beneath the floor of the cargo hold. To put this into numbers, there's 19.2 cubic feet of stowage behind the rear seats. This expands to 42.8 cubic feet with those rear seatbacks folded down, though it should be noted that doing so doesn’t create the flat load floor you might expect. To put these measurements into perspective, the C-Max Energi offers a whopping 25 cubic feet less overall cargo capacity compared to other small hybrid wagons or crossovers such as the Toyota Prius V.
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Updating my CMax review, what a great car. Words can't explain the potential of this plug in Hybrid. To start I have 31,120 miles and have used 221 gallons of gas. Doing the math shows the mileage that is possible, it has achieved 140.27 mpg since new. My best tank of gas was 430 mpg and my worst tank was 32mpg. I went over a year without buying gas. I typically go around 30 miles on a charge. I have gone on a Sunday drive as far as 51 miles, while trying to see how far I could go. This 51 miles on a charge did take a lot of hyper mileing and slow speeds out on rural country roads. During the hot summer months in Oklahoma the battery still goes around 15+ miles on a charge. For anyone living in a small town or large city this is a car to consider. It is not at it's best on the freeways. Typically it gets around 40+ mpg on the open road. In city driving it's possible to never buy gas. Reading some test drives it seems that their purpose is to only focus on the low side of what the car can do. If you live less than 30 miles from your work and it does not include any high speed freeway driving you can go to and from work on one charge, this is a fact. I was so impressed with this car I purchased my wife a 2017 Fusion Energi. She has 11,300 miles and has used 62 gallons which is 182.26 mpg which is a 60/40 mix of driving on freeway and town. Her best tank so far was over 250 mpg and her worst was 34mpg. All I can say is this is a great car for anyone that wants to save on fuel and it does not take any trick driving to get great mileage. It will easily go 80 mph in all electric for a short distance, the trick is to not try to drive electric on the freeway save the battery for city driving by putting the car in EV later. I know of drivers that have gone over 11,000 miles on electric only. The ski is the limit if you really want to get a fun to drive little electric capable vehicle.
As an older shopper, all of the items rated, like interior comfort, ride height, comfortable seats were all important. The C-max just hits that sweet spot. It is far and away so much better than my 2011 Prius. The interior is downright PLUSH. The 10 way power seats are the most comfortable of all the hybrids tested, which included the NIRO, and Ioniq. The pwr tailgate is another plus. By the way, I have been getting 24 miles range on pure electric alone, which takes care of all our around town trips. We seldom use the engine on these trips so my fuel mileage rating is currently 68.6 miles per gallon! It takes abt 6 hrs to charge a fully depleted battery, and that's on 120 volt outlet. I am amazed how much better this car is as opposed to my Prius. The Ford cvt does not whine like the Prius, acceleration is way better, sound insulation keeps the entire car quiet. I don't know why the C-MAX was not on my radar when I first started looking for a new hybrid, but I am sure glad I stopped to check it out! Ford has definitely upped their game! 02/10/18- I have not changed my opinion, the Ford continues to be far superior to the Prius in all areas. We now have 3000 miles of mostly local driving. Since this is mainly battery, my average MPG is now reading 91.1 mpg!! I absolutely love the fact that I can charge from a normal 120 volt outlet. It makes it so easy. The electric stays all electric until the charge is gone. I have noticed a shorter range in winter where electric seat heaters take the largest draw during use. When it does move into hybrid mode acceleration is way faster than the Prius. The only thing I would like would be for more storage up front. I might also add that everything works as intended. That is quite different from the Continental we had back in 2010. That was such a poor car, we traded it in for the Prius! Like I said before, Ford has really improved a significant amount.08/12/18-update. We now have about 6000 miles on car with a couple of vacation trips. My mileage showing on dash is 76.7 mpg. I can routinely get up to 28 miles on battery power alone. When home, we normally run short trips , usually a round trip is ALL on electric. When we get home, I plug into a 120 volt outlet and fully recharge within 6 hrs. Having 120 volt plugin is convenient. On the plus side, we also received a 4500 credit on our taxes, so it was like getting the plugin capability for free. The amazing part is that I have not noticed any increase in our electric bill. I wanted a car were I could wait in car and run air and all electrical while waiting and NOT run the gas engine. With the lithium batteries, this allows me to do so. With the Prius, with the nickel metal hydroxide batteries, I could not do without running the gas engine at least 2 or 3 times. The engine/battery switchover with the Ford is totally invisible, you don't notice it at all, not so with Prius. All in all, Ford has produced a great car. It is a shame that 2017 is last model year. They really needed to promote better. I guess Escape is next to get electric??? 02/15/19-update. Everything I have said above remains true today. We currently have about 9000 miles on the car and have been driving it further without battery power so mileage is recording 62.8mpg. I feel that this is still fantastic. Battery mileage in the winter has been reduced by about 50 percent. Everything still works on car and it has not been back to dealer. This was my experience with the Prius too. It is a shame they are not building the Energi any longer, but I believe the Cmax without the plugin is still on market for this one last year. When I take the car to our other house, a 240 mile trip, the recorded mileage is between 39-42mpg.
My last 4 cars were Priuses, my wife also drives a Prius. Her first response when she drove my C-Max was, "WOW!" I wanted a plug in, but the Prius plug in wasn't available yet in my state (plus, it's about 8 grand more than I paid for my C-Max), so I took a look at the C-Max Energi. SO GLAD I DID! I LOVE THIS CAR! It is better than the Prius in every possible way, except, possibly, reliability, which in the Prius is legendary, the C-Max could be too, just haven't had it long enough to know. It is faster, more quiet, much more comfortable, and the deal I got was unbelievable (especially when you include the $4,500 refundable federal tax credit!). I'm also getting more miles per charge than advertised, as much as 28 miles. Update: now that the cold weather has arrived, the range is down to about 16 miles, but I'm still averaging 76 mpg through the first 17,000 miles. You can charge it at home, fully charges overnight, with a regular outlet, as best we can tell, it cost about $20 per month in electricity, and, lucky for me, I have fast chargers available to me for free at my work (fully charges in just over 2 hours). I cannot recommend this car more highly! Crazy thing is, I never see any on the road? Ford, clearly, isn't doing a good enough job marketing this car, it blows the Prius away, and I know what I'm talking about, between my wife and me, we've had seven, never thought I'd by any other car.
In energi model, battery takes up about half of the small hatchback area, but a cover over the battery gives a decent sized flat area for groceries, so can still fit a full cart load. Larger items, not so much. Rear seats fold down, but battery makes hump in what would be a large flat space. This cargo arrangement works for me, but really wouldn't work if I had full sized stroller or lots of gear.
Features & Specs
|Titanium 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
Is the Ford C-Max Energi a good car?
More about the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi
With its combination of good fuel economy, attractive styling and everyday drivability, the 2017 Ford C-Max Energi should catch the eye of many shoppers in the market for a plug-in hybrid. Like all plug-ins it fills the gap between a conventional hybrid and a full electric vehicle, with an extra-large battery and a gasoline engine that provide extended range, as well as the option to charge from a wall outlet or not. For those who want to make the move into green-car ownership but still have a bit of range anxiety, the C-Max Energi is a practical choice.
For 2017 the C-Max Energi receives an exterior face-lift that brings redesigned grille openings, headlamps and taillights. Other changes include a new White Gold color option, a standard rearview camera, reconfigured option packages, available blind-spot monitoring and the upgraded Sync 3 infotainment system, which is now compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Perhaps the biggest news, though, is the addition of the top-of-the-line Titanium trim level with features that include leather upholstery, heated seats and a premium sound system.
The C-Max Energi powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 141 horsepower on its own and combines with an electric motor for a total of 188 hp. Together they drive the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Electric power comes from a 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack (compared to 1.4 kWh in the hybrid model) that recharges by regenerative braking, plugging into a wall socket or running the gas engine, and returns an electric-only range of up to 19 miles.
Inside, the C-Max Energi offers comfortable seating for five with a generous amount of leg-, hip-, and headroom in both the front and rear compartments, which are nicely designed and feature quality materials and trim. Standard interior appointments include dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a power driver seat, while a variety of packages and options allows buyers to mix and match comfort and convenience touches.
The larger battery pack adds a significant amount of weight in the rear — and also reduces cargo space — so the C-Max Energi doesn’t deliver the outright cornering ability of a sport coupe. Nevertheless, it does offer a comfortable ride, solid and planted road feel, responsive steering and brisk acceleration.
The EPA efficiency figures for the 2017 C-Max Energi rate it at 39 mpg in combined driving on gasoline alone and 95 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) in combined gas and electric operation.
The base C-Max Energi SE comes well equipped with enough comfort and driver-assistance features to satisfy the majority of buyers. And the new Titanium trim level adds even more luxury and convenience items to the window sticker. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2017 C-Max Energi that best meets your needs.
Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Overview
The Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi is offered in the following submodels: C-Max Energi Wagon. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
