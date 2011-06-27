Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$9,888Great Deal | $2,955 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE93,057 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
Make sure to get your hands on this 2018 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE with a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system before it's too late! This gently treated vehicle only had one previous owner. With an unbeatable 4-star crash test rating, this se 4dr wagon puts safety first. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sharp blue exterior pairs well with the gray interior. Call today to test it out! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU4JL101995
Stock: 44540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,999Great Deal | $2,397 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium37,895 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1961 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5DU0JL101598
Stock: O308418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$12,500Great Deal | $2,048 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE52,881 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morries Minnetonka Mazda - Minnetonka / Minnesota
SYNC // BLUETOOTH // BACK UP CAMERA // USB/AUXILIARY INPUT // POWER DRIVER'S SEAT // 110-VOLT POWER OUTLET // DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL // KEYLESS ENTRY // CRUISE // ALLOY WHEELS // ONE OWNER // ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY. High fuel economy; hybrid technology; stylish and well-made interior; refined handling and ride; quick acceleration; abundant features list; elevated driving position. The 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid is great alternative to compact crossovers, wagons and hybrids. Its high fuel economy and refined driving manners make it especially appealing.The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*3-months of No Bills for the Basics including coverage for batteries, brakes, bulbs and tires.*The Buy Happy Safety Net 30 day exchange policy.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough vehicle inspection and is reconditioned to our Buy Happy standard. We place a copy of the inspection on the window of every car on the lot so you get extra peace of mind purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from Morrie's.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2JL101980
Stock: 2B21912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Price Drop$11,995Great Deal | $1,733 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE54,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Ford 2018 C-Max Hybrid SE, Shadow Black with Black/Gray Cloth Interior, I4 Hybrid eCVT.Fresh Engine Oil and Filter, New Wiper Blades, New Engine Air Filter.Original Manufacturer's Hybrid and Powertrain Warranty's.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.42/38 City/Highway MPG''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2JL104250
Stock: 0424-19A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- $17,300Good Deal | $946 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE8,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wissler Motors - Mount Joy / Pennsylvania
**1-OWNER**, **CERTIFIED**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **GOOD BRAKES**, **GOOD TIRES**, **HEATED CLOTH SEATS**, **LOW MILES**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **SIRIUS XM**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, C-Max Hybrid SE, I4 Hybrid, eCVT. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Not only will you receive all Wissler Advantage and Customer Appreciation Program benefits, but you will also receive our Wissler Certified Advantage benefits if applicable. See sales person for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU5JL104002
Stock: 3906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- $15,998Good Deal
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE19,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXJL103900
Stock: 19236173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,900Good Deal | $1,737 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE21,618 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
It comes with 250 Miles / 5 days Full Warranty. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1JL103347
Stock: CLN-103347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,991Good Deal | $1,833 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE40,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kenny Kent Chevrolet - Evansville / Indiana
One Owner, Alloy Wheels, AMAZING DEAL!!, C-Max Hybrid SE, 4D Hatchback, I4 Hybrid, eCVT, Charcoal Black w/Gray Inserts w/Cloth Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SE Comfort Package, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17 Bright Silver Finish Painted Aluminum. 42/38 City/Highway MPG Kenny Kent Chevrolet - Evansvilles #1 Chevy dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1JL102540
Stock: A73749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,695Good Deal | $1,663 below market
Certified 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium27,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Magnetic Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior, Titanium trim. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/42 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Ford Certified, Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708, ONLY 27,010 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, PANORAMIC FIXED-GLASS ROOF, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Hybrid, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC FIXED-GLASS ROOF. Ford Titanium with Magnetic Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally OwnedEXPERTS RAVE"Ford's C-Max gas-electric hybrid for 2018 delivers great fuel economy in a roomy and fun-to-drive package that is both green and good-looking." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE24-Hour Customer Assistance, 12 months/12,000 miles Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, The included 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance is complimentary, Every Ford CPO vehicle includes a CarFax Vehicle History Report, Thorough 172-point inspection and reconditioning of every Ford CPO vehicleHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5DU9JL102247
Stock: 13350
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $18,990Fair Deal | $307 below market
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium19,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5DU1JL101612
Stock: 2000638610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $15,985Good Deal | $1,968 below market
Certified 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE31,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sturman and Larkin Ford - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. LEATHER SEATS, I4 Hybrid. 2018 C-Max Hybrid SE eCVT FWD I4 Hybrid 42/38 City/Highway MPG We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing. What is the Shults Advantage? Shults Advantage is car buying the way it should be: fun, informative and fair. Here are our promises: FORD PASS REWARDS AVAILABLE ON CERTAIN MODELS * SHUTTLE SERVICE - NO CHARGE! * ONE MASSIVE INVENTORY! * COMPREHENSIVE FACTORY CERTIFIED SERVICE * NO HASSLE SELL OR TRADE OF ANY CAR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1JL101890
Stock: W0F9868B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $17,995Fair Deal | $601 below market
Certified 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE15,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandon Ford - Tampa / Florida
*Ford Certified - 7yr/100k Mile Warranty - SE Driver Assist Package. *This vehicle has been equipped with a power liftgate, back up camera, reverse parking assist system, and a regenerative braking system. Interior options include premium cloth seating, a touch screen radio, voice activated sync system, Sirius satellite radio capability, and steering wheel mounted controls.This vehicle has been inspected by our team of qualified technicians to be sure it meets our high standards for quality and condition. Brandon Ford is home to the cleanest pre-owned cars in the area! We have a huge inventory of all makes, models, and types of vehicles. Whether you are looking for a sports car or sedan, truck or SUV, import or domestic, you will find it here at Brandon Ford. No vehicles will be offered for export sales. Come visit us and see why Brandon Ford is also one of the largest Pre-Owned Volume Dealerships in Florida!If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 813-246-3673! And be sure to check out this vehicle as well as many of our other super clean used and certified cars at www.brandonford.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU0JL101640
Stock: CPO7757
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$17,495Fair Deal
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE2,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paoli Ford - Paoli / Pennsylvania
**CERTIFIED**ONLY 2K MILES**ONE OWNER** 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE! Accident-free, One Owner, Local Wagon! Only 2K miles! Comes with our 72 month/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty! Priced BELOW Kelley BLue Books Fair Purchase Price! Magnetic Metallic over Charcoal Black interior! This C-Max includes, REVERSE CAMERA, Keyless Entry, USB input, Steering Wheel Audio/Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth and more! Call us today at 610-644-4700 to set up your test drive in this 2018 Ford C-Max!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9JL103435
Stock: P20168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,385Fair Deal
Certified 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE26,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Maxey Ford - Detroit / Michigan
TAKE IT TO THE MAXX AND MARCH INTO SPRING WITH YOUR NICE NEW RIDE. Shop Bob Maxey Ford!Talk or Text one of our Specialist NOW!XAVIER SMITH(313) 420-1103Henry VanDerWerken(313) 420-1431LEWIS JONES(313) 420-1089
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU6JL103649
Stock: 14905P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $16,990Fair Deal
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE18,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillespie Ford - Gurnee / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, ** Clean Auto Check, ** Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, Equipment Group 201A, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Power Liftgate, Reverse Sensing System, SE Driver Assist Package, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.Odometer is 15931 miles below market average! White Gold 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE I4 Hybrid eCVT FWDYou'll save more at Gillespie Ford - Home of the Big Dog Deals!Two minutes west of I94 on route132 in Gurnee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU5JL102251
Stock: P2566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $16,990
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE10,300 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU3JL105858
Stock: 2000632760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $19,936
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE16,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
Ford Certified Pre-Owned 4-Wheel Disc Brakes A/C ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Aluminum Wheels AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Brake Assist Bucket Seats Cargo Shade CD Player Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cloth Seats Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Restriction Features Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player MP3 Player MP3 Player Multi-Zone A/C Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Door Locks Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Spoiler Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Requires Subscription Requires Subscription Satellite Radio Satellite Radio Security System Smart Device Integration Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Telematics Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Traction Control Traction Control Trip Computer Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU4JL102838
Stock: 1417400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $18,275
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium17,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Maxey Ford - Detroit / Michigan
TAKE IT TO THE MAXX AND MARCH INTO SPRING WITH YOUR NICE NEW RIDE. Shop Bob Maxey Ford!Talk or Text one of our Specialist NOW!XAVIER SMITH(313) 420-1103Henry VanDerWerken(313) 420-1431LEWIS JONES(313) 420-1089
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5DUXJL105920
Stock: 14906P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
