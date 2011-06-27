2022 Ford Bronco Sport
MSRP range: $27,265 - $33,935
|MSRP
|$28,760
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$28,841
What Should I Pay
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Review
- More all-terrain capabilities than your typical SUV
- Smart features for both adventures and everyday use
- Lots of customization options
- Rugged styling
- Last-generation infotainment system
- Overly light and vague steering feel
- Previous range-topping First Edition model no longer available
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the first Bronco Sport generation introduced for 2021
2022 Ford Bronco Sport videos
2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2021 Subaru Forester | Off-Road Crossover Comparison
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, but since the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
It's the Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester in a battle of off-road crossovers. The Bronco Sport is the smaller sibling of the new Ford Bronco, which was revived last year. Though not as potent as the bigger Bronco, the Bronco Sport promises strong off-road capabilities for the class since it's loaded with all-wheel drive, various traction settings, and a bunch of options for off-road upgrades. The Subaru Forester is an easy go-to choice for off-road enthusiasts. The Forester also comes standard with all-wheel drive, but it also excels off-road due to its ground clearance and trail and hill descent controls. In this video, Alistair Weaver takes both crossover SUVs out to the desert to see which one is the best off-road vehicle. It's the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. the 2021 Subaru Forester in our off-road crossover comparison test.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $27,265
- MPG & Fuel
- 25 City / 28 Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed automatic
- Engine
- Inline 3 cylinder
- Horsepower: 181 hp @ 6000 rpm
- Torque: 190 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 172.7 in. / Height: 70.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 82.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.3 in.
- Curb Weight: 3467 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
Safety
FAQ
Is the Ford Bronco Sport a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Bronco Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Bronco Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Bronco Sport gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Bronco Sport. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport:
- Previous range-topping First Edition model no longer available
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the first Bronco Sport generation introduced for 2021
Is the Ford Bronco Sport reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Bronco Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Bronco Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Bronco Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Bronco Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,265.
Other versions include:
- Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,075
- 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,265
- Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,935
- Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,825
What are the different models of Ford Bronco Sport?
If you're interested in the Ford Bronco Sport, the next question is, which Bronco Sport model is right for you? Bronco Sport variants include Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Bronco Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
