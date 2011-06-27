  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco Sport
  4. 2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

MSRP range: $27,265 - $33,935
Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+14
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford Ford Bronco Sport
VIEW OFFERS
Ford.com
MSRP$28,760
Edmunds suggests you pay$28,841
What Should I Pay
Ad
At a Glance:
  • 9 Colors
  • 5 Trims
BUILD & PRICEFord.com

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • More all-terrain capabilities than your typical SUV
  • Smart features for both adventures and everyday use
  • Lots of customization options
  • Rugged styling
  • Last-generation infotainment system
  • Overly light and vague steering feel
  • Previous range-topping First Edition model no longer available
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the first Bronco Sport generation introduced for 2021
Compare dealer price quotes

2022 Ford Bronco Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and First Edition
4 Offers Near 20147
See All Trims
Ford.com
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Ford Bronco Sport videos

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: We've hit the trail to answer two questions. Is the new Bronco Sport really worthy of the Bronco badge? And how does it function in the real world? To find out, we're putting it to the test alongside that other small SUV with all terrain pretensions, the Subaru Forester. Let's get on with it. Now this might just be the Bronco Sport and not the Ford Bronco. But it does have an impressive lineup of hard and software. All wheel drive, as you'd expect, is standard. And then it features what Ford calls its goat system. Now in my opinion Muhammad Ali was the GOAT, the greatest of all time. But for Ford, it means, Go Over Any Terrain, which is a pretty ballsy claim for escape based SUV. In this the more hardcore Badlands edition, you get seven different modes, everything from eco to rock crawl. You also get uprated suspension in the Badlands, increased ground clearance with the bigger tires, and a trick system that employs two different clutches at the back to give you a kind of de facto locking rear differential. So we'll get to play with that. And we've chosen a hill that might not look that hardcore on camera. But what it allows us to do is to show the wheel articulation of this and the Forester and to get a sense of what each vehicle is capable of. So at the moment, we've got all the fancy systems off. We're just relying on the grip from the tires. And then my immense, let's be right about it, immense talent. And one thing this car doesn't have is a low ratio gearbox, which means that you've got to be pretty delicate with the throttle. Now what we're trying to do is go across this articulation. And immediately you can see it's starting to spin things up. A little bit more momentum. Here we go. A little bit more momentum. And up she goes. But to be honest, it's probably not the best if it's your car. What are we going to do now is we're going to go back up the same hill using the same route. But I'm actually going to deploy the goat. So here we go. I'm going to put it into, you know what drives me mad, is as you turn it right, the screen goes left. Drives me nuts. So we're going to go all the way through to rock crawl. Now what that's done is activate this fancy system at the rear, which allows us to send almost all the torque to either the right or the left tire. I'm also going to put it into manual mode on the gearbox and just lock it into first gear. And then away we go. So we're going to take the same path. I've got the front camera to show me the terrain coming up. Let's have a go. You see actually straight away feel the car doing its work. And she just glides up. From a driver's perspective, not as exciting. From a vehicle preservation perspective, really rather good. I have to say, this is quite an impressive toy. So now we're in the Subaru. On the face of it, it's actually quite a lot simpler. But it does have an X Mode system and a choice between snow and dirt or deep snow and mud or indeed normal which you're in most of the time. We have a continuously variable transmission, automatic, which also has an additional function, which gives you sort of lower ratio kind of thing. So we're going to try and do what we did in the Ford, which is take this sort of fairly aggressive line up this hill. And at the moment, all the systems are off. We're just in normal. So into drive. Let's give it a whirl. Should also say that Subaru is on far less aggressive tires than the Ford. These are all-- immediately we've got stuck. I would call these all season tires, whereas the Ford is very much on all terrain tires. So I'm going to back up a little bit and see if we can't give another go. Now the Subaru as you expect does have a reversing camera. But it doesn't have the forward facing camera that the Ford does that I think is particularly useful. So here we go. Give it a little bit more momentum. And-- OK. So I'm going to try to steer away around this a little bit. Here we go. Let's get a bit of momentum. And as you can see, we are struggling. And up we go. So what are we're going to do now is we're going to take it back round, try again using all the extra gizmos, use this sort of low ratio tight mode on the gearbox. And let's see if we can't restore a bit of Scooby pride. We're going to activate X Mode, turn it into deep snow and mud. What that also does is activate a little screen at the top here, which gives me some guidance about the angle of the car, both from a lateral and a fore and after, whatever you call it, perspective. So just try and use a little bit of momentum, nothing too serious. Let's see how we get on. Actually see the car instantly working harder. That's impressive. That is impressive because these tires have nothing like the grip of the Fords. Shows how clever electronics are getting, eh? This has always been the Scooby's sort of trump card really in the small SUV class. It might not look like the fiercest of off roaders. And it might not make bold claims with fancy go faster stripes like the Ford. But honestly, both these cars are actually better than I expected. And while I think ultimately the Ford will go a little bit further, they Subaru is definitely not disgraced. In fact, in terms of ground clearance, there's only 0.1 of an inch in the Ford's favor. While we cross the trail, why not click Subscribe to our channel and remember to turn on notifications for future films like this. And if you're looking for a change, head to edmunds.com/sellmycar for a cash offer on your current vehicle. The Bronco Sport started at around $28,000. But this top spec Badlands costs almost $36,000. It's based on the Ford Escape SUV but has been beefed up both technically and aesthetically to appeal to outdoorsy types, or at least those who like to pretend they're outdoorsy. The Forester's a lot less extrovert in the best Subaru tradition. Rally specials aside, Scooby's have always been bought by people comfortable in their own skin. It's an anti statement car. But it has the tech to go head to head with the Sport. And at just under $34,000 in this limited trim, it's a couple of grand cheaper. Inside, you can really see the Escape influence. It's not nearly as funky as the big Bronco. And in places, it does feel a little bit cheap. I can't remember the last time that I drove a $35,000 car with a hard plastic steering wheel, probably a rental. There's plenty of evidence of cost cutting to make space for all that off-road hardware. The perception of quality is actually better in the Subaru. It all works well, there's no shortage of tech. But it's not going to win any design awards. If you're a Subaru fanboy, you might call it utilitarian chic. But for me, it's just a bit dull. The Bronco Sport does at least try and liven things up with some neat detailing. I love this little zipper pocket here on the seat back. And yes, it will fit an iPad. You get this little webbing here on the back for hanging stuff from, 110 volt power supply for charging something like a laptop, and my favorite feature under this passenger seat, a sort of cubbie for dirty shoes with enough room for my filthy size 11 Nikes. Neat. But there is a problem. And it's this. Yes. I know I'm 6 foot 4, but it really is tight back here. But tough on the old crotch. This Forester's also set up for my driving position. And as you can see, there's a load more room. Seriously, if you're thinking about buying one of these vehicles as a family car and you've got teenage kids, well worth thinking about. Cargo space I hear you say. Well, with both rear seats up, there's very little to choose between them. But with the rear seats folded down, the Subaru has over 10 cubic feet more space. That's a big difference. [MUSIC PLAYING] To be honest, a path like this up to a trailhead is probably the type of off-roading that these vehicles will do most of the time. And both of them handle it with complete aplomb, we're in normal mode, all the fancy gadgets switched off, and cruising along listening to the love channel. Because as we film, it's almost Valentine's Day. Feeling a bit romantic. Beautiful scenery, sun is shining. Hard to believe we're only about half an hour outside of LA. Honestly though, I could probably get a sedan up here. It's not so tough, this bit. At least I feel a bit tougher in the Bronco. I feel a little bit more alpha, macho, manly. [MUSIC PLAYING] Let's be honest about it. Even if you are a weakened adventurer like the beautiful people on Ford's website, you're still going to spend most of your time on the road. And on the terra firma, the Bronco Sport is all right. Don't expect Honda CRV levels of comfort, or Mazda CX5 style driving finesse. But it's still better than more dedicated off roaders like the Jeep Wrangler. The ride can be a bit choppy and the steering lacks a bit of precision. But we suspect that's exaggerated in the Badlands edition by the off-roader focus suspension and tire setup. Be interesting to drive a standard Bronco Sport. The Forester has a nicer ride quality and steers better too. But it's still no Mazda CX5. It's also badly let down by its engine. The 2 and 1/2 liter naturally aspirated boxy unit develops just 182 horsepower and 176 pounds feet of torque and works with a CVT automatic. By contrast, the Ford's 2 liter turbo develops 245 horsepower and 277 pounds feet of torque and works with a more traditional eight speed automatic that we much prefer. On the road, the Subaru can feel genuinely sluggish. And the difference was confirmed when we took both vehicles to the Edmunds test track. In the hands of our expert test drivers, the Bronco Sport recorded zero to 60 in 7.2 seconds, a full 2.1 seconds faster than the Forester. But at least a Subaru stopped more quickly than the Ford. The Forester needed 120 feet to stop from 60 miles an hour, seven feet less than the Bronco. Anyway, enough with the facts and figures. And I'm now full of caffeine. Let's head back to the trails. But before we do that, I wanted to demonstrate another neat feature of the old Bronco Sport. You have the option here of either opening the whole tailgate, or get this, just the glass. Like that. Even if getting a rucksack out is a bit of a challenge. So remember that hill that we came up earlier today? Well, we're now at the top of it looking down. And we're going to test out the car's hill descent control systems or whatever Subaru and Ford actually call them. So in the Scooby-Doo X Mode into deep snow and mud, using the transmission into its little low mode. And away we go. Now one thing that Subaru struggles with relative to Ford, you have to look at them to see, is the approach and departure angle. In other words, how much the bodywork's kind of hanging over the front and rear of the tires. And that means you're far more likely to whack a rock at the front or whack a rock at the rear. And that's particularly pertinent going downhill when sometimes it's actually quite difficult to see what you're doing. I'm actually just going to use the brakes a little bit to control the speed. You can feel the ABS doing its thing. I'm actually working with the hill descent control just because I want to manage the speed because I can see with my human eyes that we have a pretty big obstacle ahead. Feel articulation, just easing it down. And again, I'm kind of working with the systems. But I am putting in quite a bit of manual input. I think if we just let it do its thing on its own, we've probably got too much momentum for those big articulations. But we made it down. Now we should make it up the other side. Let's swap to the Ford. So jumping into the Ford, I'm into goat mode rock crawl. I'm going to use manual on the gearbox and lock it down into first. But then I'm going to use what Ford calls trail control. What this effectively is is a kind of cruise control for off road work. And I can actually buy using these little set buttons here on the steering wheel control the speed I want to go. So I'm going to lock it into the lowest possible speed. That's one, take my foot off the brake, and away we go very slowly. So immediately, you've got more control than you had in the Subaru. And if I now I can turn that up to two or three and actually manage my speed electronically. I also love this front camera. I can see where I am. So now I'm going exceptionally slowly. As you can see, all my feet are off the pedals. And down we go. Super easy. Super controlled. Now this would be useful not only if you're doing serious off road work like this, but also if it suddenly snows and you've got to go down a tricky descent. That's really impressive. I've also been playing with this system going uphill. And there I like it less, the reason being that sometimes when you look ahead to different terrain, you actually want to use a bit of momentum. So for me, and I've done quite a bit of off roading, I tend to use it for the downhills and then control the throttle myself on the uphill sections. But it's kind of a personal preference. But it's really good. Really good system. And this is the same system that's now on things like the Ranger Tremor. And we expect it to be rolled out as part of the off road arsenal. Definitely a win for the Ford. And so to the conclusion. What have we learned both on and off road? Well, let's start with question one. Is the Sport worthy of the Bronco badge? Is Baron Von Bronco really happy? And the answer to that is a resounding yes. Honestly, we've all been super impressed with what this vehicle can do off road, particularly in this Badlands trim. But its ability comes with some compromises, which is a neat segue into question two. Is it a good SUV? We'd be willing to trade a bit of on road refinement and even a bit of interior quality for that off-road capability. But the lack of rear room and rear leg room in particular should be a big concern for families. The Subaru Forester isn't as cool and isn't as new. And that engine's a real let down. But it arguably offers a better compromise of some off-road ability with on road refinement and space. So here's what I think. If you want a fund junior off-roader at a pretty accessible price, then buy a Bronco Sport. If you warm a comfortable, spacious, family SUV, then perhaps go for our top ranked Honda CRV. And if you want a bit of both, then by all means choose the Subaru Forester. If you enjoyed this film and if you want to see more like it, then subscribe to our channel, and Baron. Head to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. You won't regret it. There's no horseplay. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2021 Subaru Forester | Off-Road Crossover Comparison

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, but since the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2021 Subaru Forester | Off-Road C...
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Review | First Impression of Ford's N...
2021 New Ford Bronco Reveal

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,265
MPG & Fuel
25 City / 28 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 3 cylinder
Horsepower: 181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 190 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 172.7 in. / Height: 70.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 82.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.3 in.
Curb Weight: 3467 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Bronco Sport
At a Glance:
  • 9 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • $26,660starting MSRP
BUILD & PRICEFord.com

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Ford Bronco Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Bronco Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Bronco Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Bronco Sport gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Bronco Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport:

  • Previous range-topping First Edition model no longer available
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the first Bronco Sport generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Ford Bronco Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Bronco Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Bronco Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Bronco Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Bronco Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,265.

Other versions include:

  • Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,075
  • 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,265
  • Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,935
  • Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,825
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Bronco Sport?

If you're interested in the Ford Bronco Sport, the next question is, which Bronco Sport model is right for you? Bronco Sport variants include Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Bronco Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Overview

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is offered in the following submodels: Bronco Sport SUV. Available styles include Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). Ford Bronco Sport models are available with a 1.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 245 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automatic, 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Bronco Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Bronco Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Which 2022 Ford Bronco Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford Bronco Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford Bronco Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,444.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,
25 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Ford Bronco Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,
25 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length172.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height70.3 in.
Curb Weight3467 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related 2022 Ford Bronco Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models