Estimated values
1991 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,701
|$2,273
|Clean
|$573
|$1,521
|$2,033
|Average
|$437
|$1,162
|$1,552
|Rough
|$302
|$802
|$1,072
1991 Ford Bronco XLT Nite 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$2,224
|$3,037
|Clean
|$641
|$1,989
|$2,716
|Average
|$490
|$1,519
|$2,074
|Rough
|$338
|$1,049
|$1,432
1991 Ford Bronco Silver Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$3,426
|$4,724
|Clean
|$909
|$3,064
|$4,225
|Average
|$694
|$2,340
|$3,226
|Rough
|$479
|$1,616
|$2,228
1991 Ford Bronco Custom 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,142
|$1,496
|Clean
|$436
|$1,021
|$1,338
|Average
|$333
|$780
|$1,022
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
1991 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,168
|$1,535
|Clean
|$436
|$1,044
|$1,373
|Average
|$333
|$797
|$1,048
|Rough
|$230
|$551
|$724