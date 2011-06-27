Used 1991 Ford Bronco Consumer Reviews
Bad Toy
I've always wanted a Bronco since I was a little boy. I finally had a chance when my wife's car broke down and we had to get another car. I bought me the Bronco and let her have my 2005 Subaru haha. Great running car. Plenty of room, fun to drive. Mean looking. I had to take it in because the anti lock brakes light was on, just dirty, needed to be cleaned.
Fun Truck
I bought the bronco with 150k on it,so I knew there would be some issues.I only paid 2k for it.The bronco hasnt let me down yet.I use it to pull a ski boat and go camping.Its,strong,durable,and a lot of run.Its not a tahoe though.No smooth ride,multi sensored,electronic everything,overpriced soccor mom truck here.I average 15mpg and can tow fairly well.With the removeable top a bronco is an oversized jeep that can easily multi task with the modern suvs.Just not as refined,complicated,or expensive.
I loved it
I had a Bronco for a little more then a year and loved it. It was my baby. My brakes went out and i cracked my manifold twice becaue of my driving but that was all that I took it in for. I needed a new tranny but besides that it was perfect I wish i would have never sold it because now I am looking to buy another.
insane 4 wheelin
Ive takin this rig all over Idaho Washington and Oregon. Huntin and fishin, the only time it ever broke down on me. Was after a trip through the desert the brakes went out. In my driveway. Love the ride
The Cinderella second vehicle
I bought it as the only way to get out of a terrible lease on a Toyota T100 (most awful vehicle, the Toyota, I've EVER driven); mechanics and people who like Broncos tell me it's "excellent, just dying to be driven." I find it noisy to be inside, stick shift can get tiring, and the arms rests designed for someone about 4 feet tall (so I can't use them). Had it repainted last summer and it looks hot -- very tough -- yeah, "Ford tough." Makes me feel like a real outdoorsman when I drive it. I don't know what it's worth exactly. I just wish it were more comfortable for me, the driver. Maybe if I "just really drive it a lot" (everyone's advice) some day I'll like it better. "
