Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2013 FIAT 500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Adorable styling
  • excellent fuel economy with manual transmission
  • surprisingly spacious for two people.
  • Cramped front headroom with sunroof
  • lackluster acceleration from base engine
  • disappointing fuel economy with automatic
  • convertible's poor top-down visibility.
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
$8,500 - $9,997
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Fiat 500 proves that fun and charm can coexist with small and affordable.

Vehicle overview

Not too long ago, the words "compact" and "economical" were equated with cheap and dull when it came to cars. Nowadays, it seems as if some small and affordable transports are not just agreeable and fun, but even desirable. Leading the charge is the 2013 Fiat 500, with its distinctly Italian take on the subcompact.

As one of the smallest cars on sale today, the Fiat 500 somehow manages to deliver heartily on a number of levels. From the outside, the charm of the original Fiat Cinquecento (500) from decades past lives on in the styling of today's modern interpretation. Inside, front passengers are treated to a surprisingly spacious cabin that is adorned with plenty of contemporary niceties. Add to that a pleasantly lively driving experience and favorable fuel economy figures, and it's no wonder why the Fiat 500 is one of our top recommended coupes.

With a variety of trim levels and the availability of convertible models, there seems to be a Fiat 500 for a wide range of tastes and budgets. For 2013, a new 500 Turbo model bridges the gap between the standard engine and performance-focused Abarth, while the latter is now also available in a convertible version.

Still, there are a few drawbacks that shoppers should be aware of. Taller folks should steer clear of the optional sunroof that cuts into headroom. Obviously, headroom's not a concern with the convertible models, but their lack of rear visibility is. Drivers with a penchant for performance may also want to upgrade to the new Turbo model, as the base engine is on the weak side and the automatic transmission further reinforces this feeling.

Still, the 2013 Fiat 500's flaws are no more egregious than those of its rivals. Comparisons to the 2013 Mini Cooper are inevitable, as both offer an abundance of personality and fun behind the wheel. The Fiat does have an edge over the Mini in terms of affordability and also benefits from a more compliant ride quality. The 2013 Scion iQ may also be of interest, but comes up short when it comes to practicality. The new 2013 Chevrolet Spark, on the other hand, has plenty of space, but isn't nearly as fun to drive or tantalizing as the Fiat 500.

2013 FIAT 500 models

The 2013 Fiat 500 is classified as a two-door subcompact and is available either as a hatchback or convertible. The hatchback is offered in five trim levels: Pop, Sport, Lounge, Turbo and Abarth. The convertible 500C comes in Pop, Lounge and Abarth trims.

Standard features for the base Pop trim include 15-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50 split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration.

Stepping up to the Sport trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a few sporty exterior styling touches, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights, front sport seats, a sport steering wheel and an upgraded Alpine audio system. The Turbo trim adds a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, a roof spoiler and a leather-wrapped shift knob but goes without the audio upgrade.

The range-topping Lounge trim foregoes the sporty upgrades in favor of more luxurious appointments like 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a fixed glass roof, automatic climate control, premium cloth upholstery and satellite radio. The 500C convertible models gain a three-position power cloth top and rear parking sensors.

To the Pop trim, you can add the Beats Premium Audio package, which includes premium speakers with a trunk-mounted subwoofer and satellite radio. The Sport and Turbo trims are eligible for the Comfort and Convenience package that adds automatic climate control, satellite radio and heated front seats. A Luxury Leather package is available for Lounge models only and includes leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear parking sensors.

Some of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as options. Other options include a sunroof, an integrated TomTom navigation system and a wind deflector for convertibles.

Standing apart from the pack, the performance-focused Fiat 500 Abarth is outfitted similar to the Turbo trim but further distinguishes itself with more power, distinctive exterior and interior styling tweaks and sportier suspension tuning. Seventeen-inch wheels with performance tires are available as an option.

2013 Highlights

Coming off of last year's introduction, the 2013 Fiat 500 gains a new Turbo model, an Abarth convertible and a few new audio options.

Performance & mpg

There are three engines offered in the 2013 Fiat 500 lineup. The Pop, Sport and Lounge models receive a 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 101 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission, which is standard, with a six-speed automatic available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Fiat 500 Sport went from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds with the manual transmission -- about 1.5 seconds slower than a base Mini. An automatic-equipped 500C hit 60 mph in a rather slow 12.4 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at an excellent 31 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 34 mpg in combined driving for the manual. The automatic's estimate of 27/34/30 mpg is still admirable, but falls short of most rivals.

The new Fiat 500 Turbo boosts output to 135 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is the only transmission available. At the test track the Turbo posted a 0-60 mph time of 8.1 seconds, which is notably better than the base engine. Fuel economy is estimated at 28/34/31 mpg.

The Abarth model further increases power to 160 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque, yet fuel economy estimates remain identical to the 500 Turbo. In Edmunds testing, the Abarth coupe sprinted to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds.

Safety

The 2013 Fiat 500 comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 500 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 115 feet. Oddly enough, the 500 Abarth took longer at 123 feet (though in fairness that was on a slightly damp test day), while a 500C Lounge stopped in a still solid 124 feet. The Turbo was also in that range with a 125-foot distance.

In government crash tests, the 2012 500 received three (out of five) stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and three stars for overall side protection. However, it should be noted that side protection for the driver was five stars -- it was the rear side rating of two stars that dragged down the overall score. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Fiat 500 its highest score of "Good" for frontal offset and side impact protection, as well as roof strength tests.

Driving

It may be one of the slowest cars on sale, but the base-engine Fiat 500 is willing and eager to pull its weight (especially with the easy-to-drive manual transmission), and produces more pleasing noises than other modestly powered subcompacts. The steering is rather devoid of feel and numb on-center, but press the Sport button on the dash and the 500's steering firms up pleasingly. This is especially true for the 500 Sport and Turbo, which we think are the models to get, given their more responsive handling and ride quality that still betters a Mini Cooper's.

A burbling, snarling exhaust note and a slick gearbox add to the fun of blasting around in the 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth. Its turbocharged engine's robust power band translates into plenty of usable oomph in the real world. Although a 6th gear would be nice, powering past freeway dawdlers is a breeze -- step into it and the Abarth scoots past. Driven briskly on a winding road, the Abarth takes the corners eagerly, aided by its quick steering and sticky tires. But when pushed harder, it's not as buttoned-down and composed as a Cooper S.

Interior

While the Fiat 500's retro styling screams "Mini fighter," its interior raises the decibels even further. It doesn't possess as many customization options and accessories as its British archrival, but the 500 does offer snazzy two-tone color schemes and plenty of neat little design cues. It also has a more straightforward control layout than the form-over-function Mini. However, the available "Blue & Me" voice-activated iPod control is practically unusable, leaving you to use the standard auxiliary jack.

As for interior quality, the Fiat is not quite up to the Mini's level. There are more hard surfaces, but compared to other cars in its modest price range, they are pleasingly textured and generally higher in quality.

Though the Fiat 500 is one of the smallest cars sold in the United States, its high-mounted front seats allow for an impressive amount of legroom even for tall drivers. Sadly, however, those same tall drivers will find their heads grazing the headliner should they get a car with the available sunroof. Headroom is always tight in the backseat, as is legroom. Unlike most other convertibles, the 500C does not suffer diminished interior space. Rearward visibility with the top fully retracted is poor, however.

Behind the hatchback's backseat you'll find 9.5 cubic feet of luggage space, considerably more than what's offered by the Mini. Lower the backseat in the hatchback and although the load floor isn't completely flat, you'll have 30.2 cubic feet of space available, or about 25 percent more than you'll get in a Cooper hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 FIAT 500.

5(60%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(14%)
4.0
57 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terrific Car
Scott W,08/04/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I have held off on writing my review for a couple of years (so my car is actually a '13) in order to see how it fared over time. I don't think they have made many changes since them to the Abarth. I did not give it a poor rating on things like ride quality and storage simply because the car is great for what it is. The ride quality is very stiff due to the sport suspension, as is the steering. It's what I wanted and what I expected, so it has not disappointed me in these regards. It is also noisy due to the awesome exhaust (which one dealer told me is made by Ferrari). My only "poor" rating is on the visibility. Even looking out the front you have to be vigilant. There just isn't a lot of clarity no matter how you slice it. Two other things I do not like: no Bluetooth connect from phone to audio (unless calling someone) so if you want to listen to Pandora, you have to have cords. This is probably not the case if you get the navigation package. The other thing I do not like: terrible turning radius! Crazy. Feels like driving a boat when trying for a tight turn. These things being said, I thought that when I bought this car I would get tired of it after two months. It's loud, fun, stiff, small, fast, manual. I got it on lease for three years, so it was a gamble. Well, I have not tired of it at all. It has been great. You will get close to 40 mpg on the highway, and I average about 30 in mixed city driving. Also, I fit a Laz-y-Boy in the back! (Only because you can separate the seat from the back with a Laz-y-Boy.) This is not a super fast car, but it FEELS super fast and it is a blast to rocket around. I will say that the turbo lag is a bit much. I hear that it is not so obvious in the automatic transmission. Also, Fiat often offers some great deals. I got this as a lease so had to pay the list price. The same car was on sale for about $4,000 less when purchasing. So leasing may not be the most economical choice. I have noticed that a lot of American reviewers are pretty hard on Fiat. I don't know why. Consumer Reports rates them with awful reliability yet I have not had a single issue. I test drove the VW GTI, and that is a great car, but a whole different animal. The GTI is faster, way more refined in terms of ride quality, but the Abarth feels like it is made for rallycross and wants to chew something up. It is just bursting to go when you put it in sport mode. You can only get a sense of the Abarth by driving it and really pushing the pedal. Again, I'm not sure why it doesn't get amazing reviews, but I am not a car expert. One person described the driving experience as "driving an angry hornet." That is right on. On the highway, it holds very firm. I have driven it fair distances and been very comfortable, but again, it is quite loud. I would seriously consider getting another Abarth when my lease is up in 2016, but the girlfriend is not in favor. She says it makes her dizzy and it is too loud for us to talk on a road trip. Also, the racing seats are not conducive to her reclining to take a snooze while I drive. So....a word to the wise. In a nutshell, if you test drive this car and finish by getting out and telling yourself you feel like you just got out of a cocktail shaker, this may not be the car for you. If, on the other hand, you get out and you find yourself eager for more, then you know you have found your next car. It will not disappoint.
From Pop to Abarth
sruczko,01/27/2013
My 2012 Pop was a wonderful car and I enjoyed getting into it every day but I knew in the back of my mind that an Abarth would eventually end up in my garage. I waited for the 2013 model to arrive and then I went for a test drive - don't do this unless you are ready to buy one. The Abarth is everything I liked about the Pop raised to the tenth power. Comparing the Abarth to the Pop is like comparing an Alpina to a base 3 series BMW - you know the cars are related, but so many components have been upgraded that it is a completely different car. If you appreciate what FIAT has accomplished with the 500 you are going to love the Abarth.
Love the retro Pop!
linfletch,01/10/2014
After 2 months of ownership, I can tell you great things about my blue green Pop. It's retro styling is so fun--it makes me smile every time I see it. I love the manual transmission; it is fun to drive and very fuel efficient. I average 36.5 mpg combined, and reached 44mpg using premium gas on a highway only trip. I am still evaluating using premium gas in town, but performance is definitely worth it for a highway trip. The seats are comfortable, and I love all the manual climate control. The bluetooth works well from both front seats. The standard audio system is really good and versatile. There is good headroom without a sunroof for taller drivers.
Awesome car that will surprise & make you smile!!!
Rick,09/07/2016
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I test drove many cars looking for a cost effective economical car that would be a fun everyday driver while still be great on gas. I test drove a Mini Cooper S convertible for 7 days and found it to be a noisy cheap car that really felt like a poorly built cheap car (shame on you BMW). I looked at the beetle (just ok), focus (awful style), fiesta (nothing more to say), and many more, but just could not find the fun factor I wanted. Then I happened upon a Fiat Abarth 500C and thought that looked interesting. I test drove it ... and wow ... it was incredible. It was perfect! It had the fun factor with the exhaust note, convertible, 5-speed, and the power is great. It also gets great gas mileage, low insurance cost, can seat 4 (yes the back seats are small but work just fine), feels solid/stable, and best of all a low mileage used car can be found for under 19k ... and then I find that the warranty is 4 years/50k ... Bonus! I have since put over 25000 trouble free miles on this car including a couple of long distance trips. This car never fails to make me smile and always a willing partner to have some fun. On top of that, I get many comments on how nice the car looks because it is a limited edition Abarth 500c. For 2013 there were only 250 imported to the USA ... so it is extremely rare to even see another one. LOVE my car!
See all 57 reviews of the 2013 FIAT 500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 FIAT 500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 FIAT 500

Used 2013 FIAT 500 Overview

The Used 2013 FIAT 500 is offered in the following submodels: 500 Hatchback, 500 Abarth, 500 Convertible, 500 C Abarth. Available styles include Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), t Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 FIAT 500?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 FIAT 500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 FIAT 500 Abarth is priced between $8,500 and$9,997 with odometer readings between 63809 and73779 miles.
  • The Used 2013 FIAT 500 Lounge is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 30207 and30207 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 FIAT 500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 FIAT 500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 30207 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 FIAT 500.

Can't find a used 2013 FIAT 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used FIAT 500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,318.

Find a used FIAT for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,889.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 FIAT 500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

