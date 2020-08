Used 2017 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me

Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California

Get behind the wheel of our One Owner 2017 FIAT 500 POP Hatchback that's perky and primed for driving fun in Rhino Clear Coat! Powered by a 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 101hp while paired to a fun to drive 5 Speed Manual transmission. Nimble and light on its feet, our Front Wheel Drive POP will have you looking for reasons to run more errands as you score near 33mpg on the highway. Our city-friendly POP offers irresistible style and charm with a beautifully tailored cabin that's been masterfully crafted. Cloth bucket seats with Red accents provide all-day support and comfort along with air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50 split-folding rear seatbacks, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Staying in touch is a breeze with the Uconnect infotainment interface with a touchscreen, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, voice controls, and an incredible audio system with a CD player, auxiliary input, and two USB ports. Our fashion-forward hatchback from FIAT has also been carefully designed with seven airbags, stability/traction control, and anti-lock disc brakes. Serving up an ideal blend of stand-out style and practical playfulness, this FIAT 500 POP is a smart choice for you and your unique personality so do yourself a favor and check it out today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFKR9HT661796

Stock: 18887

Certified Pre-Owned: No

