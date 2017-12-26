Used 2017 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me
- 18,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900$3,403 Below Market
- 54,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,195$3,459 Below Market
- 38,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,309 Below Market
- 27,774 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$1,875 Below Market
- 26,124 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 10,487 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,498
- 12,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,591$735 Below Market
- 19,347 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,113$832 Below Market
- 11,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,400$585 Below Market
- 36,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,000$925 Below Market
- 4,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$889 Below Market
- 16,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$289 Below Market
- 25,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$462 Below Market
- 26,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
- 29,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,997$865 Below Market
- 35,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 3,960 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 4,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,490$638 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500
Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500
Brandon,12/26/2017
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I have owned this car for about 8 months and have put just over 6k miles on it. I drive it daily in city traffic, take it for spirited drives through the mountains, and have taken it to the local track day a few times. This car has never let me down, had any real issues, or made me regret buying it. The dealership has been very helpful with the 2 issues I have had(a bad clamp on the A/C condenser and a bad clamp on the coolant overflow reservoir). I am 6'2" and simply don't fit in a lot of the sportier cars on the market. I tried the MX-5, Toyota 86, and Ford Fiesta ST and this was the most comfortable to me and I don't even have to put my seat all the way back to fit! Incidentally this car is faster than every one of those cars that cost at least a couple grand more. My 8 year old that is 4 and a half feet tall fits easily in the rear seat and I have room in the hatch for a surprising amount of groceries. The interior is good quality and I have yet to hear a single rattle or squeak. The driver's screen is very easy to read and all controls are intuitively placed and easy to reach. The window controls in the middle throw people off but to me it just makes sense since my hand is already there for the shifter anyway. Is this the most practical or fastest car....not at all. Will this car have you looking for any excuse to do a rev-matching downshift and cost you hundreds of dollars in plastic surgery to remove those smile lines....DEFENITELY!
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.