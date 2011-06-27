  1. Home
2015 FIAT 500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling
  • very good fuel economy with manual transmission
  • surprisingly spacious for two people.
  • Cramped front headroom with sunroof
  • lackluster acceleration from base engine
  • disappointing fuel economy with automatic
  • convertible's poor top-down visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Fiat 500 isn't the most practical or logical choice for an economy car. But what do you expect from something Italian? If you're shopping for a personable small car, the 500 is worth a look.

Vehicle overview

The selection of fuel-sipping models has become quite diverse. Even with the expanding choices, however, few economy cars step out with as much flair as the 2015 Fiat 500. You don't have to be old enough to remember the 500's inspiration and spiritual predecessor, the Cinquecento ("500" in Italian), to appreciate its perky, fun-loving styling. Of course, you're also getting good fuel economy and easy-to-maneuver dimensions. What you might not expect is that within its pint-size body there's actually enough room for two adults to be quite comfortable.

Fiat also gives you a fair amount of variety with the 500. With hatchback and convertible body styles, five trim levels and three distinct engine choices, the 500 runs the gamut from efficiency-first commuter with an excellent 34 mpg in combined driving to the sporty Abarth version, which has a turbocharged engine, firmer suspension tuning and one of the best-sounding exhaust notes this side of a Ferrari.

Cheerful as the 500 is, it's not without compromises. Taller occupants will have to deal with limited headroom if they opt for the sunroof. The 500 convertible's cargo capacity is miniscule, and its top, when retracted, greatly restricts rear sight lines. The 500's quirky instrument panel has been improved for 2015 with a larger digital display and the center console has a better design, but the interior still is outfitted with mostly low-quality materials and almost laughably tight rear seats.

Nor is the Fiat 500 the only small car with a sense of style. The 2015 Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle are direct competitors with generations of heritage and reputations for individuality. A base Mini is more fun to drive than a standard 500, and there are several interesting Mini body styles from which to choose. The Beetle's cabin is much more solidly finished than the 500 and has a lot more room, front and rear. If you'd like a dash of fun-driving character but place more value on practicality, the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit would all be better choices. Flawed as it is, though, the 2015 Fiat 500 still manages to cram a lot of style and fun into a small package.

2015 FIAT 500 models

The 2015 Fiat 500 is available either as a hatchback or convertible. The hatchback is offered in seven trim levels: Pop, Ribelle, Sport, Lounge, 1957 Edition, Turbo and Abarth. The convertible version, called the 500C, comes in Pop, Lounge and Abarth trims.

Standard features for the base Pop trim include 15-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration.

The Ribelle is essentially a version of the Pop with some retro styling features, including uniquely painted wheels; red paint for the roof, spoiler and mirror caps; gloss-black headlight housing; unique exterior paint colors; and specialized interior accents.

The Sport trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, sporty exterior styling touches, a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats, a front passenger seat armrest, a special sport steering wheel and an upgraded Alpine audio system. The Turbo trim adds a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, a roof spoiler, perforated cloth seats and a leather-wrapped shift knob, but does without the Sport's audio upgrade.

The Lounge trim forgoes the sporty equipment in favor of more luxurious appointments such as 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a fixed glass roof, automatic climate control, premium cloth upholstery and satellite radio.

Much as the Ribelle is to the Pop, the 1957 Edition trim level mirrors the Lounge trim level with some retro styling added in. It gets specialized wheels, unique paint colors, a white roof and mirror caps, retro emblems and unique interior trim.

Equipment for the base-engine 500C convertible mirrors that of the hardtop Pop and Lounge trims, but the convertible also gets a three-position power cloth top and rear parking sensors.

The Sport and Turbo trims are eligible for the Comfort and Convenience package, which adds automatic climate control, satellite radio and heated front seats. A Luxury Leather package is available for Lounge models only and includes rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Fiat's signature Beats Premium Audio package can be added to the 500 Sport, Lounge, 1957 Edition, Turbo and Abarth; the package brings premium speakers with a trunk-mounted subwoofer and satellite radio. Some of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as options. Other options include a sunroof, various interior and exterior trim upgrades, an integrated TomTom navigation system and a wind deflector for convertibles.

At the top of the 500 food chain is the performance-focused Abarth. It is outfitted similar to the Turbo trim, but distinguishes itself with more power, unique wheels, distinctive exterior and interior styling tweaks and sportier suspension tuning. Seventeen-inch wheels with summer performance tires are available as an option.

2015 Highlights

An automatic transmission is now available for the more powerful 500 Turbo and Abarth, while all 2015 Fiat 500 models (except the base Pop trim) get an upgraded instrument cluster. All 2015 500s also get Bluetooth audio streaming and an improved center console with an additional USB port.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the 2015 Fiat 500. The Pop, Ribelle, Sport, Lounge and 1957 models receive a 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 101 horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Fiat 500 Sport with a manual transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds -- about a second slower than the typical economy car. An automatic-equipped 500C was even slower in our testing, needing 12.4 seconds to get to 60 mph. The EPA estimates fuel economy at an excellent 34 mpg combined (31 city/40 highway) for the manual. The automatic transmission cuts efficiency to 30 mpg combined (27/34).

The Fiat 500 Turbo adds a turbocharged version of the standard 500's 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that increases power output to 135 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. At Edmunds' test track, a manual-transmission Turbo posted a 0-60 time of 8.1 seconds, which is notably quicker than the base engine. Fuel economy is estimated at 30 mpg combined (28 city/34 highway) for the manual and 27 mpg combined (24/32) with the new-for-2015 automatic transmission.

The Abarth model's upgraded turbocharged engine increases power to 160 hp and torque to 170 lb-ft with the manual transmission. With the newly available six-speed automatic, those output figures change slightly to 157 hp and 183 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, the Abarth coupe with the manual transmission sprinted to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, while a convertible with the automatic did it in 7.5 seconds. Those are respectable times for this segment, but a Mini Cooper S is still about a second quicker. Fuel economy estimates are identical to those for the 500 Turbo.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Fiat 500 models include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 500 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 115 feet, while a 500C Lounge stopped in a still solid 124 feet. The Turbo was also in that range with a 125-foot distance. A Fiat 500 Abarth stopped in 123 feet, which is a longer braking distance than expected for a small car with summer tires.

In government crash tests, the Fiat 500 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 500 the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Fiat earned the lowest score of "Poor." The 500's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

With just 101 hp, the standard 500's actual acceleration is undeniably on the slow side. But if it's equipped with the manual transmission, the car involves you so much in the effort that it doesn't feel all that tepid. The 500C's 12-second-plus 0-60 time, however, can't be called much else. The manual transmission shifter is pleasant to operate and the clutch action is light and linear, so shifting gears isn't a chore.

Pressing the Sport button on the dash sharpens the steering and throttle response for any model, but the firmer suspension tuning of the 500 Sport, Turbo and Abarth makes those the models to consider if you really want the most of the 500's sporty potential. Don't worry about the ride quality either, as the ride is still pretty comfortable whether driving over rutted city streets or cruising on the highway.

Speaking of the Abarth, its upgraded turbocharged engine puts a serious push in the 500's acceleration, allowing you to easily merge with fast-moving highway traffic or exploit gaps in suburban congestion. We again prefer the manual transmission, as the automatic can make the engine seem sluggish when accelerating from a stop.

The Abarth's handling is also a mixed bag. Most folks will likely find it a hoot while buzzing around town or hitting their favorite back roads thanks to its lively, agile nature. Hard-driving enthusiasts, however, will be disappointed with the somewhat top-heavy feel, which is emphasized with noticeable body roll when the Abarth is really pushed. The steering is accurate but  lacks feedback, while the car's large 37.6-foot turning circle is more like that of an SUV. That means some tight parking maneuvers and three-point turns aren't as easy as you'd expect.

Interior

Fiat initially favored a blend of retro and high-tech in form and function for the 500, and while aesthetics often is a matter of individual taste, we found simple functionality lacking. But the small, dim gauge cluster has been replaced (for all but the base Pop trim, anyway) by a bright digital display with large fonts and more easily deciphered menu logic. The center console is redesigned with better cupholders and an easily accessed second USB port.

The knobless radio remains a frustration, and we still find other aspects of this high-style interior less than ideal, including the controls for the standard (non-automatic) climate system. And despite the upbeat appearance and colors throughout, the quality of most materials is noticeably below the standard we've come to expect even for thrifty subcompact cars.

There's ample room in the front seats for taller occupants, thanks somewhat to the noticeably upright design of the seats. Be advised that the optional sunroof drastically cuts into the headroom, though. The convertible's folding canvas top stacks accordionlike on the rear deck when retracted, all but blocking your view directly behind. The rear seats for any 500 are pretty much what you'd expect: torture for those older than preschool age.

With the rear seatbacks up, the hatchback presents a reasonable 9.5 cubic feet of luggage space; drop the seatbacks and you open up a total of 30.2 cubic feet. That's not bad, but the newest Mini Cooper hatchback gives you more (38 cubes), and four-door hatchbacks like the Sonic and Fit are even roomier. Cargo capacity for the 500C isn't nearly as generous, as there are just 5.4 cubic feet available behind the rear seats and 23.4 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 FIAT 500.

5(59%)
4(16%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(12%)
4.1
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great little car
Cameron,07/28/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg.
Great LITTLE Car
Curtis,04/20/2016
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
If you looking for a sports car this is not what you want. The 500 is efficient, easy to park and peppy with the 5-speed. Plenty of room for 2 and I am a big guy. This little car brakes and drives well. It was not built for acceleration so even with a 5-speed is not fast but adequate. My last car of this size was the Ford Fiesta ST which was more cramped had a horrible ride quality although much faster. The car seems to perform better on premium grade fuel. At a 10 gallon capacity on the tank it will not break your wallet to by better gas and performance is much improved. I had a hick up with the blue tooth system in the car after the install of Apple 9.3 on my phone. I just disconnected the battery cable for 10 minutes and the system reset itself. If you want fun and style this is a great car. Space is limited for more than 2 adults and so is storage. If you need a small car for mostly in town use this a great choice and 2015 brought some great improvements to the dash and radio. I average 36-39 MPG all the time as stated this using premium fuel.
Awesome little commuter/city car
b-Row,08/01/2016
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I got mine used. Fiat's rather undeserving reputation for poor quality works out for those of us buying used. Car was probably 33000 with every single option available new and I picked it up for 14000 with 15k miles and 2 years old. So, not the car you want to absorb initial price on. Even if the price stayed strong like a honda, 33k would be a bit much for a car this size and power. A great MX-5 could be had for less than that. PRACTICALITY- It can seat 4 as long as they're all middling size. I'm 6'3" and can fit my teen children and wife in there. Not for long, but it can be done. Not much cargo space on the cabriolet, but enough to do a grocery run without putting the seats down. Gets good fuel mileage without giving up power. INTERIOR AMENITIES- Beats Audio is pretty great. I've owned a lot of cars and this has the best stereo ever. I thought the HK in the Mini S was nice. No where near. Controls are simple. Not many options. Has an easy to access menu in the gauge cluster to adjust beeps and DRL etc. Instant and trip MPG. Normal car computer stuff. Bluetooth is lacking. Technically you can use it to connect phone calls. But NO BT STREAMING AUDIO to the stereo. Unforgivable. Does have the requisite USB and 1/8" jack though. Seats (leather) are comfortable. Height adjustable (a la VW). Passengers complain about the rear headrests. The rear seats are almost perpendicular to the ground and the headrests stick out in front of them. You pretty much have to lean forward. BUT... technically its for safety. Safe isn't always comfortable. The arm rest is only on the drivers seat and is perfect for me. My wife considers it to be too high (she's short). It can be stowed if it bothers you. Seats are bolstered but not straight jacket. You sit high for a sports car.... but its not a sports car. Its a hot hatch. Good visibility. you never notice how small the car is till you park it or squeeze by into the turn lane that's almost blocked. DRIVABILITY- I came out of a mk6 GTI most recently. The GTI was almost too perfect. It lacked fun. You had to bring it to a track to get "on the edge" safely. The abarth isn't an "est" car. Its not the fastest, not the best in corners, its not the most powerful. What it lacks in power and skid pad and rapid weight transfer, it makes up for in spades with FUN. It must be driven on the edge. You don't sit back and marvel at your speed through the turn. You earn it. It handles better than most things on the road and anything in its class, but it doesn't beat your brains out on rough roads. It has a very sophisticated shock absorber that lets it soak up bumps and still perform. The shifter is spot on. Some call it sloppy. It doesn't offer a lot of feed back, but I've NEVER missed a shift. Only thing weird about it is that it will let you try to put it in reverse if you forget its only a 5 speed and try to grab 6th. When you come to a stop in a 3 point turn, if you quickly shift from forward to reverse you might hear it grind as the transmission spins very freely. The ASC is VERY intrusive when "all the way on". Starting from a green light can find you bogging down if you try to start quickly at all. The tiny firm tires try to spin on intersection rubble and the ASC/TSC kicks in and cuts the throttle all but completely. I generally drive it on "1 push". That is. Tapping the ASC controls put it in a "sport" mode. It allows a bit of wheel spin and will let you performa an "L" turn with the hand brake before it stops you. It still assists if you start sliding around a corner, or stab the brakes too hard out of a dip. Push and hold the ASC button for 5 seconds and you're in track mode. Full off as far as I can tell. Smoke the tires, pull J turns, drift through chicanes, spin backwards into the gravel or trees. Not a great idea for the road, but kicks butt on the auto cross circuit. The ASC has saved me a couple times. It has my trust. The noise... OH the noise. Pops and crackles. Pull away from the drive up window and you hear the turbo spin up. Build full boost at anything below maximum torque curve and let off to a satisfying after fire. The car has NO MUFFLER! Catalytic converter into down pipe, into a small flex converter---- 6 feet of straight pipe, T to the 2 outlets. Its obnoxious in confined spaces. On the road its not even noticeable. No drone, just a very european crackle. Blip the throttle between shifts. Sounds race car. The pedal box is perfect. My wife automatically learned to heel toe. She had never even heard the term before. It just comes naturally in the 500. "I can brake and rev match without taking my foot off the brake". Its amazing. The steering is responsive but not heavy. The steering wheel could be better. I can't find a perfect place for my hands. It wants you to be at 10&2 but I prefer a 9&3. The car has a bit of body flex and body lean, but nothing dramatic.
Charlie Brown
Joel Rice,02/06/2016
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
Last I posted was back in 2014 when I bought the fiat 500 pop for $17,000. Three years later I still have He same love/hate relationship with my car. Let's talk about the cons first, 1. Cup holder are not practically laid out in the front of the car two large drinks cannot sit next to each other. 2. Car feels a bit under powered, however if you drive the automatic in the standard mode it does much better! You can buy the Abarth and have more power, but if you have a pop like me just switch from auto to the standard mode and you will be fine. I tinted my windows to limo tint, it makes a huge difference in the summmer! I don't have to run my AC on high, which allows me to conserve on fuel. Let's talk about the positives! 1. Small and economical I can park anywhere I want, people let me in to traffic because I'm small, and people like to smile because they think the car is cute. 2. There are many color options, and this car is customizable for those who like to tune their engines and lower their cars. 3. Gas mileage is decent I average anywhere between 28-34 depending on where I'm driving and the conditions of the road. 4. Maintenance, is awesome the only things I have replaced on my fiat has been the battery, left headlight and left tail light. In three years that's pretty good! I use full synthetic oil, and only put cheveron gas in my car. 5. Room in the car is enough for daily life, I wouldn't say the car is family friendly for those who have larger families, however my wife, daughter and I fit in here comfortably. I hope this helps you in deciding if the fiat 500 is a good juice for you. I'm glad I bought mine, and I would do it again!
See all 37 reviews of the 2015 FIAT 500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 FIAT 500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 FIAT 500
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabrio may have the market cornered when it comes to Italian charm, but its promises of performance, comfort and convenience go unfulfilled. Among sporty compacts, it brings up the rear, both figuratively and literally.

What Is It?
The Abarth represents the hot rod variant in the Fiat 500 lineup. Our test vehicle in Cabrio body style sports a cloth roof that retracts for a quasi-convertible experience, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission, which is new for 2015.

The base Fiat 500 hatchback starts at a very reasonable $17,495, but its 101-horsepower four-cylinder engine is utterly unfulfilling. For an additional $2,955, the 500 Turbo increases output to 135 hp. The Abarth tops the lineup with 160 hp and a starting price of $23,245, though with the automatic transmission, power is reduced slightly to 157 hp.

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabrio

Opting for the Cabrio adds $4,000 to the Abarth's base price, while the automatic transmission increases the cost by another $1,350. Further embellishing our tester with premium audio, navigation, upgraded wheels, exterior graphics and the Comfort/Convenience package (automatic climate control, heated seats and satellite radio) brings the as-tested price to $31,795.

How Does It Drive?
If there's one thing that stands out with the Fiat 500 Abarth, it's the noise. For the most part, we enjoy sporty cars that deliver a certain amount of theatre in the form of engine and exhaust notes, as long as there's a corresponding payoff in terms of performance. The Abarth, however, lacks sufficient performance to justify the noise.

Attempts to launch the Abarth quickly are futile. Power doesn't arrive until the turbo builds boost at about 3,000 rpm. Combined with the lethargic transmission, there's considerable delay between input and response. Upshifts and rev-matched downshifts from the six-speed automatic are reasonably quick, but not particularly smooth. Our tester reached 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is 0.4 second slower than the last manual-transmission-equipped 500 Coupe we tested. The Fiat is about 1.0 second slower to that milestone than its principal rival, the Mini Cooper S.

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabrio

Braking from 60 mph required 125 feet, which is about what we'd expect since our Abarth was delivered with all-season low-rolling-resistance tires. In these full panic stops, however, a noticeable and confidence-sapping side-to-side wiggle was noted. In less aggressive braking, this issue never materialized.

Despite the Fiat's small footprint, its 37.6-foot turning circle is larger than some SUVs, which negates one of the primary benefits of driving a small car. On the highway, our test vehicle was heavily influenced by seams and rain grooves, causing it to constantly wander within its lane.

Is It Fun To Drive?
One of the Fiat 500 Abarth's strengths is its lively performance relative to its supporting models, and the benefits are indeed noticeable. Compared to its rivals, however, the Abarth misses the mark. When unleashed on a twisting road, the tiny Fiat feels top-heavy, with far more body roll than we'd expect. Steering is accurate, but there's minimal feedback.

Keeping the Abarth's engine speed in the narrow window between the end of turbo lag and the rev limiter is difficult. With Sport mode engaged, there is a bit more responsiveness from the engine, as well as some entertaining backfires and crackles from the exhaust between gears. Unfortunately, this bark is fiercer than the Abarth's bite.

Is It Comfortable?
It's surprising how ill-suited the Fiat 500 Abarth is for an average-size male adult. The lack of rearward travel from the telescoping steering wheel will force these drivers uncomfortably close to the dash, which also forces them into a more upright and taller seating position. There's unfortunately no fix for the contour along the top of the seatback that presses into the driver's shoulder blades, or the unpadded armrests that create hard pressure points on the elbows.

The rear seats are acceptable only for small children, and accessing them requires a tight squeeze between the front seats and the door frame. To the Abarth's credit, its ride quality isn't as harsh as some other sporty subcompacts, but its handling isn't as confident either.

How Is the Interior?
In keeping with its primary competitors, the Fiat 500 Abarth's interior comes with a healthy serving of retro-chic style. Its simple layout with a bold body-colored dash fascia, few buttons and large singular gauges pay homage to the original Fiat Cinquecento. The flair of red stitching and a prominent Abarth logo on the sporty steering wheel further the Italian personality.

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabrio

Unfortunately, the vast majority of these surfaces are made up of lower-quality plastics than are found in many competitors. The simplicity of the audio controls benefits the 500's nostalgic styling but offers limited functionality. Basic media controls, like searching for a song, are so complicated that even tech-savvy users may struggle.

The optional navigation system is no better. Rather than utilize a typical built-in touchscreen, the Fiat 500 instead opts for a removable TomTom system that pops into a receptacle on top of the dashboard. In terms of basic navigation it does the job, but any current smartphone app is superior when it comes to function and usability.

The 500 Cabrio also isn't a convertible in the most pure sense. The fabric top only covers the center roof section, so when it's retracted the roof rails and pillars remain above the occupants. Several preset stops make fully retracting the roof a time-consuming affair. And once retracted, it nearly completely obscures rear visibility. The top also blocks the trunk, but at least the trunk release button triggers the top to raise just enough to regain access.

The trunk itself is a dinky 5.4-cubic-foot space hampered by sloping sides and a narrow slotlike opening. The rear seats fold but don't yield a flat cargo floor, and releasing them requires you to crawl into the backseat. A small glovebox, cupholders and door pockets provide only minimal interior storage.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway). During 470 miles of mixed driving the Abarth produced only 21.1 mpg, with a best tank of 28.9 mpg in a stretch that was mostly highways.

What Safety Features Are Available?
The 2015 Fiat 500 offers few safety features beyond those found in all modern vehicles. A driver's knee airbag and hill-start assist are standard. On higher-trimmed models like our Abarth, rear parking sensors are also included, but a rearview camera is not offered.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Ford Fiesta ST: While the Fiesta is a hatchback, not a convertible, it can be argued that the Fiat 500 Cabrio isn't really a convertible either. The Fiesta ST delivers an incredible amount of performance for the money. It represents one of the greatest bang-for-the-buck propositions, even if it does lack the retro charm of the rest of this group.

Mini Cooper S Convertible: Comparably equipped, this Mini will cost about $1,200 more than our Abarth test vehicle, but the Mini's advantages in performance, quality, comfort and convenience are easily worth the difference. If you're looking for retro styling and playful driving dynamics, the Mini is still the best you can get.

Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line: With similar feature content, a VW Beetle runs about $3,000 more than the Fiat. The Beetle delivers far more refinement and performance than the Abarth, but it's also quite a bit bigger.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If the charm of Fiat 500's retro Italian design is irresistible, there is simply no other alternative. The Abarth Cabrio version adds power, performance and open-top motoring, all of which enhance the uniquely Italian experience.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Among personality-rich retro-styled hatchbacks and convertibles, the Fiat 500 Abarth falls short of its competition in nearly every category. There are plenty of rivals that offer better value, quality and performance.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 FIAT 500 Overview

The Used 2015 FIAT 500 is offered in the following submodels: 500 Hatchback, 500 Abarth, 500 Convertible, 500 C Abarth. Available styles include Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C 1957 Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Ribelle 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 1957 Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 FIAT 500?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 FIAT 500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 FIAT 500 Sport is priced between $6,995 and$9,877 with odometer readings between 42867 and80145 miles.
  • The Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth is priced between $13,695 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 16945 and26205 miles.
  • The Used 2015 FIAT 500 Pop is priced between $7,980 and$7,980 with odometer readings between 99200 and99200 miles.

