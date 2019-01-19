Used 2018 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me
440 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,545 Below Market
- 4,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,543 Below Market
- 3,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,538 Below Market
- 3,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,533 Below Market
- 3,805 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,791$1,746 Below Market
- 5,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,487$1,802 Below Market
- 5,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,123 Below Market
- 4,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,117 Below Market
- 4,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,117 Below Market
- 4,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,116 Below Market
- 4,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,115 Below Market
- 3,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,350$1,108 Below Market
- 4,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,695$1,218 Below Market
- 4,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,895$1,017 Below Market
- 4,097 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,095$818 Below Market
- 6,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
- 4,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,195$718 Below Market
- 5,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,988$1,300 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500
Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating55 Reviews
Report abuse
Michael,01/19/2019
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Turbo charging changed the driving experience for the 500. I drove my Neon for 13 years / 180 K miles. I loved its reliability ($300 in parts outside of scheduled maintenance), and getting 37.5 MPG over its life. It's hard to replace a car like that. Saving for 4 years, I test drove them all. I came close to buying the Fiat 124, but this little guy had similar pizzazz, as well as being practical. Performance is excellent, even in Oregon's heavy rains and, though marketed as a city car, it was comfortable on a 250 mile trip. I read the back seats are uncomfortable but, if the passengers are under 6', it seems adequate and it carries 5 bags of groceries w/o folding the rear seats. The controls are well thought out and the speedo provides lots of useful information. The drawback is that the stereo is part of the control system. I would like to upgrade it, but best I could do was replacing the speakers. It lacks navigation, except thru a phone, and its voice recognition is inadequate at freeway speeds. For value, the car was CHEAP, $14K out the door (tax, license, etc). Fuel economy is OK at 35 MPG freeway, compared to the Dodge's 41. I don't know about maintenance, except oil changes are dealer-only, $100 every 8K miles, due to special spec oil. It is a hard car to customize, and parts are limited to bling. Mostly, with its pep, decent fuel economy, and 15' turning radius, it's a joy to drive as my retirement car.
Related FIAT 500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used FIAT 500 San Francisco CA
- Used FIAT 500 Fort Wayne IN
- Used FIAT 500 Winston Salem NC
- Used FIAT 500L Tucson AZ
- Used FIAT 500 Springfield IL
- Used FIAT 500e Baltimore MD
- Used FIAT 500L Murfreesboro TN
- Used FIAT 500e Huntington Beach CA
- Used FIAT 500L Nashua NH
- Used FIAT 500L Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used FIAT 500 2014 Fredericksburg VA
- Used FIAT 500 2013 Long Beach CA
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020