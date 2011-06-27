Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,478
|$7,407
|$9,122
|Clean
|$5,163
|$6,985
|$8,568
|Average
|$4,531
|$6,142
|$7,461
|Rough
|$3,900
|$5,299
|$6,353
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,820
|$6,600
|$8,180
|Clean
|$4,543
|$6,225
|$7,683
|Average
|$3,987
|$5,473
|$6,690
|Rough
|$3,432
|$4,722
|$5,697
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,136
|$5,547
|$6,803
|Clean
|$3,897
|$5,231
|$6,390
|Average
|$3,421
|$4,599
|$5,564
|Rough
|$2,944
|$3,968
|$4,738
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 t Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,013
|$5,460
|$6,745
|Clean
|$3,782
|$5,149
|$6,335
|Average
|$3,319
|$4,527
|$5,516
|Rough
|$2,857
|$3,906
|$4,698
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$4,551
|$5,701
|Clean
|$3,064
|$4,292
|$5,355
|Average
|$2,689
|$3,774
|$4,663
|Rough
|$2,314
|$3,256
|$3,971
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$5,220
|$6,443
|Clean
|$3,620
|$4,922
|$6,052
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,328
|$5,270
|Rough
|$2,735
|$3,734
|$4,488
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,646
|$4,968
|$6,141
|Clean
|$3,436
|$4,685
|$5,768
|Average
|$3,015
|$4,119
|$5,023
|Rough
|$2,595
|$3,554
|$4,277
Estimated values
2013 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,986
|$6,681
|$8,193
|Clean
|$4,699
|$6,301
|$7,695
|Average
|$4,124
|$5,540
|$6,701
|Rough
|$3,549
|$4,780
|$5,706