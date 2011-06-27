  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2014 FIAT 500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling
  • very good fuel economy with manual transmission
  • surprisingly spacious for two people.
  • Cramped front headroom with sunroof
  • lackluster acceleration from base engine
  • disappointing fuel economy with automatic
  • convertible's poor top-down visibility.
List Price Range
$5,224 - $6,500
Used 500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Fiat 500 isn't the most practical or logical choice for an economy car. But what do you expect from something Italian? If you're shopping for a personable small car, the 500 is worth a look.

Vehicle overview

You typically have to look well outside the economy car segment if you want a car with a high level of style and personality. But leave it to the Italians to come up with an exception. The 2014 Fiat 500 looks like nothing else on the road, it's personable and, depending on the model, it's actually pretty fun to drive.

Though diminutive in size, the Fiat 500 has been a modest hit for the Fiat brand. From the outside, the charm of the original Fiat Cinquecento (500) from decades past lives on in the styling of today's modern interpretation. This little car is easy to park in tight spaces, it has a pretty comfortable ride quality and it returns very good fuel economy if you pick the base engine and the manual transmission. If stellar mpg isn't your top concern, the sprightly Turbo and sporty Abarth models are more likely to put a grin on your face. A retracting fabric convertible roof is also available on most trims for an al fresco driving experience.

Did we mention it's Italian, though? Yes, there are some functional issues with the 500, and depending on your feelings toward the car, you might call them problems or dismiss them as part of its character. Coupes with the optional sunroof are noticeably short on headroom. Fiat says it has lowered the front passenger seat to help out this year, but given the snug quarters in here, taller adults are still likely to have an issue. Opting for the convertible certainly cures this problem, but creates another in the process as rearward visibility is reduced. Besides these drawbacks, points are also deducted for the 500's slow acceleration with the base engine, tiny rear seats, unintuitive controls, limited automatic transmission availability, reduced cargo capacity in the convertible version and decidedly budget-grade interior materials.

Comparisons to the Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle are inevitable. Both are typically more expensive, but the new Mini is more customizable and sharper-driving, while the solid-feeling Beetle is roomier. And from a practical standpoint, traditional four-door economy cars like the Chevrolet Sonic and Ford Fiesta just make more sense both financially and from a daily-use standpoint. Flawed as it is, though, the 2014 Fiat 500 still manages to cram a lot of style and fun into a small package.

2014 FIAT 500 models

Classified as a two-door subcompact, the 2014 Fiat 500 is available either as a hatchback or convertible. The hatchback is offered in five trim levels: Pop, Sport, Lounge, Turbo and Abarth. The convertible 500C comes in Pop, Lounge and Abarth trims.

Standard features for the base Pop trim include 15-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50 split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration.

The Sport trim is only offered as a coupe and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a few sporty exterior styling touches, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights, front sport seats, a front passenger seat armrest, a sport steering wheel and an upgraded Alpine audio system. The Turbo trim adds a more powerful engine, bigger brakes, a roof spoiler, perforated cloth seats and a leather-wrapped shift knob but goes without the audio upgrade.

The range-topping Lounge trim foregoes the sporty upgrades in favor of more luxurious appointments like 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a fixed glass roof, automatic climate control, premium cloth upholstery and satellite radio. The 500C convertible models gain a three-position power cloth top and rear parking sensors.

To the Pop trim you can add the Beats Premium Audio package, which includes premium speakers with a trunk-mounted subwoofer and satellite radio. The Sport and Turbo trims are eligible for the Comfort and Convenience package that adds automatic climate control, satellite radio and heated front seats. A Luxury Leather package is available for Lounge models only and includes rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Some of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as options. Other options include a sunroof, various interior and exterior trim upgrades, an integrated TomTom navigation system and a wind deflector for convertibles.

Standing apart from the pack, the performance-focused Fiat 500 Abarth is outfitted similar to the Turbo trim but distinguishes itself with more power, distinctive exterior and interior styling tweaks and sportier suspension tuning. Seventeen-inch wheels with summer performance tires are available as an option.

Two special-edition Fiat 500s are also new for 2014. The 1957 Edition (commemorating the year the original 500 was introduced) is based on the Lounge trim and features three charming vintage wheel designs, exterior color schemes and badging, along with unique leather combinations on the inside. The GQ Edition convertible, produced in concert with the popular men's magazine, takes the Turbo trim as a starting point and embellishes the exterior with more aggressive bodywork and adds premium leather treatments and trim inside.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Fiat 500 receives a revised front passenger seat for additional headroom and also gets an available armrest. New 1957 and GQ special edition models also debut with mostly cosmetic flourishes.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the 2014 Fiat 500. The Pop, Sport and Lounge models receive a 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 101 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Fiat 500 Sport went from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds -- that's about a second slower than the typical economy car. An automatic-equipped 500C was even slower in our testing, taking 12.4 seconds to reach 60 mph. The EPA estimates fuel economy at an excellent 34 mpg combined (31 mpg city/40 mpg highway) for the manual. The automatic's estimate of 30 mpg combined (27 mpg city/34 mpg highway) is still admirable, but falls short of most rivals.

The Fiat 500 Turbo and GQ Edition gain a turbocharged version of the 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 135 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is the only transmission available. At our test track, the Turbo posted a 0-60-mph time of 8.1 seconds, which is notably better than the base engine. Fuel economy is estimated at 30 mpg combined (28 mpg city/34 mpg highway).

The Abarth model's upgraded turbocharged engine increases power to 160 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed manual is again the only transmission offered. Fuel economy estimates remain identical to those for the 500 Turbo. In Edmunds testing, the Abarth coupe sprinted to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Fiat 500 models include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 500 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 115 feet, while a 500C Lounge stopped in a still solid 124 feet. The Turbo was also in that range with a 125-foot distance. A Fiat 500 Abarth stopped in 123 feet, which is a longer braking distance than expected for a small car with summer tires.

In government crash tests, the Fiat 500 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 500 the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Fiat earned the lowest score of "Poor." The 500's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Fiat 500 is one of those rare cars that proves power isn't a prerequisite for fun. On paper, the 500 is far from quick, but it doesn't feel particularly slow from behind the wheel. For those who still enjoy selecting their own gears, the manual transmission is especially rewarding and easy to operate. Adding to the experience are pleasing noises coming from the engine and exhaust.

The steering doesn't offer much in the way of tactile feedback, but press the Sport button on the dash and the 500's steering firms up appropriately. This is especially true for the 500 Sport and Turbo, which we think are the models to get, given their more responsive handling. The better handling doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort, either, as all 500s provide an impressively smooth ride for this class of car.

A burbling, snarling exhaust note and a slick gearbox add to the fun of blasting around in the Fiat 500 Abarth. Its turbocharged engine's robust power translates into plenty of usable oomph in the real world. Although a 6th gear would be nice, powering past freeway dawdlers is a breeze -- step into it and the Abarth scoots past easily. Driven briskly on a winding road, the Abarth goes around tight turns eagerly, aided by its quick steering and sticky tires. However, when pushed harder, it's not as buttoned-down and composed as a Cooper S or Fiesta ST.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Fiat 500 features a modern take on the old 500's interior design. It looks inviting enough, and two-tone interior color choices and the sporty treatments in higher trims increase the appeal. Materials quality, however, falls short of other compact economy car interiors, and there's an abundance of hard plastic surfaces. We've also found the 500's unintuitive control layout and the lack of knobs on the dashboard (even for the radio volume) to be a constant annoyance. The Blue & Me voice-activated iPod control is similarly frustrating to operate.

Despite its small footprint, the Fiat 500 can be surprisingly roomy for front occupants. The upright seating position provides a wealth of legroom for taller drivers, but the available sunroof cuts into headroom, and we'd advise skipping it if you're much past 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Rear-seat passengers will have a distinctly different experience, as there's very little head- or legroom available. Overall visibility is good in the hatchback, but the convertible's fully retracted top blocks out your rearward view.

Behind the hatchback's backseat you'll find 9.5 cubic feet of luggage space. Lower the backseat in the hatchback and you'll have 30.2 cubic feet of space available (though the load floor isn't completely flat). In prior years, this total capacity was better than the Mini Cooper's, but the redesigned 2014 Cooper hatchback has more space than the 500 now. Cargo capacity drops significantly in the convertible 500C, with only 5.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 23.4 with the seats stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 FIAT 500.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded the Abarth for a BMW 228i
Wade Morefield,09/26/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Ciao Abarth! It was great fun while it lasted, but your lively charms finally wore off. I moved on to a more sophisticated and refined German who may be slightly higher maintenance, but probably easier to live with over the long term.
If this car doesn't appeal to you, you're dead.
Clif Swinford,05/20/2017
GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Fun. Fun. Fun is what you should know about this car. It feels fun, sounds fun, looks fun, and can be used practically as well. I've had mine since February, and have put almost nine thousand miles on it in those three months. I'm someone who usually puts less than a thousand miles a month on my car, but this little monster keeps humming to me to drive more, drive faster, drive farther. It's simply the most fun I've ever had on tires. My one complaint as a driver is the manual shifter has a long throw, more like an old tractor than a sporty car, but there are several inexpensive (~$120) aftermarket adapters available that fix that nicely. So go try one. My car's not the quickest, or the fastest, but roll the roof down, blip the throttle, and you'll be caught too. If you aren't, call the undertaker. Update: 14 months in, and I'm not dead yet.
Very fun to drive!
Brian Vinci,04/25/2016
GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Update 10/2017: This car has about 40k miles on it now at 3 years old. It has had no maintenance or breakdown issues. Shows no signs of mechanical issues. Some things that do show the wear are the paint. It chips rather easy and is somewhat discolored on the bumper areas, not too noticeable unless your washing it. Resale value of the fiat is still in the tank, even though this is one of the special editions of abarth, which is a bummer and the biggest reason I can not recommend buying this car at any price new. Resale is ATROCIOUSLY low. If you buy it new, you are stuck until the car is 3/4 paid off at least. So the value just isn't there on the financial side and I have had way better value in, well, every other car I have ever owned. Better off with a mini cooper, honda, kia, hyundai or toyota by far. Original review I've owned this car for over 2 years when writing this review. The good: This car is fun to drive, its eye catching , and people always comments on the sound of the exhaust. If your looking for something fun to drive this is a good catch. The cabrio top is great on non rainy days, really enjoy the air and blasting the sound system, which is ample to blast through any wind noise. The steering and response is there,, it wont disappoint on the steering and grippiness of the road. Once the stock tires wore down I replaced them with Michelen Y rated tires which will last longer. The stick shift is this car is super easy,, you wont have a problem even if your a novice. And the hill assist is money. If your on a hill and need to go from 1st gear, no need to rev the engine and grind the clutch, the car holds break for you for about 3-4 seconds which is plenty to get going (really nice feature) and if its not your thing, you can turn it off in the settings. Interior: its a unique design for Fiat so theres not much in the Fiat line to compare it to,, its a nice leather finish to the seats and really compliments the white exterior. I get lots of compliments on the interior design. Gas milage will vary depending on how you drive it,, if your enjoying that punchy turbo motor,, expect gas milage to suffer,, if your easy on it,, it'll realistically be in the mid to high twenties maybe get into 30s. Parking assist is money and works as advertised All the controls are easy to use, reach and understand. If you want to know some cons: Might second biggest gripe would be the stock radio head unit. Its really cheap garbage. Which is sad because this car is priced high when compared to what you get in other brands for mid-high 20k range. I replaced it with a Kenwood KVT7012BT, which is the best thing you can do. Not only does it allow you to adjust the EQ the fidelity, apps, screen size and capability is just better. Sound is well improved. The Beats system is junk and is pure marketing for beats, the consumer is benefiting nothing from this system. Second gripe would be the headlight power,, the illumination is underwhelming and in many cases will have you wondering if your seeing everything you need to be. There are some blind spots with the front windshield pillars which when in a lengthy turn scenario have blinded me to cars that were there so you have to have your head on a swivel when taking corners to ensure there is no one coming head on. Resale value on these cars is terrible!!! The number 1 reason I wont purchase again. If you buy it be prepared to keep it for many years. I do find myself wishing for some illumination around the interior at night. Even grabbing a drink from a cupholder can be difficult when its pitch black in the car, so some subtle illumination like the mini has would be stellar. Especially since this car isnt too far off the pricing of a mini. It really is a decent car I wish I could recommend. I have had zero issue with it mechanically. I had a family of four in it without issue cruising around. And taken several trips with 2-3 people in it.
ABSOLUTE WORST Car I Have Ever Owned
Patrice,03/26/2016
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
Purchased a 2014 Fiat 500 Lounge April 2015 about 1 week after purchase I was going up a hill had stopped at a stop sign, after the stop I accelerated and the car although in drive would not go forward and just drifted back. I had to wait for traffic to go around me and then drift backward down the hill until i drifted backward into a driveway then drifted forward in drive down the hill until the transmission engaged back into drive. Over the next 2 months the transmission failed to engage 3 more times each a under different circumstances and each of those times when the transmission did engage the car lunged forward. Each time this happened there was someone in the car with me and once someone else was driving. I took my car to the dealer and was told they could find no issues. The problem continued so I called Fiat who advised I take it back to the dealer which I did and the dealer advised again no issues and had a tech from Fiat come into look at it and again they found nothing. Fiat said there was nothing they could do. The car is DANGEROUS, I also called Chrysler and got the same results. Neither FIAT or CHRYSLER was of any assistance and offered no solution perhaps replacing with another car or something, anything ..not that I want another but at least an offer to rectify the situation. DO NOT PURCHASE A FIAT car is unsafe and Fiat & Chrysler customer service is the worst I have ever had to deal with.
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 FIAT 500
Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 FIAT 500

Used 2014 FIAT 500 Overview

The Used 2014 FIAT 500 is offered in the following submodels: 500 Hatchback, 500 Abarth, 500 Convertible, 500 C Abarth. Available styles include Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 FIAT 500?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 FIAT 500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 FIAT 500 Pop is priced between $5,224 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 59284 and91663 miles.
  • The Used 2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge is priced between $9,508 and$9,508 with odometer readings between 109067 and109067 miles.
  • The Used 2014 FIAT 500 Sport is priced between $6,150 and$6,150 with odometer readings between 72390 and72390 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 FIAT 500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 FIAT 500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,224 and mileage as low as 59284 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 FIAT 500.

Can't find a used 2014 FIAT 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used FIAT 500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,539.

Find a used FIAT for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,725.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 FIAT 500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

